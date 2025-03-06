THE ugly war of words that erupted at the Oval Office between US President Donald Trump and and his Ukraine counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday last week, over the ‘best’ approach to end the war in Ukraine presents the world with a chilling glimpse of the lengths to which Uncle Sam is prepared to go in his bid to abuse and control the globe.

Zelenskyy, like some of our people here, has been a pawn in game of bigger and devilish intentions.

In Uncle Sam’s typically warped opinion, Ukraine was supposed to be railroaded into embracing what it rightfully felt was a bad deal.

While prior to that dramatic encounter Trump had openly indicated that his country had to be compensated for providing financial and tactical support to the embattled Ukraine in its conflict with neighbouring Russia, Zelenskyy’s determined fight back against the proposed deal unravelled what the world had long feared ­— that Uncle Sam is an unrepentant bully.

Uncle Sam wanted and (still wants) to be paid back for his ‘support’ to Ukraine through minerals, something that should serve as a scary prospect to those who have seen the US as a friend in times of need.

In order to achieve that, Trump told Zelenskyy to make peace with Russia but after the meeting came to an abrupt end, Trump would later angrily claim Ukraine’s president ‘was not ready for peace’ adding that ‘he can come back when he is ready for peace’.

It later turned out that the Trump administration has since started exploring options for freezing out any future talks with Zelenskyy, an indication that they could use force to gain access to those minerals.

The message to Zelenskyy was that, ‘We have given you our money, and you should be thankful by giving us access to your resources’, something that dreadfully eludes certain characters from across the globe who believe that Uncle Sam just doles out money for free.

And that does not in any way make Zelenskyy an angel in the whole saga.

The day his country agreed to be a member of the warmongering NATO was the moment he created his ever mounting problems with the aggrieved Russia.

A NATO at the doorstep of Russian borders presents serious security challenges to that country which had to protect itself from the marauding West that is using Ukraine as a willing pawn in an unnecessary war.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is, in fact, a war against NATO and the West.

And the world must be very careful!

It will also be duly written that the moment Zelenskyy accepted ‘support’ from NATO-aligned countries in Europe, together with the US, was the moment he sealed his fate.

Western countries were not supporting him out of the goodness of their hearts.

They were methodically provoking Russia, on the one hand, while laying a trap for the purposes of looting Ukraine’s vast mineral resources.

Fortunately, we live in interesting times where the Trumps are unveiling to the world what the West really stands for in its imperialist wars.

To Zelenksyy’s credit, while he went toe-to-toe with the visibly agitated Trump and his deputy, James David Vance, the reality is that the Ukrainian is in big trouble.

Uncle Sam will use all means possible to cushion himself from the embarrassing public scrutiny that it has been subjected to in the aftermath of the Friday debacle by taking aim at the hapless Zelenskyy.

Washington will not relent.

Crucially, the Oval Office saga also provides clear lessons to those who naively believe that the US is a benevolent ‘democrat’ on a mission to bring peace and tranquillity to the world it constantly seeks to destabilise.

Opposition parties in countries like Zimbabwe quickly come to mind in that regard.

That more than two decades after Western countries, led by the US, waged a political and economic onslaught on Zimbabwe over its land reform, the opposition and its allies in the now beleaguered civil society still look up to Uncle Sam makes sad reading.

Many will remember former opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, gleefully telling his out of sorts supporters in the run-up to the 2018 harmonised elections that he had met Trump who ‘pledged’ to give him US$15 billion for Zimbabwe’s economic revival.

We hear them again resorting to their usual scare tactics that Trump’s cutting of aid to regime change-inclined entities like USAID will ‘paralyse’ Zimbabwe.

We will not hesitate to remind them that the said aid was never meant for the ordinary man or woman in the street.

It was, on the contrary, designed to galvanise opposition-linked individuals and organisations to rebel against a constitutionally elected Government.

The sheer scale of the amount of money that was released to these characters, which was duly looted, demonstrates Uncle Sam’s resolve to destabilise Zimbabwe through his ill-advise illegal regime change agenda.

Uncle Sam was never to give that kind of money out of love for the people of Zimbabwe.

It was an investment that would be recouped when their preferred parties and individuals assumed power.

And the money would be recovered from looting of our resources, something that is contained in 1999 CIA Strategic Plan to annihilate former liberation movements, mainly in the SADC region.

That plan, as we have indicated time and again is very much alive and well and truly in motion.

Which is why the Zelenskyy drama should serve as yet another stark reminder to liberation movements that there is no free lunch in the world and that they should brace themselves for intensified fights against their political parties.

