Together we can tame drug, substance abuse

IT IS highly commendable that Government, through its various statutory agencies, is pulling out all the stops to curb the country’s worsening drug and substance scourge.

War on drug cartels is, or should be war in every sense of the word for these gangs have no respect for human lives let alone the law. They will stop at nothing to safeguard the ill-gotten gains from these illicit revenue streams. These are people who have tasted the forbidden fruit of crime and found it sweet as evidenced by their decadent lifestyles. They have found role models in the El Chapos and the Pablo Escobars of the last century. It is perhaps time to show them the error of their ways.

That this matter has been taken to Senate demonstrates the gravity of the situation, for every life lost to drug and substance abuse is a blow to the country’s economic development.

Also, that the country is training magistrates as well as establishing dedicated drug and substance abuse courts to ‘respond decisively to the escalating drugs emergency’ shows a robust approach to dealing with this problem.

The grim statistics provided by anti-drug agencies show the scourge for what it contextually is in Zimbabwe — a direct threat to national security, national development and Vision 2030.

Increased rehabilitation and counselling centres as well as peer education could also buttress the fight.

While the police, immigration and ZIMRA are deploying technology that includes cameras, X-rays and scanners at points of entry and exit, what is more worrying is the porosity of our borders; a situation exacerbated by the willingness of mules to risk their lives for crumbs from this poisoned chalice.

The patrolling of our borders require a concerted effort of horses, patrol cars, foot soldiers and drones as well as the goodwill of villagers situated near the borderlines. These villagers’ cooperation is very crucial to border patrol. If these villagers are compromised, they easily join the border jumpers as mules.

Their economic empowerment would be one way of ensuring that their support is not compromised by economic hardships.

The formation of a border management authority, as approved by Cabinet recently, could not have come at a better time for it ensures dedication to managing what comes in or goes out of the country as well as how.

However, in this fight against drugs and substance abuse, sometimes we tend to miss the obvious and chase shadows instead.

The generic drugs we chase after may simply be a smokescreen. The more potent and lethal drugs are within our homes, in our daily lives in the form of the seemingly innocent pampers for children’s hygiene, some specific types of bath soaps, liquid soaps and electric bulbs, among others.

This then points to the devil in the house. It requires a concerted effort by parents to monitor their children’s habits and the company they keep, be it at home, at play or in school.

This is not a job for the police or immigration alone. The war against drugs begins with you and me — as parents, teachers and the public at large. Together we can curb this menace.