The struggle for land is not over yet

THE handing over of title deeds to farmers in Mashonaland Central is a powerful reminder of how far Zimbabwe has travelled in the struggle for land justice. For families who once lived as ‘squatters’ on their ancestral soil, the document is more than a piece of paper. It is dignity restored, a promise fulfilled, and a recognition that they truly belong.

But beyond the jubilation, the moment also forces us to ask difficult questions. What does land really mean to us as Africans? Is it something to be traded on the market like a house or a car, or is it something far deeper?

Traditionally, land in Africa was not a commodity. It was life itself, a sacred inheritance passed down from ancestors to the living, and from the living to the unborn. Families farmed, grazed, and built on it, but ownership was communal, safeguarded by chiefs and elders. To inherit land was to inherit a home, a heritage, and a bond with future generations.

Colonialism shattered this worldview. The Land Apportionment Act of 1931, among others, fenced off vast fertile lands for white settlers and forced Africans onto barren reserves. The aim was not only economic exploitation but cultural destruction. By severing Africans from the land, colonial rule stripped them of dignity and survival. Independence and the fast-track land reform of the 2000s were a direct answer to this dispossession.

Now, with the issuance of title deeds, Zimbabwe is taking the next step, consolidating the Land Reform Programme. The move gives farmers confidence, access to credit, and the power to plan for the long term. It signals to the world that Zimbabwean farmers are not squatters but sovereign landowners.

Yet therein lies the danger. Title deeds, if treated purely in the Western sense, turn land into a tradeable asset. They can open the door to speculative buyers, foreign interests, and repossession by banks when loans go bad. In this scenario, land could, indeed, slowly slip out of African hands again not by conquest this time, but through contracts and mortgages.

This is why Zimbabwe must tread carefully. Title deeds must empower, not endanger. They should be designed with clear safeguards: no sales to foreigners, restrictions on speculative transfers, and mechanisms to protect families from losing land through repossession. Government must also invest in alternative financing models, such as cooperatives and community lending, so that farmers can access capital without mortgaging their future.

Just as important is education. Farmers and, especially, young people need to be reminded that land is not a quick cash opportunity. It is inheritance, identity, and sovereignty. If the next generation sees land only as collateral, then the sacrifices of past generations will have been in vain. Campaigns must drive home the message: land is life, land is not for sale.

The voices of ordinary farmers already capture this tension. Some see deeds as their parents’ tears turned into recognition. Others see them as tools for economic growth. Both views matter, but both must be guided by a deeper truth: land, once lost, cannot be recovered.

Zimbabwe has come too far to risk sliding back into dispossession. The colonial era robbed us of our land through guns and law. The modern era could rob it again through markets and speculation. Empowerment will only endure if the deeds in farmers’ hands are backed by protective policies, cultural vigilance, and a shared understanding that land is more than soil; it is sovereignty itself.

The struggle for land is not over. It has merely entered a new phase. Title deeds are empowerment, but they are also a test. If we guard them wisely, they will anchor prosperity for generations. If we treat them carelessly, we risk giving back, willingly this time, the very inheritance our ancestors fought and died for. The lesson is simple but eternal: land is not for sale.