United we stand, divided we fall

THERE is an old African proverb which says, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together”.

This simple truth has been passed down through generations, reminding us that unity is the foundation of strength, that a community that lifts each other up will always achieve more than one that is divided.

And yet, time and time again, we see the forces of disunity creeping into our societies. We see individuals pulling each other down instead of helping one another rise. We see communities divided along political or economic lines. We see people choosing to fight against their own brothers and sisters rather than work together for progress. But history has shown us, again and again, that no nation, no society, no community can achieve greatness when its people are at war, in all its forms, with each other.

Disunity is a silent thief. It robs us of progress. It slows down development. It destroys relationships. It weakens nations. The greatest civilisations in history did not collapse because of external enemies they fell because of internal divisions. When people focus on fighting one another instead of working together, they become distracted from the real challenges that need to be overcome.

In Africa, we have witnessed the effects of division in the most painful ways. We have seen communities torn apart by conflict, nations struggling to recover from the wounds of civil strife, and economies crumbling because people could not come together for a common goal. We have seen talented individuals forced to leave their homelands because their own people refused to support them. We have seen businesses fail, not because they lacked potential, but because those who could have helped chose to compete destructively rather than collaborate.

We must ask ourselves: How much further would we be as a people if we chose to build each other up rather than tear each other down?

Every great achievement in this world has been built on the foundation of cooperation. Nations that have risen to economic success did not do so through infighting, but through collaboration. Communities that thrive do so because their people support one another. Businesses that grow do so because those involved understand that teamwork is more powerful than selfish ambition.

Look at any strong society, and you will see that its people have mastered the art of lifting each other up. They celebrate each other’s successes instead of resenting them. They mentor and teach instead of sabotaging. They encourage rather than discourage. They understand that one person’s progress does not mean another’s failure, but rather a step forward for the whole community.

In our daily lives, we have opportunities to build one another up. It can be as simple as supporting a local entrepreneur instead of waiting for foreign brands. It can be choosing to speak words of encouragement instead of criticism. It can be mentoring a young person who is struggling to find direction. It can be choosing to collaborate rather than compete destructively.

The truth is, we need each other. No one succeeds alone. No one builds alone. Every success story has a network of people who contributed to it in one way or another. The stronger our communities, the stronger our nations.

It is time to put aside our differences and focus on what truly matters — building a future where everyone has a chance to succeed. It is time to stop tearing each other apart and start building each other up. Because together, we can achieve more. Divided, we only set ourselves back.

The choice is ours. Let us choose unity. Let us choose progress. Let us choose to build.

