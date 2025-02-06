Time for Africa to stand on its own

FOR far too long, Africa has been caught in a cycle of dependency waiting on foreign aid, looking to the West for solutions, and relying on external interven- tion to address challenges that only we, as Africans, can truly solve. It is time to shift this paradigm. The

continent must rise beyond the limits imposed by dependency and embrace

a future built on self-reliance, intra-African collaboration, and sustainable development driven from within. The solutions to Africa’s problems are not in Washington, London or Brussels — they are in Harare, Lagos, Nairobi, Kigali, Accra, Johannesburg, and every other city and village across this vast and re- source-rich continent.

Foreign aid, in many ways, has stifled Africa’s progress rather than cata- lysing it. While it has provided short-term relief, it has also created long-term dependency, weakening institutions and preventing self-sufficiency. Decades of aid have neither eradicated poverty nor solved Africa’s pressing development challenges. Instead, they have fostered a culture of reliance on external donors, with governments often prioritising aid packages over homegrown economic policies. Meanwhile, foreign aid is almost always tied to conditions that serve the interests of donors rather than the people of Africa. It is no secret that much of this aid comes with political and economic strings attached, strings that leave African nations vulnerable to external manipulation.

Moreover, the narrative that Africa is helpless without Western intervention is not only false but also damaging. This mindset undermines the incredible potential that exists within the continent. Africa is

rich in natural resources, brimming with youthful energy and home to some of the most innovative and entrepreneurial minds in the world. Our challenge is not a lack of resources or talent but a failure to believe in and harness what we already have. Instead of continuously looking outward for solutions, Africa must look within.

Africa must invest in its own people, especially in education, technology and infrastructure. It is unacceptable that in a continent so rich in minerals, we still export raw materials and import finished products. Instead of sending our raw resources abroad only to buy back manufactured goods at higher prices, we must build industries that add value within Africa.

Governments and private sector leaders must work together to invest in manufacturing, research

and homegrown innovations. We have seen remarkable technological ad- vancements in Africa, from mobile banking in Kenya to thriving fintech startups in Nigeria. These success stories should serve as a blue-print for what is possible when Africans take charge of their own destiny.

Furthermore, Africa’s development must be driven by good governance and accountability. Corruption, mismanagement and short-term political interests have held the continent back for too long. If Africa is to reduce its dependence on aid, leaders must prioritise transparent economic policies, foster business-friendly environments and ensure that resources are used for the benefit of the people.

Instead of accumulating

unsustainable debt from international lenders, African nations should focus on maximising internal revenues, curbing illicit financial flows.

The time has come for Africa to stand on its own. The era of aid dependency must end. This does not mean Africa should completely isolate itself from the rest of the world, but rather that it should engage with international partners on equal footing through trade, investment and mutually beneficial agree- ments, not as a perpetual recipient of aid. We must believe in our own capac- ity to lead, innovate and develop. If we do not take control of our future, no one else will do it for us.

Let Africa rise — by Africa, for Africa.

