We salute you

A DARK cloud again hovers over us.

The nation in a short space of time lost two illustrious sons of the soil, National hero Brigadier-General Ruphus Chigudu and Retired Brigadier General Sambulo Ndlovu.

I am more sad for future generations who will not benefit from the wisdom and story of these gentlemen.

Theirs is a story of service.

Service offered unconditionally to the motherland.

As l have said in recent times some of us were participants in the bush, in the villages, in the camps, so we know the story of the struggle to dislodge colonialism.

But what about those that were not there, what about those being born today, will they know. I have asked, do we want them to know?

Where will they get inspiration from? Will children born and bred today, both in the country and the Diaspora know the heroes of their land?

Do we value the stories carried by the men and women who fought and contributed to the country’s liberation struggle?

I have said it before and will say it again, it is sad to hear tales of heroics during burials.

We want to know of the exploits of our heroes and heroines while they live.

The story is always much better coming from individuals that participated in the liberation struggle.

Again I challenge those that participated in the liberation struggle the mujibhas, the chimbwidos, the guerillas, the commanders, the trainers, the refugees, the exiles, everyone who existed during this crucial phase of our history to record their experiences.

The passing on of these illustrious sons of the soil, defenders of the land once again reminds us of the enormous task we have before us

From their efforts and those of many, they gave our country independence.

They fought against divisions.

They fought for tolerance.

They fought for unity and love.

We are on the path to developing our country as a united people, bound by one common goal.

A goal towards creating a future of plenty for the current and future generations.

A goal of maintaining and preserving the liberation struggle ideals.

A goal towards preserving the legacy of our history.

That is a history that can never be negated, not even for pieces of silver.

The story of our struggle should be immortalised in books, journals and film. We are the custodians of that history and narrative.

We pray that the younger generation borrows heavily from the works of the defenders of the land.

This is a country of good men and women.

A country of promise.

A country of plenty.

A land of opportunities.

A land that posterity will love and cherish.

We are on a path leading us to unprecedented development.

We are on the cusp of something big.

We might be experiencing some discomfort; a period of pain and anguish, but the future is bright and full of joy.

Let us unite and rebuild our great country.