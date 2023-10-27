ZANU PF: It all began in Gweru

ZANU PF is holding its 20th Annual National People’s Conference in Gweru.

And Gweru is significant in many ways, but most importantly, that is where ZANU held its first elective Congress in 1964 after its formation in August 1963.

That is when it was cemented that only an armed struggle could dislodge white minority rule.

Before the Congress in 1963, it had been decided that a group of vibrant and brave young men go for military training in China.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was part of that group.

Decades later, ZANU, which has morphed into ZANU PF, still stands strong and remains the Party of choice as shown by the recently held harmonised general elections where President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF won by a landslide.

However, in Gweru, at the majestic ZANU PF Convention Centre, the Party will take stock of the strides made since 1963 and since our country attained independence on April 18 1980.

No doubt so much has happened and been achieved, especially in the Second Republic.

Foremost, what must be the rallying point as cadres gather in Gweru is the memory of the blood spilt to achieve the freedoms we enjoy today.

Every Zimbabwean, in one way or another, was affected by the liberation war.

Some died, others were maimed, and yet others were able to live to give an account of their gruesome experiences, living with all kinds of wounds.

And we must realise that this ugly side of the liberation struggle did not start with the Second Chimurenga.

We have our heroes whose heads were chopped off as trophies of war during the First Chimurenga.

It is their blood, together with that of the likes of Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi that inspired heroes of the Second Chimurenga.

Therefore, ZANU PF must never be complacent because not everyone is happy with the victory of democracy over oppressive colonial rule.

The idea of a former liberation movement replacing the vanquished white colonial regime remains anathema to imperialists.

Regrettably they are not alone.

And it is paradoxical their allies are some black Zimbabweans who are supposed to be beneficiaries of the armed struggle pioneered by ZANU PF.

It is horrifying and sad to have, among us, people who have the audacity and guts to unashamedly declare that Zimbabwe is not yet independent simply because the West is not having its way in our country.

As ZANU PF President and First Secretary, President Mnangagwa is spot on when he says we do not need the West but ourselves to develop.

Let us never forget that there are enemies in our midst who are crafty and are prepared to use some among us as their surrogates.

We all should be concerned about the fate of our country, our people and do something positive to improve our lot.

Zimbabwe will never be a colony again but will grow in leaps and bounds, led by ZANU PF cadres who fully understand and are always ready to defend our sovereignty. The people gathered in Gweru are capable of seeing through treachery and traitors.

The various general elections we have had have confirmed this and so will others in future.

ZANU PF, without doubt, will redouble its efforts and press on with people-centred programmes.

Through ZANU PF, we got back our land and that should be a constant reminder that we did not shed our blood in vain.

