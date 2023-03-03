Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans

OUR country is once again
under serious attack from our
usual enemies who have never
stopped their puerile goals and
objectives of extinguishing our
compelling narrative.
They just cannot seem to let
go and let us be, because they
are opponents of the development
of black people.
Our freedom and independence
matters little to them —
but at the same time, it frightens
them.
They do not recognise or
fathom the pervasive fact that
we are a sovereign State and
that we have as much right as
them to chart our way forward
and determine our destiny.
It seems it has never really
occurred to them that black
people can take up arms, fight
for their land and use the same
as a tool of empowerment.
They will never come to
terms with the reality that
there is a country in Southern
Africa that has managed to
defy the odds and has, in the
process, managed to economically
uplift its people.
To them, land reform, resettlement
and the economic
empowerment programmes
are anti-people! They should
not be anywhere near the list of
priorities for black people.
Instead, black people must
be taught and told to supposedly
‘respect human rights,
democracy’ and any other wish
that comes from the West.
Not surprising is that there
are some in our midst who cannot
see the connection between
human rights, democracy and
economic empowerment.
This grouping believes that
there is more value in destroying
property and causing
anarchy than in owning and
controlling the means of production.
They believe that attacking
the Government and inciting
the masses to destabilise the
country is more important
than tilling the land, running
their own companies or being
miners. That is the bane of the
education that we have been
imbued with by our colonisers.
We tend to forget the legacy
of our struggle for freedom and
independence.
Forgetting even the many
atrocities that were committed
by our enemies yesterday and
the many nefarious activities
that they are committing today.
Our future can only be dark
if we believe, naively too, that
salvation will come from outsiders
who are hell bent on
regaining control of our land
and economy. We will have
ourselves to blame if we allow
that to happen.
Our children will curse us if
we surrender our God-given
right to own and control our
land and resources.
This is why we will never tire
of hammering that point home.
Zimbabwe is ours and we are
the proud owners of its land
and everything in it.
This country is viewed as an
enemy by the West because its
empowerment initiatives set a
bad precedent in their eyes.
These programmes neutralise
their control of global
economies.
It puts blacks on a pedestal
that annihilates their influence
on the global economic front.
As such, Government must
be removed through whatever
means, but violence is their
preferred option.
Our security forces must be
maligned for maintaining peace
and security in the country.
They must be labelled rogue
and anti-people.
Our leadership must be cast
in bad light.
But the leadership must
never make apologies for doing
what is right for its people.
Let us continue to not only
defend the motherland, but to
develop it as well.
Zimbabwe is exclusively
ours!