THERE is a tragedy in Malawi. They are our neighbours and Cyclone Freddy has left a trail of destruction.

Cyclone Freddy also wreaked havoc in Madagascar and Mozambique, claiming casualties and leaving communities in dire need of help.

In Malawi, however, over 500 people have died, half a million people have been displaced, and according to UNICEF, over 4,8 million children are in humanitarian need.

Like Mozambique, cholera outbreaks have also worsened in Malawi as communities are still reeling from the devastating damages caused by mudslides, storms and massive flooding.

The President of Malawi, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, said the ‘level of devastation they were dealing with was greater than the resources at their disposal’, hence the appeal for assistance, not only from Africa but across the world.

And someone wrote that: “Malawians are dying, displaced, starving and suffering the consequences alone (while Africa watches)”.

That assertion, however is far from the truth. Zimbabwe, aptly led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is an exception.

The fact that President Mnangagwa directed Cabinet to come up with a plan to provide humanitarian assistance to Malawi speaks volumes of our good relations with our neighbour.

We have always said at The Patriot that President Mnangagwa leads from the front, and according to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Cabinet directed that the mobilisation of relief assistance must start immediately and include 10 000 tonnes of mealie-meal, cooking oil, blankets, clothing, construction material for cabins, sanitisers, detergents, bath soaps, stationery and other learning materials.

Yes, Zimbabwe has led by example and fellow African countries are following suit.

The UN, on the other hand, has said it stands in full solidarity with the people of Malawi with the UN emergency relief co-ordinator, Martin Griffiths, releasing US$5,5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to assist the affected people in Malawi.

However, as Africa, let us look back as we face these climate change-induced disasters and other calamities. Yes, we have SADC, AU and lots of institutions in Africa that must come to the rescue of fellow Africans.

We are a continent richly endowed and not short of anything. Through co-operation, we can thrive and even rescue each other without the West.

It is also unfortunate that outsiders, thieves and soldiers of fortune sabotage our efforts because they know that if we are united, they will find it difficult to loot and exploit us.

But that is the curse of the riches we have to fight.

The most important thing is that we all know, with certainty, that we are capable people.

Sons and daughters of the soil of Africa are doing wonders all over the world, pioneering some breakthroughs that are improving the quality of lives world over.

These can assist Africa accelerate its development and disaster preparedness strategies, among other things.

Challenges and difficulties are a reality that must not send us running to the West for assistance. As Africans, we have never cowered or retreated but emerged victorious despite the odds stacked against us.

This is the time to stand in solidarity with Malawi and other countries that have been battered by Cyclone Freddy.