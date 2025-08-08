Zimbabwe Grounds Zimbabwe Grounds deserve better

By Solomon Mujakachi

APART from residents of Highfield and the surrounding environs, few people knew of Zimbabwe Grounds in the Sixties and Seventies. Bounded by the Highfield Library, and community hall on one side, the youths knew the Grounds as a place to throw some hoops or chase after a soccer ball after some serious studying.

The workers, after a week’s grind in the industries, also had an opportunity to relax and play social soccer in these Grounds. This was the best the colonial regime could offer the majority black population in terms of social amenities. Nthungo YaAfrica, now a senior citizen in Highfield, remembered with nostalgia his early experiences in the Zimbabwe Grounds: “Those grounds were well kept. During my primary school days (1960s), we would be contracted by the Salisbury Municipality to plant lawn cuttings during the rain season.

As township boys, we enjoyed playing soccer there. “Now the Grounds are in a very sorry state and it breaks my heart.” The Zimbabwe Grounds burst into countrywide limelight with the hosting of the late Robert Mugabe’s ZANU ‘Star Rally’ in 1980. According to Simplisius Chihambakwe’s book, Growing Out of Poverty . . . A Lived Experience: “The last ZANU official to arrive in Salisbury was Robert Mugabe himself. He arrived on 27 January 1980, and addressed rally at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield Township. On that day, people from mativi mana enyika (the four corners of the country) assembled at the Zimbabwe Grounds to welcome Mugabe back home and hear him speak. They started flocking into the Grounds around 2.00am that Saturday morning and the last person left around 8.00am the following day.

Black private bus operators did a wonderful job on that occasion, carrying passengers from smaller towns and rural areas to the rally venue free of charge, voluntarily or otherwise. Some ZANLA fighters who had stayed out of the assembly points travelled incognito and attended the rally. “The total crowd in the Grounds was variously estimated at between one and one-and-half million a real hero’s welcome. “The Zimbabwe Grounds became electrified, with people cheering, whistling, youths throwing themselves into the air with charged joy, ululating and singing, toyi-toying when Mugabe arrived, having jetted in from Maputo and driven to the Grounds in a long convoy, which was escorted by the British South Africa Police (BSAP), Rhodesia’s police force.

The atmosphere was charged and ecstatic as the crowd gave the leader of ZANU a tumultuous hero’s welcome home after five years of political exile in Mozambique where his ZANLA forces conducted the liberation war from. Mugabe did not have to say a single word to solicit the crowd’s support. When he spoke, he did not disappoint his audience and eager spectators. He spoke for two hours amidst interruptions from sloganeering, cheering and chanting of revolutionary songs by the supporters. He left the Grounds late in the afternoon having delivered a message to every unbiased observer that his party was indeed a strong force to be reckoned with at the forthcoming elections . . . “On that day in the Zimbabwe Grounds, I saw the aged, the middle aged, the disabled, the blind, all mixing and mingling with the youths and the ex-guerillas . . . I had (and have) never seen such a concentration or packaging of human bodies in a place the size of those grounds.

It indeed turned out to be a never-to-be-forgotten day.” The ZANU Information and Publicity Department estimated the crowd at 1,6 million; the BBC settled for 200 000 and the Rhodesia police pegged the figure at 150 000 while the people claimed one million, ‘with a safety margin of 25 percent’ asserting they arrived at the figure by enlarging aerial photographs and calculating crowd density. Whether by virtue of its spacial centrality in Salisbury’s geography or by its name, Zimbabwe Grounds became the scene of yet another bruising war — the fight for votes. This would see elections complaints bandied to and from other parties; with violations of the ceasefire agreement rampant from all parties concerned. The one that steals the thunder, however, was the UANC’s vote-buying debacle in the Zimbabwe Grounds.

