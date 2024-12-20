Unity Day: Not just a historical marker

“I intend, nay am required, to serve our country as the President of all citizens regardless of colour, creed, religion, tribe, totem or political affiliation,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

UNITY DAY, celebrated annually on December 22, is more than just another holiday on Zimbabwe’s calendar. It is a momentous occasion that embodies the core of our national identity; unity, peace and shared purpose. The 1987 Unity Accord, signed by the late former President Robert Mugabe and Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, marked another milestone in Zimbabwe’s history. As Zimbabweans, we have consistently rejected tribalism and divisive sentiments. Our shared struggle for liberation and our collective aspirations for a prosperous Zimbabwe are far stronger than any force that seeks to divide us. It is this unwavering unity that has enabled us to overcome challenges and preserve the peace and stability that have defined post-independence Zimbabwe. The late nationalist and national hero Cde Cephas Msipa aptly described the Unity Accord as ‘. . . more than an agreement between two political parties’. “It brought to the fore the united Zimbabwe that has built an intrinsic and holistic sense of belonging to the territory between the Zambezi and the Limpopo rivers by all citizens.” It was the culmination of a hard-fought journey to reconcile two liberation movements — ZANU PF and PF ZAPU — into a united front for nation-building. This agreement was not merely political; it was a profound acknowledgment that Zimbabwe’s future could only be secured through collective effort and unity. The Unity Accord followed years of internal conflict and division that threatened to destabilise the young nation.

Both ZANU PF and PF ZAPU were pivotal in the liberation struggle, with their military wings, ZANLA and ZIPRA, fighting side by side against colonial oppression. Their shared sacrifices during the war and collaborative efforts at platforms like the Lancaster House Conference demonstrated that their goals for an independent Zimbabwe were fundamentally aligned. This spirit of collaboration ultimately laid the groundwork for the historic Unity Accord, which has since become a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s peace and stability.

Unity Day is a celebration of this enduring peace — a priceless gift that has shielded Zimbabwe from the civil wars and unrest that plague many other nations. As the late ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, once noted: “The Unity Accord is against tribalism, regionalism, and racism. It promotes respecting one another and treating each other as one big family. As we celebrate Unity Day we should take cognisance of the fact that no-one is greater than the other because of his/her birthplace. We are all equal citizens of Zimbabwe and we are called upon to play our part . . . together we cannot fail.” Zimbabwe is, indeed, a mosaic of languages as well as traditions and its strength lies in this diversity.

Tribalism and divisive sentiments have had no place in a nation that has consistently chosen unity over discord. As a people, Zimbabweans have shown an unshakable commitment to the ideals of harmony and mutual respect. Reflecting on the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle, it is impossible to overlook the contributions of icons like Mbuya Nehanda, King Lobengula, General Mtshana Khumalo (a revered commander of King Lobengula’s Imbizo Regiment that defeated the Allan Wilson Patrol at the Battle of Pupu in 1893), Joshua Nkomo and Robert Mugabe. Their legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of Zimbabwe’s identity. The lowering of the Union Jack, the lighting of the Eternal Flame and the raising of the Zimbabwe Flag signified the dawn of a new era — a time Zimbabweans became masters of their destiny.

The Unity Accord reinforced this vision, ensuring that no Zimbabwean would ever again fight a fellow Zimbabwean. As we celebrate Unity Day, it is crucial to remember that this peace and unity did not come on a silver platter. They were the result of immense sacrifices made by countless Zimbabweans who gave life and limb as well as livelihoods for the dream of an independent and united nation. For many young people who have grown up in a peaceful Zimbabwe, these sacrifices may sound like a distant past.

