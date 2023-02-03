We can move mountains

JANUARY has come and gone as 2023 forges ahead.

As Zimbabweans, we have so many expectations this year.

In that regard, I keep asking: Where is our faith and belief as a people?

With a little faith and belief we will move mountains.

Everyone can clearly see that everything is in place.

The heavens smiled on us and we are receiving good rains.

Most parts of the country, even some dry regions, are getting above normal rains.

Our citizens, countrywide, are smiling; no one will go hungry.

In the countryside, people know that we have the opportunity to consolidate our journey to food self-sufficiency.

A bumper harvest means a lot of things for us as a nation.

It ensures food security and lessens the burden on the Government.

It means grain imports are reduced and the import bill decreased.

It is important to note that every dollar that the nation can save is critical; it is money that will be deployed to other areas of desperate need.

If all parties deliver — producers and consumers alike — the country will be the ultimate winner.

Most farmers now know that farming is more than just a business. They have learnt not to rely on well-wishers and the Government.

We have said it before, that there comes a time when a child is weaned from the breast of the mother and our farmers have learnt that over time.

We must take advantage of our good fortunes and make the most of them.

We are a country enjoying peace.

We have vast fertile land.

We have fully functional production systems supported by highly skilled personnel.

All we need is a little faith and self-belief.

We have achieved things that were said could not be attained in a thousand years.

We are a people who have gone against the odds and prevailed.

We scaled walls regarded unassailable.

As a country, we have clinched major deals and are discussing more deals that are set to revamp and transform the economy.

So why should we lack faith and self-belief.

It is that lack of belief and faith that has seen some people fail to grasp the fact that Vision 2030 will be achieved.

Remember during the liberation struggle, we had kith and kin who collaborated with the enemy, but still we prevailed; so we cannot afford to lose sleep over them or allow them to spoil things for everyone.

Words such as ‘naïve’, ‘myopic’, ‘clueless’ and ‘sympathisers’, whatever that means, are used to describe the daring and the believers among us, patriotic Zimbabweans

But we must continue believing that we can achieve our dreams, realise our plans and that our designs work.

All the projects we intend to carry out will not yield fruit or successfully take-off if we have no faith and do not believe in them.

We all must be positive, pushing and contributing to rebuilding the economy.

Let’s us remember that Zimbabwe ndini newe/iZimbabwe yimi lawe.

And we must not forget President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s philosophy that: Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe liyakhwa ngabanikazi.

Only you and me can make Zimbabwe great.