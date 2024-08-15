Why SADC must free itself from foreign funding

THE call by the incoming Chair of the SADC Council of Ministers, Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, for the organisation to meet its financial and statutory commitments without relying on international cooperating partners is a significant and timely appeal that resonates deeply with the principles of self-reliance and regional sovereignty.

This message is a clarion call for SADC member-States to take ownership of their developmental agenda and ensure that the organisation remains true to its mission of fostering regional integration and sustainable development.

Dependency on external funding has long been a contentious issue for many African regional bodies, including SADC. While international cooperating partners have played a pivotal role in supporting various programmes and initiatives, reliance on such external financing often comes with strings attached. These can influence the policy direction of the organisation, limiting its ability to make decisions that are in the best interests of the region.

The shift towards financial independence is crucial for the long-term sustainability of the organisation. Financial autonomy will empower SADC to set its own priorities, implement programmes that directly address the needs of the region and respond swiftly to emerging challenges without being compromised by external agendas or funding constraints.

This call to action is particularly relevant in the context of the numerous challenges facing the SADC region. From economic instability and health crises to climate change and security threats, the region requires a coordinated and well-resourced response.

However, relying on external financing to address these issues can lead to fragmented efforts that do not fully align with the region’s strategic goals. By ensuring that member-States meet their financial commitments, SADC can pool resources to tackle these challenges more effectively and holistically.

Financial independence is closely linked to political autonomy. The ability to fund its own operations allows SADC to make decisions that reflect the collective will of its member-States, free from external influence. This is critical for maintaining the integrity of the organisation and ensuring that it remains true to the aspirations of its citizens.

The emphasis on meeting statutory commitments highlights the need for member-States to adhere to the rules and regulations that govern SADC. This includes fulfilling obligations under various protocols and agreements, as well as ensuring that national policies are aligned with regional goals. By so doing, member-States will contribute to the overall coherence and effectiveness of the organisation, thereby enhancing its capacity to deliver on its mandate.

The Chair’s call is a rallying cry for greater regional unity and self-determination. It is an invitation to member-States to recommit to the ideals of SADC and to take collective responsibility for the future of the region. By stepping up to meet their financial and statutory obligations, member-States can strengthen the foundation of SADC and ensure that it remains a formidable force for regional integration and development.

The call by the incoming Chair of the SADC Council of Ministers is a timely and necessary reminder of the importance of self-reliance and financial independence for the region. It is a call to action that, if heeded, will not only enhance the credibility and effectiveness of the regional bloc but also contribute to the broader goal of achieving sustainable development and prosperity for all Southern Africans. The success of this initiative will depend on the collective will and determination of member-States to take ownership of their shared destiny and to work together towards a more integrated and self-sufficient region.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

