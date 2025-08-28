Time for commercial agric is now

THE launch of the Production Booster Kit Programme for A1 farmers marks a decisive moment in Zimbabwe’s agricultural journey. For decades, most of our smallholder farming sector has been trapped in a cycle of subsistence, producing only enough to survive. This initiative offers a chance to break free from that cycle and finally set resettled farmers on a path towards commercial viability. But success will depend on whether both Government and beneficiaries learn from past mistakes.

At its core, the scheme is about empowerment through technology. By providing irrigation equipment, the Government is giving farmers the means to cultivate throughout the year rather than being at the mercy of unpredictable rainfall. This is a fundamental shift. Rainfed agriculture has left farmers vulnerable to climate shocks. With irrigation, farmers can diversify into high-value crops, grow winter wheat, and pursue horticulture with confidence. The potential for increased yields, food security, and export earnings is immense.

Yet the opportunity comes with responsibility. The Production Booster Kit Programme must not be another shortlived intervention but a turning point.

For that to happen, farmers must shed the subsistence mindset. Subsistence farming, while culturally familiar, condemns families to perpetual survival rather than prosperity. It is a model that consumes time and energy but rarely generates wealth. Commercial farming, by contrast, is about efficiency, markets, and growth. It demands planning, investment, and accountability, but it rewards farmers with higher incomes, stronger communities, and national food sovereignty.

This transition requires more than equipment. It demands a change in attitude. Farmers must see themselves not just as landholders but as businesspeople. Every hectare must be treated as an enterprise, every harvest as an opportunity to re-invest. That means keeping proper records, repaying loans on time, and re-investing profits into expanding operations. Those who receive the booster kits but fail to use them productively will not only shortchange themselves but also rob the nation of scarce resources.

The Government, for its part, must ensure distribution is based on merit and track record. Farmers who have demonstrated seriousness and responsibility should be prioritised. Technical support must be consistent and accessible, so that beneficiaries are not left with equipment they cannot maintain or use effectively. Extension services, already strengthened with digital tools, must be fully deployed to provide real-time guidance.

Financial institutions also have a role to play. Banks that provide additional working capital should see farmers as partners, not risks to be avoided. At the same time, repayment must be enforced. A culture of accountability is essential if these programmes are to be sustainable and scalable. Loans cannot be treated as gifts. When farmers repay, funds can revolve and benefit others. When they default, they block opportunities for future beneficiaries.

Beyond accountability, the real promise of the booster kits lies in crop diversification and value addition. With irrigation, farmers can move into crops that command higher market prices —potatoes, horticultural produce, seed production, and more. This will not only feed families but also supply local industries and export markets. Zimbabwe has the land, the climate, and the people. What has been missing is infrastructure and the will to commercialise. The booster kits provide the former; now farmers must supply the latter.

There is also a generational dimension. If properly implemented, this programme can inspire young people to see farming as a modern, profitable career rather than a last resort. Agriculture cannot remain a sector defined by poverty and struggle. It must be transformed into one that offers opportunity, wealth, and dignity.

The Production Booster Kit Programme represents a chance to rewrite the story of land reform. Land redistribution gave farmers access to soil; this programme gives them access to water and technology. But land and water alone will not guarantee success. What will make the difference is the mindset with which farmers approach this opportunity.

Subsistence farming has run its course. The time for commercialisation is now. Farmers must seize this moment, not merely to survive, but to thrive to produce for markets, to export, to build wealth, and to secure Zimbabwe’s place as a breadbasket once again. Government has put the tools in their hands. The rest is up to them.