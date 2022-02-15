The struggle continues

I HAVE always said that Zimbabweans are a resilient people who have remained committed to their country.

Of course, there are some bad apples who continue to be corrupted by the West and its allies in a bid to topple a democratically elected Government in Zimbabwe.

However, that is a story for another day.

The most important thing for us as Zimbabweans is that we have not given up.

Indeed, we stand on the cusp of greatness and, having come so far, let us not shoot ourselves in the foot now.

Our economy has a real chance to become the biggest in the region and yes, we can become the greatest economy on the continent.

And critical at this moment, besides commitment and resilience, is appreciation.

Appreciation of who we are as a people; appreciation of what we stand for as a nation and appreciation of our values and aspirations as a country.

To be more specific going forward, let us shun vices such as corruption and nepotism. Let us all contribute to development and not wait for others to deliver on our behalf.

We must take seriously the grundnorm – that phenomenon we always talk about.

The grundnorm is the spirit that binds a nation together. It is the aggregate of values and norms that give the nation an identity.

It is a spiritual beacon which can be partly defined by hunhu/ubuntu.

For Zimbabwe, the grundnorm is enshrined in our national flag and all it symbolises.

Our grundnorm lies in our ancestors and in our heroes who laid down their lives in defence of this nation. We have rekindled the Zimbabwean spirit and we have restored confidence in ourselves.

Let us be ourselves in the family of nations and not apologise for our existence.

Having lost our spiritual bearings over the last years, we must restore a sense of purpose and patriotism in our nation, especially among the young people.

Surely, our development partners must not find us wanting.

We owe it to ourselves and future generations to build a Zimbabwe that will inspire Africa and the world.

Let the rest of Africa and developing countries get inspiration from the Zimbabwean story.

As we continue travelling this path of economic prosperity, it is crucial for Zimbabweans to realise that in our language, proverbs, customs, folklore and history lies our strength and identity. Economic prosperity must not make us lose focus of who we are as a people.

This is an important message that must be embraced by all, especially by our youths who are our future.

I continue to appeal to our elders to be exemplary.

Our youth need guidance, direction and support from the older generation, and it is through explaining our values as well as our ideologies to them that they may be nurtured into real patriots who believe in their country.

It is how we conduct ourselves, how we carry ourselves and how we do business and engage each other that will teach them to become accountable citizens.

We must remember that our struggle as Zimbabweans did not end when we laid down our arms in 1979, before turning them into ploughshares.

We still have a long way to go.

In that regard loyalty, honesty, accountability and love for one’s country will ensure prosperity in Zimbabwe.