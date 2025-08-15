We, too, must be the heroes of tomorrow

THE peace and tranquillity we enjoy today was paid for by the courage and sacrifice of our living and fallen heroes.

In his address at the 45th Heroes commemorations, President Emmerson Mnangagwa captured that essence when he declared that “…theirs was a selfless struggle for the freedom we enjoy today, that must forever remain engraved in our collective conscience”.

Those words beg introspection: Will we be counted among heroes and heroines when the roll is called in future?

Said the President: “This emboldens us to resolutely guard our sovereignty as well as fortify our resolve to build a prosperous economy encapsulated in our national Vision 2030.”

In those words is both a reassurance and a challenge. The reassurance is that our sovereignty is intact, guarded by a people who understand its worth. The challenge is that building a prosperous economy requires daily work, creativity and integrity of millions of Zimbabweans. For the heroes of the liberation struggle, the battlefield was the bush, the rivers and border crossings, under enemy watch. For us, the battlefield is the office, the classroom, the field, the market stall, the research lab. It is wherever work is done to strengthen our national independence by deepening our economic independence.

If we are to be counted as heroes in the future, it will be because we fought and won this economic struggle with the same persistence and unity of purpose our forebears showed in the fight for political freedom.

The President reminded us that “…the historic feats of our heroes and heroines are an enduring legacy bequeathed to us, which should serve as an inspiration in our march to realise Vision 2030”.

Inspiration, however, is not a passive inheritance. It is a call to action. To be inspired by the heroes of yesterday is to accept the duty of becoming the heroes of tomorrow. We do not honour them merely by speaking their names; We honour them by living out the values they fought for, the love for the motherland, by making choices that add to the prosperity, stability and sovereignty of Zimbabwe.

The President went on: “To immortalise the selfless sacrifices made by our forebears, in the struggle for independence, freedom and democracy, the Second Republic is spearheading various projects across the country.”

Such projects, be they in infrastructure, agriculture, energy or social services, are not just Government initiatives. They are opportunities for citizens to participate in shaping the future. We often imagine heroes as solitary figures, but the truth is that most heroism is collective. A new dam is not the work of an engineer alone, but of planners, construction workers, truck drivers, cooks who feed the crews, suppliers and countless others whose combined efforts make it real. The projects spearheaded today will be the monuments of tomorrow, and those who lent their hands, minds and resources to them will deserve to be named in the roll of future heroes.

The President recognised “…the sterling contribution to our national development and unity being made by members of the public sector”.

Heroism, in this era, is often quiet and unspectacular. A clerk who processes birth certificates with care and speed, knowing that a child’s ability to enrol in school depends on it; a nurse who stays beyond her shift to make sure a patient recovers from a crisis; a teacher who knows that her presence matters to her pupils; these are not acts that make headlines, yet they shape the life of a nation.

When the President declared: “I call upon all of us, to play our part to spur economic growth, employment and wealth creation opportunities, along with harmonious and clean communities. The duty to achieve a thriving, industrialised and prosperous economy lies with all of us,” he was not simply issuing a directive, he was extending an invitation to heroism.

Imagine if every household took this call seriously; streets swept free of litter, small gardens tended for food security, local businesses supported by loyal customers, neighbours working together to solve common problems! Economic growth, employment and wealth creation do not happen in isolation from community well-being. A harmonious nation inspires civic pride and fosters the kind of social cohesion that allows economies to flourish.

“This 45th Heroes Anniversary allows us to once again take stock of the strides we are making to realise the yesteryear goals that saw many departed and living heroes and heroines wage the protracted struggle,” said President Mnangagwa.

Taking stock means more than reviewing numbers, it means asking whether our daily actions honour those goals.

“Independence in 1980 brought about political independence, while the struggle for the economy remains ongoing,” he said.

This ongoing struggle is where our heroism will be tested. Are we creating industries that can withstand global shocks? Are we adding value to our mineral and agricultural resources rather than exporting them raw? Are we building systems that serve the people efficiently and fairly?

The answers to these questions will determine whether we are remembered as a generation that built on the legacy of our nationalists and freedom fighters or one that squandered it.

The President’s words: “We have a lot to be proud of as the people of this great motherland, Zimbabwe. We are masters of our own destiny, a proud, independent, sovereign and empowered African people,” must be repeated daily and drive us to act in a manner that grows the nation.

“Neo-colonialism will never be given a foothold in our nation,” he said.

That vow must be lived out daily, not just in diplomatic corridors but in the choices of ordinary citizens. Each time we choose to buy local produce instead of imported goods; each time we promote Zimbabwean art, literature, and culture; each time we invest our skills and capital here at home, we strengthen the wall against neo-colonial encroachment.

“The multi-pronged reform programmes implemented under the Second Republic are having positive and evident impacts on the economy as well as the quality of life of the citizens,” said President Mnangagwa.

This progress is a platform from which to leap higher. Yet we are not without obstacles. The President acknowledged that “…despite challenges characterised by the effects of illegal sanctions, fluctuating international mineral commodity prices, and a fluid global trade environment, our economy is demonstrating remarkable resilience.”

Resilience is not an accident, it is cultivated. It is the result of farmers experimenting with drought-resistant crops, entrepreneurs diversifying income streams, exporters finding new markets and citizens supporting each other in times of hardship. These actions, multiplied across millions, form the bedrock of a resilient nation.

“The national Gross Domestic Product is now pegged at US$45,7 billion, rising from US$16 billion in 2018,” said the President.

This remarkable growth is evidence of collective effort. It is not the work of one sector or one group alone; it is miners bringing minerals to the market, factory workers keeping production lines moving, IT specialists building new digital platforms, transporters ensuring goods reach their destinations, and countless others who may never see their names in print but whose labour drives the economy.

“The current domestic demand growth is pleasing, while the projected 2025 economic growth of six percent is well within reach,” he said. And reaching it depends on whether we continue to work, innovate and produce at every level of society.

History does not bestow the title of hero automatically. It grants it to those whose contributions change the trajectory of a nation for the better. We must earn ours through sacrifice in a time of opportunity. That may mean foregoing short-term gains for long-term stability, resisting the lure of corruption, committing to quality in our work, and thinking beyond personal interest to the common good.

It may mean choosing to stay and build here when leaving seems easier. It may mean investing in skills and knowledge that can be applied to local challenges rather than imported solutions that do not fit our context.

When the children of 2045 gather for the 65th Heroes Anniversary, they will look back at our time. They will ask what we did with the freedom we inherited. They will measure us by the state of the economy, the health of our communities, the strength of our institutions, and the pride with which they can say they are Zimbabwean. If they find that the roads are better, the industries stronger, the opportunities wider, and the dignity of the nation intact, they will call us heroes.

But that will not happen by accident!

It will happen because in 2025, in the decade before Vision 2030, we chose to act as though we were already heroes — steadfast, responsible, creative and united.