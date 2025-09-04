We must heal the healers

THE shocking revelation that scores of Zimbabwean doctors are quietly battling drug addiction is not just a story about individuals who have stumbled but a people in serious and urgent need of help.

For generations, we have placed doctors on a pedestal, yet, the truth we are now forced to confront is that even healers bleed. Even healers ache. And when their coping mechanisms collapse, they too reach for the very substances they once prescribed with caution.

At the core of this crisis is not simply weakness or indulgence, but relentless pressure. Doctors are among professionals operating under intense pressure. Drug abuse among medical professionals is a global phenomenon. From the United States to Nigeria, evidence shows that health workers are uniquely vulnerable because of their proximity to powerful substances and the emotional toll of their work. For doctors, admitting to a struggle with drugs is akin to professional suicide. Doctors are forced to hide fearing stigma, disgrace, and the possibility of losing their license. In such an environment, addiction thrives unchecked, and the consequences spill over into patient care.

This is not just about individual doctors, it is about trust in the system. A doctor impaired by drugs does not simply risk their own health, they risk the lives of those who walk into hospitals with hope. An impaired diagnosis, a wrong prescription, or a lapse in surgical judgment can have fatal outcomes. If left unaddressed, the profession’s credibility itself erodes. Patients who fear that their healer is compromised lose confidence in the institution of medicine. As a nation we are already battling a drug epidemic and the loss of trust in doctors would be catastrophic.

Solutions are neither quick nor simple. Yet, they must begin with acknowledgment. We cannot continue to treat doctors as superhuman beings immune to the frailties of the human condition. They need structures of support dedicated rehabilitation centres, wellness programmes, and confidential counselling services designed specifically for medical professionals. Other nations have recognised this and built systems that protect both doctors and patients. Zimbabwe must follow suit. To delay is to gamble with lives.

Accountability, too, must be strengthened. The easy access to prescription drugs, coupled with weak record-keeping, creates an environment ripe for misuse. Strict controls must be balanced with compassion. Punishment alone will not solve this crisis. A doctor caught in addiction should not automatically be treated as a criminal; they should first be treated as a patient. Rehabilitation must precede discipline. Otherwise, fear will continue to drive the problem underground.

The larger context of Zimbabwe’s drug crisis cannot be ignored. From the streets of Harare to the rural outposts, methamphetamine, codeine syrups, and cannabis have become common escape routes. Doctors are not outside this society, they are inside it, shaped by the same stresses. When the nation’s youth march against drugs, their message must also be extended to those in white coats. Addiction is not an issue of class, profession, or age. It is a societal cancer that spares no one.

What is needed now is courage, courage from policymakers to establish the frameworks that protect both doctors and patients, courage from institutions like the Zimbabwe Medical Association to move beyond statements and build real programmes, and courage from the public to admit that our healers need healing. The

If we fail to act, we risk a vicious cycle: doctors numbed by drugs, patients failed by impaired care, and a healthcare system drained of trust. But if we act boldly, Zimbabwe has an opportunity to redefine what healing means, not just for the sick who queue at hospital gates, but for those who stand inside in white coats, carrying more than their fair share of our national burdens.