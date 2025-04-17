Zim@45: A journey of pride, progress and self-determination

TODAY we celebrate our Independence Day in Nembudziya, Gokwe.

What was once a tradition confined to the capital has now become a truly national event, one that reaches into the soul of our provinces, our people and our promise. From the first decentralised celebration at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo in 2022, to Mt Darwin, Buhera and now Gokwe, we continue to prove that indeed, “leaving no one and no place behind” is not just a theme, it’s a living national philosophy.

This 45th Uhuru is not just another ceremony; it is a reflection of a country that continues to chart its own course. A country that has endured pressure, overcome trials and risen time and again. Our independence was not handed to us on a silver platter. It was fought for. It was paid for in blood, sacrifice and an unbreakable spirit and that is precisely what continues to define us today.

For decades, we have walked a road less travelled, a path that was never promised to be easy, yet one we have travelled with purpose. When the world expected us to falter, we stood. When sanctions were weaponised against us, we adapted. When our economy was choked, we innovated. We were pushed, tested, and put through fire, yet here we are, 45 years strong.

We are a self-determining people. From the audacious Land Reform and Resettlement Programme of 2000 to empowerment initiatives meant to uplift the black majority, we have continuously taken charge of our destiny. We have made no apologies for reclaiming what is rightfully ours, because we know what it cost us to win it. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. That truth continues to guide every step we take forward.

The Second Republic has made it clear, development is not for the few, nor should it be limited to cities. The decentralisation of our national celebrations symbolises something deeper: that every Zimbabwean, from Chipinge to Chirundu, from Tsholotsho to Chiredzi, has a place in the national vision. Gokwe hosting this year’s independence celebrations is yet another reminder that the heartbeat of Zimbabwe is not confined to the capital, it beats loud and proud across all our provinces.

We are investing in infrastructure, agriculture and energy. We are open for business, yes, but on our terms. As a people, we are defining what success looks like through our own eyes.

Yes, we still face challenges. No nation is without them. But Zimbabwe has never been defined by its hardships, we are defined by our ability to rise above them. Let us never forget how far we have come. Let us celebrate not just the day, but the journey. The struggles. The victories. The lessons. The future.

And to those who seek to sell out the nation for a quick gain, let it be known: there is no space for quislings in a Zimbabwe built on sacrifice and unity. Those who forget history are doomed to be left behind by it. We must protect what we have built and who we are at all costs.

As we mark 45 years of independence, let us continue to carry forward the flame that lit our liberation. Let us raise the flag high in Gokwe, in Harare, Buluwayo, Mutare, Marondera, Kadoma, Beitbridge in every corner of our beloved Zimbabwe, because this is our country, our heritage, our destiny.

Happy 45th Independence Day, Zimbabwe. The journey continues.

