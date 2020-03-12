Tackling climate change

THE topic of climate change has become a global hot potato for a reason.

Treacherous weather patterns are looming.

The world is facing uncertain times. Hunger and starvation are stalking us. Poverty and unpredictable weather patterns are confronting us. Panic and fear are becoming the order of the day.

Several conferences have been held to that effect, but something is missing. And those conferences mean nothing if certain fundamentals are ignored. The biggest of them all is how to cushion certain countries from the rampant effects of climate change.

How does the world ensure that developing nations are protected?

So much to do, but certainly so little time. While all this is happening, the talking, the strategising, a certain part of the world has been ignored.

The voice of the affected countries has largely been inaudible. Global powers have been emitting pollutants which are destroying our ozone layer.

But they are not giving Africa attention; the continent most severely affected by climate change. Africa is being seen as some non-existent entity.

It has become a place where highly industrialised nations can do their experiments. Those superpowers seem not to care.

Yet climate change is taking a toll on the continent.

It has ravaged the environment. Communities have been greatly affected, people going hungry with the future bleak.

Gatherings to tackle the issue must be held in Africa.

They must be led by Africans. Solutions for Africa must come from Africa.

This is because our emission levels are too low to affect the globe.

And this gives us an edge when it comes to proffering solutions. It begins with us.

But before this can happen, the developed nations must clean up their mess.

We will narrow the problem to this country. The current debate on whether this farming season is a drought or not is with merit. That the rains have come late cannot make this season a drought.

If anything, it compels us to think outside the box. It also brings to the fore so many issues.

In the first instance is, do we shift the farming season?

Do we continue planting drought prone crops?

Do we continue relying on rains for agricultural success?

We should, as a country, come up with water harnessing measures. These can go a long way in boosting irrigation. Rain fed agriculture can no longer be relied on.

We need serious mitigatory measures that can lessen the vagaries of climate change.

We also cannot continue on thermal power which pollutes the environment.

We need to urgently adopt solar energy. The good thing is that the country has come up with a solid clean energy policy.

That policy should not, however, be left to gather dust. It should be implemented as a matter of urgency.

We have the sun.

We have the environment where solar energy is in abundance.

We have land that is suitable for installing solar power plants. All we need are investments in that area.

Investor friendly policies must be prioritised.

We need to put everything in place that attracts investors in the solar energy sector.

That is not all!

Massive funding must be availed for our people to invent solar components that suit our environment.

The same must go for irrigation initiatives. Together we can win the battle against climate change.

We can make our country a better place for all its inhabitants.

Work must begin now.