Bishop Abel Tendekai Muzorewa, of the short-lived Zimbabwe-Rhodesia, had organised a rally to feed the multitudes with sadza, rice, meat, soft drinks and liquor galore as a way of canvassing for votes. According to Chihambakwe who was closer to the goings on: “. . . buses were hired from all over the country to bring the party’s (UANC) supporters to the biggest feeding spree in the history of political campaigning for votes in the country. “ZANU-PF took strong exception to this kind of vote buying and instructed The Firm to investigate urgently and lodge a petition with the High Court to interdict the planned rally on the Grounds that such naked vote buying was definitely illegal under the law.

The High Court heard our petition on Friday night in February 1980 when the UANC rally was due to be held the following day on Saturday. Chirunda and I had instructed Designated Advocate Godfrey Chidyausiku to argue the case on behalf of ZANU-PF before a white judge. We obtained the rule nisi from the judge in which he interdicted the sadza rally . . . “On Saturday morning, hired buses were, in keeping with the High Court’s injunction, prevented by the police from bringing UANC supporters to the Zimbabwe Grounds.

However, the grounds were already packed with people who had entered them very early that morning before buses were stopped from ferrying people to the venue. As a pre-emptive measure, in case the High Court judge did not issue the interdict on Friday night, ZANU-PF has sent its own supporters into the Grounds very early in the morning under the guise of being UANC supporters.

By the time copies of the interdict document were posted at the Grounds the venue was already full with mostly ZANU-PF supporters who masqueraded as UANC supporters. “These attendants naturally feasted on the food, soft drinks and beer until late into the night without a single political address from UANC party officials.

The UANC officials who were prevented by the interdict from addressing the rally genuinely believed that the crowd that feasted that day was made up of their own party supporters. What poor intelligence on their part!” Zimbabwe Grounds was also the venue of the inaugural rally of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) on 20 February 2022. CCC had been formed earlier that year following a dispute for the MDC name and brand with the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T. Musical shows have also been held in the Zimbabwe Grounds from time to time. Zimbabwe Grounds ceded part of its ground to Takashinga Cricket Club which has done much to bring the game of cricket to the grassroots as well as put Zimbabwe on the cricket world map through hosting international matches.

The Patriot Sport did an expose on the impact of Takashinga Cricket Club as well as the heroic contributions of the likes of Tatenda Taibu and And Flower in championing grassroots cricket. Now the Zimbabwe Grounds stand poor cousins to the lush pitches of Takashinga. Scraggy grass competes with weeds in this ghost field of Zimbabwe’s political memories. By the gate to the ‘caretaker’s’ cottage, the only allusion to life and human presence is a vegetable garden and the only ablution block that seems to be working.

Only when you turn a corner at the ‘caretaker’s’ cottage do you come upon a seemingly hidden treasure trove — sculpture galore that should be, to all intents and purposes, given a place of honour in the Grounds. It is sad that a place so pregnant with nationalist history should be left to be an eyesore to passersby along Machipisa’s Main Street. City fathers and Government officials should put their heads together and pluck a leaf from the Harare Sunset Skydeck overlooking the Museum of African Liberation, or build our own version of The Book Cafe in the Grounds.

The neglect of Zimbabwe Grounds by the city fathers is systemic and symptomatic of all other parks and open spaces. We see that in the Harare Gardens, Greenwood Park, Glen Norah Park and Budiriro 2 Park which is slowly being turned residential stands, among many other open spaces where people are supposed to relax and have fun.

A brief look at other international parks and historic open spaces will give the City Fathers an idea. Moscow has its Red Square and China has its Tiananmen Square while the UK boasts Trafalgar Square, which, according to Google: “. . . is a public square in the City of Westminster, Central London, known for its historical significance and as a major tourist attraction. It’s named after the Battle of Trafalgar, a British naval victory in the Napoleonic Wars.

The square is a hub of activity, featuring iconic landmarks like Nelson’s Column and the National Gallery, and hosts various events and demonstrations.” Where then, apart from the National Heroes’ Acre, can we celebrate our own heroes if not in places like the Zimbabwe Grounds! Nyangwe riri dhongi, vachawaridza maZambia . . . ! Even if its only a sorry piece of ground, the nuanced meaning in name and collective memory demands we respect it. Zimbabwe Grounds deserve better!