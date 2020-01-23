We are a shining beacon

ONCE again we find ourselves in familiar territory as a country.

A terrain so steep that navigating through it is a herculean task.

That our country is under siege from a hostile media is now indisputable.

We are now a playground for those seeking to isolate the country. Deacons of negativity and hostility are in our midst.

They revel in lying about the country.

They thrive on lampooning the country, creating false narratives aimed at changing history.

They lie about everything.

Champions of confusing hell bent on creating a narrative of a ‘country in crisis’.

They have tried in vain to present an image of an imploding Zimbabwe.

How the country continues to be on the verge of implosion without really imploding is a mystery. Even authors of that mystery seem not to know how to unravel the same.

That is the tragedy with lies, especially when continuously played with the same results.

Everyday there is anticipation that the country is on the verge of collapsing.

That has yet to happen.

The same narrative is played over and over again, but still the results are not forthcoming. This begs the questions: Whose story is it?

Who owns that story?

Who writes that story?

Who narrates that story?

This is our story and a beautiful one too. It is a story that is being stolen from us by an aggrieved enemy.

A story about the beauty of this country.

A story about successes of this great nation and a story about the impending success of this land.

A story about a country that has cleansed itself of the dirt of a rogue nation.

Zimbabwe has deftly made its way into the ‘league of nations’. And this is a place it will not relinquish in the foreseeable future.

It will never be stolen from us. It will remain our story, a glittering story about our past, present and bountiful future.

Within and outside our borders are hawks waiting to pounce on anything that paints the country with negativity.

Hawks hovering all over and never tiring from their anti-Zimbabwe crusade.

They are relentless in their pursuit of their nefarious objective.

They are persistent in their drive to push the country to the edge. They are consistent in purveying shameless lies against the country. And they will never tire.

The year is still young but media coverage of the country remains a huge challenge.

It remains a huge challenge for Government. It remains a challenge for the progressive minds of this great country.

But this challenge is not surmountable. We have the arsenal to counter the lies.

We have the willpower to negate the same and we have the strength to take the detractors head on.

Every Zimbabwean has a duty to defend their country.

We have been told that Zimbabwe has been snubbed by the UK in the ongoing UK-Africa Summit.

That is a lie. Zimbabwe is negotiating serious trade and investment deals with the UK.

Its presence is thus not a necessity. This is why the call for a media strategy from Government is compelling.

That should start with a comprehensive media strategy from Government.

Government should be at the forefront of spearheading a sustained, sophisticated media campaign that will put detractors to shame.

They have the means.

They too have the resources and some of the finest minds who push that agenda.

They should be proactive, not reactive.

There should be co-ordination when it comes to conveying their policies, programmes and plans for the country.

Let us make good use of the beauty of our country to tell our story.

Together we will make it!