Until we unite

THAT unity is one of the key pillars of prosperity is a fact of life.

This is a fundamental aspect that has yet to grip us as a nation.

The enemy sowed seeds of divisions to control us and our narrative.

The fruits of the shenanigans of our enemies are manifest in our inability to speak the same language.

We have been severely paralysed that we cannot see and dissect issues with open minds.

We have been made to hate ourselves, our country and everything in it.

We hate our skin colour.

We hate our history and future.

We hate each other.

The enemy out there has feasted on our divisions with glee.

And the enemy watches from a distance.

The enemy revels in weakening our institutions, our peace and our future.

Shadows of darkness cast by the enemy shuts the eyes of minds.

Blind we become to our present, our past and our tomorrow.

Antagonised, we go after each other and never against the enemy.

Alienated from our past, we repulse our land and our minerals.

We become too weary, too tired to work for our country.

We resent its prosperity.

We resent our policies.

We resent our empowerment programmes.

There is something that our education has done to us.

Something very terrible.

Something that weakens the mind.

Our education has conditioned the Zimbabwean to be an employee.

We have been primed not to be creators of goods and services.

We are just builders and fixers of what has been created by others.

Yet when our Government introduces aspects of innovation, they are looked down upon.

When the same Government comes up with empowerment initiatives, they are seen as ZANU PF projects, never Zimbabwean policies.

That is how the Land Reform and Resettlement Programme was viewed.

But almost two decades down the line, those who snubbed the programme are now yearning for the same.

The Indigenous and Economic Empowerment Programme suffered a similar fate.

That is the way it is.

Curiously, Western embassies and their governments never mention the peace in Zimbabwe.

They agitate for war.

They agitate for divisions.

They lie about the situation in the country.

Yet they have the luxury of sending their ambassadors to this country.

That is the height of comfort which those who blindly resent their country never point out.

The most important lesson that we need to learn is to love our country.

We need to love ourselves.

To be proud of who we are.

To be proud of our history.

We need to be proud of our achievements.

We need to be proud of our present.

We need to look at where we are going with hope and vigour.

To expend our energy on developing our country.

To make it the shining beacon that it should be.

No one can determine our future for us.

No one can teach us what to do with our country.

The fate of this country is firmly in our hands.

It is in our land.

In our resources and in our mindset.

A broken mindset can never develop a country.

A divided country can never prosper.

Until we unite, only can we see the prosperity of this country.

We shall not tire of this message: we must be united, there is no other way.