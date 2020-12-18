Zimbabwe is for everyone

THE dramatic and eventful year is winding down, albeit on a slow note, but we take heart from the saying: Zviuya zviri mberi.

The hype, drama and sobering realities we encountered throughout the year are finally coming to a close.

It has been a year like no other, with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc.

We take a moment to pause and reflect on the comrades, family and friends we have lost along the way.

In Zimbabwe, we have the historic Unity Day, three days before Christmas.

Few people stop to think about this day, which is dwarfed by the more worldly Christmas celebrations, let alone remember its significance and story.

Today, Unity Day is not only overshadowed by the overly commercialised Christmas celebrations, but also by forces within and outside of our nation who would rather divide than unite us.

Unity Day is either made insignificant by some or used as a platform to reopen ethnic wounds masterminded by the colonial regime.

Therefore, as we feast and take on the wise waters, unity should be uppermost in our minds.

We should remember we are diverse, but one.

We need to unite and work for the development of our beloved Zimbabwe.

Policies and programmes have been put in place, setting the platform for economic boon for the country.

Our brilliant sons and daughters of the soil were capped at various institutions of higher learning in the country, in unprecedented virtual graduation ceremonies.

We hope that these various institutions are churning out graduates who will sooner, rather than later, put their shoulders to the plough.

Jobs will not be readily available, but Government has put in place policies that will empower the innovative and hardworking among us.

Government has created opportunities for those willing to create employment.

I appeal to our graduates to take up and be actively involved in our discourses, to be part of the agenda of shaping our nation to become a force to reckon with.

We are all in the process of rekindling the Zimbabwean spirit, of restoring confidence in ourselves; we want to be ourselves in the family of nations and not apologise for who we are.

Our youth, leaving institutions of learning, must have a strong sense of purpose and patriotism.

The hard truth is that this nation will work again, no matter what spanners are thrown, but our success, which will be achieved no matter what, depends on our attitudes.

Our attitudes will determine the time success will come, soon or a bit later, is entirely dependent on us.

We are the authors of our future.

Sadly, there are some missing this point.

Politics has had its fair share and now it is time to focus more on the economy.

It is important that we understand that the duty to make the economy grow is not a single man or party responsibility, it is the responsibility of everyone.