Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans

OUR country is once again

under serious attack from our

usual enemies who have never

stopped their puerile goals and

objectives of extinguishing our

compelling narrative.

They just cannot seem to let

go and let us be, because they

are opponents of the development

of black people.

Our freedom and independence

matters little to them —

but at the same time, it frightens

them.

They do not recognise or

fathom the pervasive fact that

we are a sovereign State and

that we have as much right as

them to chart our way forward

and determine our destiny.

It seems it has never really

occurred to them that black

people can take up arms, fight

for their land and use the same

as a tool of empowerment.

They will never come to

terms with the reality that

there is a country in Southern

Africa that has managed to

defy the odds and has, in the

process, managed to economically

uplift its people.

To them, land reform, resettlement

and the economic

empowerment programmes

are anti-people! They should

not be anywhere near the list of

priorities for black people.

Instead, black people must

be taught and told to supposedly

‘respect human rights,

democracy’ and any other wish

that comes from the West.

Not surprising is that there

are some in our midst who cannot

see the connection between

human rights, democracy and

economic empowerment.

This grouping believes that

there is more value in destroying

property and causing

anarchy than in owning and

controlling the means of production.

They believe that attacking

the Government and inciting

the masses to destabilise the

country is more important

than tilling the land, running

their own companies or being

miners. That is the bane of the

education that we have been

imbued with by our colonisers.

We tend to forget the legacy

of our struggle for freedom and

independence.

Forgetting even the many

atrocities that were committed

by our enemies yesterday and

the many nefarious activities

that they are committing today.

Our future can only be dark

if we believe, naively too, that

salvation will come from outsiders

who are hell bent on

regaining control of our land

and economy. We will have

ourselves to blame if we allow

that to happen.

Our children will curse us if

we surrender our God-given

right to own and control our

land and resources.

This is why we will never tire

of hammering that point home.

Zimbabwe is ours and we are

the proud owners of its land

and everything in it.

This country is viewed as an

enemy by the West because its

empowerment initiatives set a

bad precedent in their eyes.

These programmes neutralise

their control of global

economies.

It puts blacks on a pedestal

that annihilates their influence

on the global economic front.

As such, Government must

be removed through whatever

means, but violence is their

preferred option.

Our security forces must be

maligned for maintaining peace

and security in the country.

They must be labelled rogue

and anti-people.

Our leadership must be cast

in bad light.

But the leadership must

never make apologies for doing

what is right for its people.

Let us continue to not only

defend the motherland, but to

develop it as well.

Zimbabwe is exclusively

ours!