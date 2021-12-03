We are no longer a British colony

AS the Western-backed MDC Alliance and civic society organisations appear to be losing ground in their battle for regime change, some British legislators have come out misdirecting their frustration by blasting the ZANU PF Government, accusing it of bad governance.

Of course, whenever the West want to bring down a government, they always talk about absence of democracy, human rights and rule of law, among other basic tenets of good governance and nothing at all about the illegal economic sanctions.

This should not be surprising as the West has been pouring funds into their agents of regime change in a country they seem to think is still their colony.

Until their proxy assumes the right to govern, by hook or by crook, these noises will remain familiar outbursts from the West.

Before the last general elections, ZANU PF was accused of denying opposition political parties space.

With the new dispensation, the then MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa covered every blade of the country campaigning without any restrictions.

The question of suppression of human rights was shelved for a while as they were misled into believing that Chamisa would romp to victory.

The loss of MDC Alliance was followed by the familiar outcry condemning the elections as being not free and fair.

To the West, it looks like elections are only free and fair if ZANU PF loses.

Like everywhere else, there might be some restrictions during the COVID-19 era.

If arrest, after disregarding restrictions intended to save lives, is then viewed as violation of human rights, so be it.

Ignorance of the laws of Zimbabwe should be the reason a whole lord, like Jonny Oates, questions why Makomborero Haruzivishe was jailed.

He broke the law and, like in Britain and everywhere else, he was jailed.

Perhaps, because the MDC is a British creature, that’s why Lord Oates has this overly paternalistic attitude towards their surrogate.

May be we should remind these British legislators that Zimbabwe is a truly democratic country which normally holds general elections after every five years.

By-elections are held whenever necessary.

Already a number of both parliamentary and council elections are due to be held in the first quarter of next year as promised by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

When the Twin Towers were bombed on September 11 1973 in the US, Washington responded by passing the Patriotic Act.

This is a law which gave the US powers to curb terrorism through state intrusion into the personal lives of Americans.

The sponsoring, by the West, of Zimbabwean traitors to betray their own country is indeed a form of terrorism which has to be countered vigorously.

The British legislators were mum when the US passed the Patriotic Act, but not when Zimbabwe did the same

In fact, there is no country in the world which tolerates seeing its citizens financed by a foreign power to betray their country.

Let a Briton dare be sponsored by China to betray his own country and see what happens!

The British Terrorism Act is there to deal with such cases.

In the debate on Zimbabwe in the Upper House, the Lords seemed to be nudging Zambia and South Africa to take the lead in making the former British colony ‘behave’.

They would then follow up by justifying physical intervention.

Let’s be very careful here.

The last time the West wanted to get rid of Muammar Gaddafi, they tricked South Africa, together with Nigeria and Gabon, the then three African members of the Security Council, to support a resolution making Libya a no-fly zone.

With the Libyan air force grounded, the Western bombers ruled the skies.

Gaddafi was eventually killed, leaving Libya in tatters and its oil fields in the hands of Western companies.

That decision by the African States still hangs around their necks like the proverbial albatross.