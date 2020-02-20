‘Zimbabwe is for us all’

ZIMBABWE was founded on the sweat and blood of sons and daughters of the soil.

Today, many lie in marked and unmarked graves in the forests of Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries.

Their blood flows as a reminder to the flag of Zimbabwe.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier towers at the National Heroes Acre in sombre reflection of the liberation struggle and Zimbabwe vows never to be a colony again.

February 21 is the day the nation remembers one of the founding fathers of the nation, the late Cde Robert Mugabe.

This year, he would have turned 96.

May his soul rest in peace!

His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, an ally of the late for over five decades, upheld this historic day by declaring it a public holiday.

As a nation, we must always look back at the ethos of the liberation struggle and promise to uphold the same as responsible citizens.

We learn on the points we faltered.

We value lessons learned that fostered oneness and we revere the peace and unity reinforced on December 22 1987 by Cde Joshua Nkomo and Cde Mugabe.

“Zimbabwe belongs to us all,” the late Cde Mugabe did not tire of reminding the nation.

The new dispensation continues on that trajectory, empowering the nation through devolution, among other things.

For the 40th independence commemoration, Zimbabwe breaks from the norm where the nation converged in Harare at the National Sports Stadium.

The City of Kings and Queens (Bulawayo) will host this year’s celebrations.

It’s a first!

Zimbabweans from all walks of life will assemble in Bulawayo on April 18.

But back to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Youth Day.

As the nation takes the deserved rest on February 21, an important holiday, let us remember the ethos and principles of the liberation struggle. We must remember the thousands who sacrificed their lives for us to be free from colonial bondage.

We must remember those who never made it back home.

In that regard, let us not sell our soil and our souls for pieces of silver.

We all know the US and its Western allies cannot let go of Zimbabwe because they know truly how rich we are.

Therefore, let us know that we, as Zimbabweans, hold Zimbabwe for future generations.

It is for us now to improve for the unborn.

It is our duty to uphold the liberation struggle ethos.

As we chat the way forward in devolution, let us maintain peace and unity.

As we rebuild Zimbabwe, let us know that the power of economic change lies in our abundant natural resources.

As those in leadership steer the ship, let them recall that no one is greater than the people.

The voice of the people is the voice of God!

Let us listen to that voice and work in tandem with that calling.

Zimbabwe is for us all.

No outsiders can change our trajectory and principles.

Happy Robert Gabriel Mugabe Youth Day to all peace-loving Zimbabweans!

Zimbabwe will never be a colony again!