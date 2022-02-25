We believe in ourselves more

IN the last decades we have had no kind words from Europe.

The various members from the bloc have taken cue from their mother body, the EU, and have not been objective where Zimbabwe is concerned.

Our spades have been called with other names and never spades, until now.

It is interesting to note that the bloc has now chosen to be objective and fair where our beloved nation is concerned.

And it is thanks to the country’s leadership that has adopted a no-nonsense approach when it comes to governance and leadership.

Finally, the EU is recognising us for our worth; we are not surprised.

We know our worth and will interact with those who respect us as a sovereign State.

Most important to know is that our country has vast potential.

It will be very sad if the potential is recognised and appreciated more by outsiders than by ourselves.

We must not wait for outsiders to validate and show us our worth.

We have a beautiful nation, let us protect it.

It is time to be united, act and speak with one voice as well as run with the national dream.

National morale is high as we record successes on many fronts.

The economy is steadily developing.

Many programmes are in place, linking problems to solutions.

Food security and nutrition, social services and poverty eradication, infrastructure and utilities as well as value addition and beneficiation are issues not just on the agenda but being implemented and yielding positive results.

The development agenda is not just a ZANU PF Manifesto but a national cause unfolding in a way impossible to stop or prevent.

Consequences should be in place for those who thwart the national dream.

This is our economy; it is our duty to make it work.

We are no longer mere employees and citizens but owners of the means of production and we must begin to think as such.

Ownership comes with responsibilities.

We suffer no illusions and will be the first to concede that the process of development is fraught with hardships.

The success and riches we all desire will not come easy; some of us might never get to enjoy them.

Our lot is hard and bone-breaking work.

But we are not unfortunate or cursed; this is the part and verse given us to act as the play of our nation unfolds.

The people of our time are being called to play the role of creator and innovator.

So do we exit the stage because we are unhappy with how we have been cast?

Many want to make us feel that this is unfair, that this is unjust, that this is oppression.

What is unfair about being called to work?

What is unjust about being asked to own and exploit our resources?

How do we live the good life if we do not create it?

We laugh, we scorn, we insult, we spit, we celebrate, we are confident, we are skilled and we are free to be and do all we are doing because of generations that did not refuse to play the role given them.

Generations that took to heart parts and verses given them and exited the stage painfully but with the satisfaction that their playing had made our fortunes better.

They delivered a flawless act, today we bask in freedom and all it brings and affords us.

Future generations must also bask in the glory and joy because we would not have shirked our role.

Many of us are ready to build and establish that which has never been dreamt of.

And we have an enabling environment and supportive Government.

The leadership in Government must be alert and do away, without qualms, forces that impede the son and daughter of the soil who is efficiently playing his/her role.

We ask that there be applauding and unmitigated support for everyone who is taking seriously his/her part.