Xenophobia:  Shame on the opposition

THE xenophobic attacks in South Africa against Zimbabweans on the eve of the 2008 elections in Zimbabwe was part of a regional network created by the West to dislodge governments led by the former liberation movements.

In this case, according to former South African President Cde Thabo Mbeki, it was a planned operation orchestrated by the then MDC to force Zimbabweans to return home and vote ZANU PF out of power.

We have noted before that the West is opposed to governments by former liberation movements in the SADC region because of its insatiable appetite to control its natural resources.

But because of their political orientation during the liberation struggle, these governments are determined to control and exploit their resources for the benefit of the indigenes.

The liberation struggle expunged the notion of the whites as a superior race with unquestionable divine authority over blacks.

But a notorious tactic of the West is to attempt to reverse this thinking by coaxing some indigenes to fight on their behalf.

Let us never be fooled into believing that some of the opposition characters among us are doing it out of passion for what they claim to be democracy.

They are, indeed, white men in black skin.

Surely, no genuine black Zimbabwean will enjoy seeing his relatives being killed in order to induce them to go back home.

But Cde Mbeki says there is documented evidence of clandestine meetings held by Zimbabwean opposition activists to ensure their nefarious goal was achieved.

And, indeed, the xenophobic attacks that followed left thousands of Zimbabweans dead or maimed for life.

This shows the extent the opposition can go to please their masters.

After all, it was the mistaken belief of the white colonialists that returning Zimbabweans, who had felt the effects of sanctions, would vote overwhelmingly for the MDC.

Although the MDC believed in this theory, they went on to lose the subsequent poll.

In reality, the history of the armed struggle is proof of the amicable relationship between nationals of the neighbouring countries.

Let us not forget that Zimbabweans died sheltering South African liberation fighters in transit to and from their homeland.

In fact, this unity forged through bloodshed, involved several countries as far afield as Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia.

This was the basis for lasting peace and the spirit of oneness as opposed to the falsehoods that led to the treacherous xenophobia.

But this so-called ‘opposition’ created by the West is not limited to Zimbabwe.

Indeed, the unholy triumvirate of our own Nelson Chamisa, Zambia’s Joseph Kalimbwe and South Africa’s Mmusi Maimane is there for all to see.

These three are the undisguised blue-eyed boys of the West and are used as a front to destabilise governments of former liberation movements.

And it looks like at the moment Zimbabwe is their favourite whipping boy at the behest of their paymasters.

However, this desire by the West to control African countries natural resources knows no limits.

Indeed, the West appears to be getting more brazen in its destabilisation efforts.

A recent report by the Belgian Think-Tank points out that the National Democratic Institute (NDI) is spearheading a project to fix African countries that support Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war.

After the Russia-Africa Summit, the West is worried Russia might be given preferential treatment when it comes to accessing the continent’s bountiful natural resources.

Friendship with China is equally unacceptable.

Instead of direct intervention, the West usually relies on pliant ‘opposition’ parties, they themselves create, in order to dislodge governments they consider hostile to their interests.

Cde Mbeki has already told us the insane extent to which they can go by citing the xenophobic violence of SA in 2008.

In more recent times, according to the Belgian Think-Tank, the NDI uses parallel tabulation to rig election results. They tried it in our last general elections but were caught in the act.

Zimbabwe, like the rest of Africa, must be wary of these so-called opposition parties or movements, if it is to preserve its hard-won independence and sovereignty.

