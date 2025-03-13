Zim, Russia up tempo in sanctions fight

THE signing between Zimbabwe and Russia,

on Thursday last week, of a joint declaration

to counter the devastating effects

of illegal economic sanctions presents the

international downtrodden the platform

to counter global superpowers bent on

maintaining a unipolar world.

The joint declaration, signed by the

two countries’ respective Foreign Affairs

Ministers in Moscow, also seeks to, among

other things, mitigate and address the

adverse impacts of the illegal sanctions

imposed by Western countries.

Coercion has been the tool of choice for

the West when it comes to laying siege on

their perceived ‘enemies’.

Both Harare and Moscow have stood

up against Western powers’ wanton abuse

of perceived weaker nations whose crime

is empowering their citizens as well as

protecting and defending their territorial

integrity.

Therefore, increased collaboration between

the two countries will ensure the

harnessing of local resources and skills to

develop their economies while pursuing

the establishment of a multipolar world

where every country’s voice is heard.

In the case of Zimbabwe, which has

been under US illegal economic sanctions

since December 21 2001, Uncle Sam arrogantly

claims that Harare ‘poses an unusual

and extraordinary threat to the US’

foreign policy and must thus be punished

until a puppet government takes over

power in the country.

And Zimbabwe’s crime?

Humiliating Uncle Sam’s acolytes in

the DRC in 1998 through its stellar fight

against countries that had been funded by

the US to remove the Congolese government

thereby culling the Western country’s

prospects for looting minerals in that

country as well as embarking on the Land

Reform and Resettlement Programme in

2000.

The ‘unusual and extraordinary threat’

statement is meant to cow other African

countries into submission and desist from

empowering their citizens.

But that is merely meant is to delay the

inevitable as we have seen in recent times.

South Africa, which has had enough of

those threats, has since started putting in

motion processes to give back land to its

rightful owners.

That was not surprising. The US reacted

in the ‘normal mode’ — unleashing illegal

economic sanctions on Pretoria.

Russia has faced a staggering 16 500

sanctions from the US, the UK, the EU,

Australia and Canada since February 2022

when it embarked on a military exercise in

neighbouring Ukraine.

Specially, those sanctions have taken

aim at Russian foreign currency worth

US$350 billion prior to the Ukraine war.

That money, together with more 70

percent of Russian banks’ assets were frozen

while the majority of those financial

institutions were removed from SWIFT,

a high-speed message service for money

transfers.

A February 23 2024 story by BBC titled

‘What are the sanctions on Russia and

have they affected its economy?’ gives insightful

perspectives on the intended objectives

of sanctions in general and those

imposed on Russia in particular.

The BBC said:“Sanctions are penalties

imposed by one country on another . . .

they are among the toughest measures

nations can take, short of going to war?”

The report goes on, unveiling the sanctions

that have been imposed on Russia:

“Western nations have also:

l Banned exports of technology Russia

might use for making weapons;

l Banned imports of gold and diamonds

from Russia;

l Banned flights from Russia;

l Sanctioned oligarchs — the wealthy

business people linked with the Kremlin

— and impounded their yachts;

Russia’s oil industry has been another

major target.

“The US and UK banned Russian oil

and natural gas, while the EU has banned

seaborne crude imports.”

There is a pattern to Western countries’

malice in imposing those sanctions on

both Zimbabwe and Russia.

In the case of Zimbabwe, Uncle Sam

claims that he is seeking to ‘promote’

democracy, human rights and accountability.

Those human rights are specifically

those of whites who lost ‘their’ farms under

the Land Reform Programme — a few

whites who owned and controlled vast

tracts of land in Zimbabwe, the majority

of which was largely underutilised.

Through its sanctions law, Marginsky

Law, the US ensures that the country is

prohibited from accessing fresh capital

from markets across the globe.

What this means is that Harare can only

be to access fresh capital at a premium,

making the cost of business far much

higher compared to other countries.

In order to cover up the damage that

has been inflicted by those sanctions both

on the country and on the lives of the

majority, the US flaunts its now difficult

to sustain statement that it has provided

Zimbabwe with US$5 billion in development

‘aid’ since 1980.

But while the benefits of that aid are

nowhere to be seen, several independent

reports have since indicated that the country

has lost more than US$5 billion in potential

revenue due to those sanctions.

In 2021, UN Special Rapporteur on Unilateral

Coercive Measures, Alena Douhan,

visited Zimbabwe and conducted a study

which laid bare the effects of sanctions on

the country.

“The sanctions had exacerbated pre-existing

social and economic challenges with

devastating consequences for the people

of Zimbabwe, especially those living in

poverty, women, children, elderly, people

with disabilities as well as marginalised

and other vulnerable groups,” said Douhan

in her report.

This was followed by the Institute of

Security Studies report in 2022 which

stated that the high risk that the country

has attracted due to the sanctions ‘tends

to scare away investors’.

While the sanctions have evidently taken

a toll on the masses’ livelihoods, the

Government of Zimbabwe has stepped up

to the plate and came up with innovative

measures of developing its economy using

local resources.

The massive infrastructural projects

being undertaken, the increased gold output,

and tobacco output tell the glowing

story of a country and people scaling new

heights in spite of the albatross.

