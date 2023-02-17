Western surrogates still active

LET us be wary of Western surrogates; they remain very much alive.

It may appear that the non-governmental organisations (NGOs), who make up most of these surrogates, are quiet but they are very active.

As the general election draws nearer, the US and its allies remain desperate for regime change.

And as usual, their strategy involves trying to indigenise their agenda by using quislings from local NGOs, media and political parties.

Local NGOs are busy organising meetings around the country camouflaged as citizen awareness programmes.

But the sole agenda of these programmes is to instil, especially in our youths, a hatred of ZANU PF.

And this on behalf of foreign powers.

The mood of the meetings clearly shows that hope of defeating ZANU PF through the ballot box has vanished.

Every day they become desperate with sanctions and the Second Republic marching forward, undeterred.

The Zimbabwean electorate is intelligent and will not be fooled by the ‘democracy’ rhetoric.

We taught the colonialists the meaning of democracy.

It is ZANU PF that fought for equality of all people in the country and respect for human rights dispelling the notion that some section of society is more superior than the other.

At one time the gullible members of the opposition were promised US$10 billion if the MDC-T, then, now CCC, came into power.

It did come into power in a power-sharing arrangement and not a cent came its way.

The meaning of ‘legitimacy’, ‘election’, ‘fairness’ and ‘democracy’ cannot be taken at face value.

We know that when the US and its allies use any pretext to meddle in other countries in order to effect regime change, they are not interested in who takes over.

After killing Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, the West was only interested in that country’s oil as Libyans killed each other in hundreds and destroyed massive infrastructure built over many years of hard work.

In the same way, the West is interested in Zimbabwe’s resources (diamonds, gold, land and the sun), but not the livelihoods of blacks who include quislings, who head different NGOs and political parties.

The message to NGOs is that your latest thrust to create a new mindset in our youths as part of the West’s global neo-colonial strategy will not work, will never work.

It may be a sophisticated process hidden in layers and layers of this and that but we see through the veil.

Our youths are not blank slates that will accept a mindset that accepts without question, the superiority of the whiteman, a mindset that looks up to London and Paris and Berlin for solutions to problems confronting the black man.

Our youths will not accept a mindset that allows the whiteman to go home and sleep peacefully while the colonial agenda is self-perpetuating.

Control and exploitation by consent will not happen in Zimbabwe.

When Cecil John Rhodes invaded the country in 1890, he controlled it by brute force.

We revolted and took up arms to fight the white man.

Because their survival depends on exploiting us and our resources, they had to find new ways to continue to exploit us.

And one of their major weapons, as they try to use soft-power are NGOs.

However, we see them for who they are.

They will lose again.