However, the importance of preserving this history cannot be overstated. As the late national hero, Cde Absolom Sikhosana, emphasised: “Youths should defend the country, which has survived many challenges, including illegal sanctions. We will conquer all economic, social and political hardships if we continue to stand united.” President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in his inaugural address in 2017, reinforced the message of unity and reconciliation. Having inherited a nation with a polarised political landscape, he emphasised that he is ‘. . . everyone’s President regardless of colour, tribe, or race’. His call for reconciliation over retribution and his pledge to serve all Zimbabweans, irrespective of their backgrounds, further solidified the country’s commitment to unity. “I intend, nay am required, to serve our country as the President of all citizens regardless of colour, creed, religion, tribe, totem, or political affiliation,” he declared. This inclusive approach has been essential for fostering the peace and stability needed to drive Zimbabwe’s economic development and prosperity. Unity Day is a time to reflect on the ongoing journey of nation-building.

While we celebrate the gains of independence, such as the Land Reform Programme and the empowerment of indigenous Zimbabweans, we must remain vigilant against threats to our unity. The divide-and-rule tactics once used by colonial powers to subjugate us have found a formidable barrier in the unity and peace we now cherish. The revolutionary party ZANU PF’s motto — Unity, Peace and Development — continues to guide every Zimbabwean in efforts to build a better future. This commitment to unity is not just about politics; it is a fundamental requirement for Zimbabwe’s progress.

As Cde Sikhosana eloquently put it: “Without unity there is no peace, without peace there is no development, and without development there is no prosperity.” These words highlight the interconnections of unity, peace and national progress. Zimbabwe’s ability to remain united in the face of external pressures, such as sanctions, and internal challenges is evidence of a united people. Despite the odds, Zimbabweans have consistently chosen to work together for the common good, demonstrating that their collective aspirations for a prosperous nation are stronger than any forces that seek to divide them. The peace and unity Zimbabwe enjoys today have put the country in a unique position to focus on development without the hindrances of civil wars and mayhem that characterise some nations globally.

President Mnangagwa’s emphasis on reconciliation and inclusivity has created a platform for economic growth, encouraging all Zimbabweans to contribute to the nation’s progress. As the country celebrates yet another Unity Day, it is imperative to recognise the profound importance of this peace and unity in shaping Zimbabwe’s destiny. Unity Day is not just a historical marker; it is a living principle that must be upheld and celebrated every day.

It reminds us of who we are as Zimbabweans — a proud, determined people united by a common purpose. Nationalist leaders like Joshua Nkomo, who was fittingly honoured with a statue in Bulawayo and the renaming of Main Street in his name, symbolise the sacrifices made for the good of the country. As former President Mugabe once said: “We now own our resources, every part of it, because people like Mdala Nkomo fought.” As we continue to face modern challenges, Unity Day serves as a call to action. It challenges us to protect our heritage, to educate future generations about the struggles and sacrifices that brought us to this point, and to remain steadfast in our commitment to unity. It is a reminder that, despite our differences, we are all Zimbabweans — united in our determination to build a better future. Unity Day also celebrates Zimbabwe’s unique identity as a nation that values diversity and inclusion.

From the Zambezi to the Limpopo, Zimbabwe is an enchantingly beautiful textile of cultures, languages and traditions. This diversity is not a weakness but a strength, enriching the nation and providing a solid foundation for growth. “The detractors are trying by all means to sow the seeds of disunity, but it is the duty of each and every Zimbabwean to guard jealously the unity that has brought this stability and peace we are enjoying,” said the late Cde Msipa those many years ago. And that message remains relevant today. As Zimbabweans, we must draw inspiration from the achievements of the past while looking towards the future with hope and determination. The Unity Accord laid the foundation for a united, peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe. But it is up to us, the current generation, to build on this foundation and ensure that the values of unity, peace and development continue to define our nation.

Unity Day is more than a holiday; it is a celebration of Zimbabwe’s identity and unwavering determination not just to maintain its sovereignty but grow. It is a reminder of the sacrifices made to secure our freedom and the shared responsibility we have to protect it. As we honour this day, let us recommit ourselves to the ideals of unity and peace. Let us reject division and embrace the rich diversity that makes us who we are. Long live unity! Long live Zimbabwe!

