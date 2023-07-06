When Bulilima reverberated

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa was at Nyele Primary School in Bulilima, Matabeleland South, last week.

That was the venue for the second ZANU PF star rally ahead of the August 23 general elections.

The Patriot was there.

The previous rally was held in Chipinge at Mutema Secondary School and the next stop is Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province, this Saturday.

In Bulilima, President Mnangagwa was welcomed by thousands of ZANU PF supporters.

Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga was there and so was ZANU PF Vice-President Kembo Mohadi.

The Deputy Chief Secretary – Presidential Communications in the Office of the President, George Charamba, was also present, among other dignitaries and ZANU PF cadres.

The atmosphere was electric and there was no price for guessing.

For decades, Matabeleland South had not hosted the Head of State in such a manner. That is why everyone there was saying to the President: ‘Thank you for remembering us’.

That is why Matabeleland South reverberated last week.

And that is why Matabeleland South is testimony that the Second Republic is leaving no-one and no place behind.

Indeed, the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo must have been smiling from wherever he is.

Yes, we say heroes do not die and Father Zimbabwe was alive in Bulilima. A musical gala was also held in his honour in Mapisa that was graced by thousands of revelers.

But what stood out in Bulilima was President Mnangagwa’s message.

That unity is all we need as Zimbabweans: That for us to continue developing as a nation, unity is imperative.

The need for the electorate to vote for ZANU PF was underscored because that is the only way we can safeguard our God-given land.

It is on record that thousands of Zimbabweans perished during the liberation war fighting for the motherland.

From Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central to Bhalagwe in Matabeleland South, we have liberation war heroes and heroines and we must keep in mind that all those sons and daughters of the soil sacrificed their lives for Zimbabwe to attain independence.

As August 23 draws nearer, the electorate must be reminded that ZANU PF is the Party that brought liberation.

Our youths must be constantly reminded that it was ZANU and ZAPU, now a united ZANU PF, that brought the freedom they sometimes take for granted.

Therefore, it must be defended through the ballot come August 23.

In that regard, it is imperative to quote President Mnangagwa at length as he addressed the multitudes in Bulilima.

“We are the ones who brought liberation to this country while they (colonisers and CCC owners) did not want to and we took the land after defeating them and we became independent,” said President Mnangagwa.

“So we must vote for ZANU PF to defend our independence, our freedom, and make sure we defeat the pretenders, the detractors.

“It is a vote for accelerated development, a vote to remain masters of our own destiny.

“A vote for peace, a vote for unity and a vote for harmony.

“We will never have another party that will tell you that you are the reason for the liberation of the country.

“They came with us, ZANU PF, ZANLA, ZAPU and ZIPRA, we are together united as one people. “Throughout our campaign, whether at ward level; I want to tell the candidates to preach peace, unity, harmony and love.”

President Mnangagwa’s message has been consistent, from Chipinge to Bulilima.

We await Karoi as we also remember the gallant ‘Chinhoyi Seven’ who, on April 28 1966, made history in our bid for emancipation from white rule.

