We march on undeterred

THERE is no compassion in the cut-throat world of political and economic domination.

It is indeed a merciless war where one can ‘keep his cake and eat it too’.

Zimbabwe continues to make significant developmental strides despite spanners being thrown our way.

And we are not surprised by the behaviour of the US towards Zimbabwe.

Over the years, the US has amply demonstrated Washington’s inherent dislike for former liberation movements and their sovereign states, especially in Southern Africa.

Our country has been denied every opportunity to flourish.

At every turn, we have met resistance and obstacles arising from illegal sanctions.

However, we continue to soldier on recording notable successes.

For instance, our roads are vastly improving.

In its arrogance, the West believes it is only their word and wishes that must prevail.

Apparently, indigenous control and ownership of our resources is a crime in the eyes of our erstwhile colonisers.

Nevertheless, we remain relentless in our fight.

However, it is crucial that we remind each other that the bullying tendencies of the so-called big brothers are not a joke and are hampering our developmental efforts.

There should be no relenting in exposing the spectre of illegal sanctions for what they are – an evil instrument meant to punish ordinary people.

Unfortunately, we have in our midst individuals who cannot see the intrusive hand of the enemy.

They do not believe in themselves anymore.

They no longer believe in their country as well.

They hate their country in order to please the enemy.

We let them be.

And we let those who love their country protect and defend its sovereignty.

Those are the people who can see through the machinations of the enemy.

They are there to guard against interference.

The illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe are not a joke and an issue to be trivialised.

The intended effect of this hostile piece of legislation is to ensure that Zimbabwe is financially crippled so that people revolt.

Of course, the sponsors of the sanctions will come up with all sorts of explanations.

They will shamelessly lie that the sanctions are targeted at certain individuals.

They will claim the sanctions are there because of human rights violations, lack of rule of law among any other ruses they can latch on to.

They will tell the world the sanctions are meant to bring democracy to Zimbabwe.

Those are lies that have been exposed and will continue to be exposed.

We should not be fooled by cliches such as ‘targeted’, ‘smart sanctions’, ‘restrictive measures’ or ‘travel bans’.

However, the US must be reminded that it is not the alpha and omega in world affairs.

In this multi-polar world, it is possible to embark on a new economic model, without dependence on the the US — it is no longer the global economic giant.

The West want to create what they call a ‘new Zimbabwe’.

They want a pliant Government that tows their line.

But we are Zimbabwe.

We will not be cowed into submission.

We will not bow down to the West.

We are a free people.

We determine our future.

We determine our way forward and we know what we want.

We know the path that we should take as a people and as a country.

We continue to march on.