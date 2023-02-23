War against drug and substance abuse

ARE we going to sit on our laurels and watch a whole generation go to waste?

Are we teaching our children to be heirs of Zimbabwe, and are we doing enough to protect our children from drug and substance abuse?

Are we notifying police about the drug peddlers and suppliers in our neighbourhoods?

These are some of the questions we must ponder considering the spike in cases of drug and substance abuse, especially among youths countrywide.

Some say February is the month of love, but some argue February is the month of youths because February 21 is National Youth Day in Zimbabwe.

It is commemorated annually to honour and celebrate the legacy of former President Robert Mugabe who was born on February 21 1924.

This year’s National Youth Day aptly ran under the theme ‘Drug and Substance Abuse, A Threat to Vision 2030; Every Community’s Responsibility’.

For the first time, the main celebrations were held outside the capital.

They were held in Lupane, Matabeleland North Province in line with the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

With statistics showing that about 30 percent of youths in Zimbabwe are hooked on drugs, Zimbabweans in general and youths in particular, must take heed of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s message.

The fact that he is leading from the front by directing law enforcement agencies to get rid of drug syndicates and break supply chains shows his commitment to the anti-drug and substance abuse war.

Said President Mnangagwa: “No stone will be left unturned.

Communities are urged to expose those who habour drug peddlers and merchandisers.

No one is above the law.

Zimbabwe is not a drug and illegal substance producer or peddler and trends to do so will be expunged to defend our country and the youth who are our future.

It is imperative that we scale up our national responses to the developing trends associated with the use and abuse of drugs.”

As the country makes giant strides towards Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income economy, the President said: “Unruly behaviour related to drug and substance abuse must be dealt with decisively within our educational institutions.”

In that regard, it must be noted that as the war against drug and substance abuse escalates, let us also remember that our youths are presently the target of everyone, including forces that do not want to see Zimbabwe flourish.

All our young people need guidance, direction and support from the older generations, and it is through explaining our values and ideologies to them that they may be nurtured into real patriots who believe in their own country – real patriots who shun drug and substance abuse.

Our tradition and heritage as Zimbabweans should never be compromised.

All values that promote and instill hunhu/ubuntu must be entrenched in the hearts and minds of youths.

Yes, times might be difficult but that is no excuse for our children to be hooked on drugs.

Our youths must be part and parcel of the entrepreneurial endeavours to earn a decent living.

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is doing everything possible to empower youths countrywide.

It is therefore crucial for our young ones to grab opportunities being availed by the Second Republic as we build our country brick upon brick and stone upon stone.

Drug and substance abuse must not be a threat to Vision 2030.