Yes, we do remember

ON March 18 1975, Chairman Herbert Chitepo, an icon of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, was assassinated in Zambia.

Indeed, that was a tragedy and the Rhodesians thought they would derail the liberation struggle, but they were wrong.

Zimbabweans did not compromise the struggle until final victory in 1980.

We will always remember Chairman Chitepo and, as we do, we must also remember why he and compatriots sacrificed their lives for Zimbabwe.

We say so because there is something disturbing happening in the country.

In our midst are very dangerous people threatening our hunhu/ubuntu. We accommodate these in the name of ‘democracy’.

They are poisonous to our ideals, aspirations, culture, religion and even achievements.

And ‘democracy’ would rather have us not term these people ‘dangerous’.

‘Democracy’ would rather we look the other way lest we offend.

We must remember that Zimbabwe is ours and it is a nation richly endowed.

We are a country with vast potential to become a powerhouse not just on the continent, but in the world because we have some of the largest deposits of precious minerals, from gold to platinum.

It is indisputable that these so-called First World countries require these minerals.

Eyes are definitely on the continent, Zimbabwe in particular, and many of the so-called developed nations want to lay their hands on our resources.

Fortunately, we are not short of institutional memory.

We remember how the likes of David Livingstone and Frederick Courtney Selous worked their way into local communities and gathered information that was instrumental in the colonisation of this country.

And after colonisation, we were exploited and abused.

It was a horrible life we led under the yoke of colonialism.

Through cadres like Chairman Chitepo, among others, we regained what we had lost at a huge cost.

Life and limb were lost.

We have not forgotten that we lost centuries after accommodating people whom initially came as visitors, ‘helping’ us with their versions of medicines and brand of religion.

They were so-called ‘philanthropists’ who, after traversing villages during the day, would nicodemously write home informing their governments of the state-of-affairs, politics of the day and the availability of mineral resources.

It is disturbing to observe that the same old tricks that got us into untold suffering are being employed to date.

The same people who colonised us still long for Rhodesia.

They want to steal what is rightfully ours, again.

What sort of people are these?

Are we supposed to simply watch them do as they please?

Are we supposed to really believe that our so called ‘friends from the West’ are genuinely concerned about us to the extent of being concerned with every detail of our lives?

We must ask ourselves these questions because we have always said ‘our land is our prosperity’.

Chairman Chitepo always talked about the importance of land as the major reason Zimbabweans decided to take up arms in order to dislodge the white minority regime.

Years later, Rhodesians are still hovering around us.

They are still bitter.

Let us not forget that.