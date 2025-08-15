Zimbabwe’s economic renaissance . . . why UK, EU are now in panic mode

THE UK’s ‘gesture’ to ‘grant’ Zimbabwe permission to repatriate the remains of First Chimurenga heroes and the EU’s move to mend relations with Harare are a validation of this country’s relevance in the international arena.

Boldly inscribed on the walls of economic diplomacy, the message is that Zimbabwe is alive and has a lot to offer to a world whose economic dynamics have been severely fractured by the West’s unquenchable appetite for anarchy and reckless imperialist wars.

Crucially, there is no escaping that the country’s ongoing engagement and re-engagement drive means that we will have to embrace these two overtures — but the past cannot be buried and forgotten.

In the Zimbabwe we live in today, there is little surprise that parallels are already being drawn between the British and the Chinese.

The story should be about Zimbabwe and how the masses must be the biggest beneficiaries of whatever investment and restoration of relations being dangled in our faces by the British and the EU.

Therein lies our story and the message that we draw from the same.

These two seemingly noble announcements by Britain and outgoing EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann would have naturally excited certain Zimbabweans, but in the absence of reparations for our heroes and complete removal of economic sanctions by the EU, they remain just that — empty talk of no significance.

This is because there is a story we are not being told in full.

The story is that Zimbabwe’s resilience, drawn from its brutal fight against colonialism, Britain’s and the EU’s fast diminishing economies juxtaposed with China and the UAE’s significant investments in the country leaves them with very few options but to turn to countries like Zimbabwe for economic salvation.

The second story is that the frosty relations were borne out of Britain and the EU’s attempts to stop the fulfilment of the main grievance of the country’s struggle for freedom.

Significantly, part of the untold story is that both the British and the EU want access to the country’s minerals.

They want to outdo the Chinese and any country they believe has no right to do business with ‘their’ Zimbabwe.

But they find a Zimbabwe that has already moved on from the hostility-mired relations with both Britain and the EU.

This is a Zimbabwe that has successfully navigated the economic sanctions initially designed to subdue it and force change of leadership through unconstitutional means.

While we embrace any investor as a country, as long as there is respect for the country’s laws and its people, the past remains lingering and issues therein must be addressed.

The sticking issue is that both Britain and the EU burnt bridges when they railroaded other Western nations to halt land reform through their open endorsement and support for the opposition in the country.

First on the agenda should be the repatriation of First Chimurenga heroes’ remains.

We find the issue of the British granting us permission really patronising and in many ways distasteful.

They never had any claim to those remains in the first place.

And they are not doing us any favour.

Britain is simply returning what rightfully belongs to us — our people and their wandering spirits.

They are giving us much more than skulls of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi, Chief Chinengundu Mashayamombe and Chief Makoni Chingaira, among others.

These are skulls of heroes and leaders of resistance which they crassly beheaded and publicly displayed to intimidate the people of Zimbabwe before they shipped them to their country as war trophies.

The high-level Inter-Ministerial Committee comprising the Ministries of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion; and Local Government and Public Works that has been set to ensure smooth flow of the repatriation process must ensure that there is a national ceremony to welcome home those remains.

They must also ensure that the proposed traditional ceremonies are conducted so that we cleanse the spirits of those heroes of any possible British contamination.

“There will also be a formal programme for the repatriation which will be presented to the authorities for approval,” the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, told the media this week, adding:

“We have consulted with traditional leaders and descendants to ensure that the process respects cultural and historical sensitivities.”

He revealed that Government is also working processes to ensure that remains which were recently discovered in South Africa are also identified and brought back home.

While the British were mending bridges they destroyed, their embassy in Harare was announcing that they were set to invest US$1 billion in the country.

The proposed investment will incorporate key sectors such as agriculture, finance, telecommunications, renewable energy and, crucially, critical minerals.

The minerals in question are mainly lithium whose surging prices and demand for electrical vehicles have prompted the British to return our heroes and restore relations with Harare.

Enter the EU!

At the turn of the millennium, the EU joined hands with the livid Britain to halt land reform, imposing economic sanctions on the country on February 18 2002.

Relentless efforts to change the leadership were then initiated but, in Zimbabwe, they found a tenacious people ready to defend and protect their sovereignty.

After Ambassador Kirchmann bade farewell to President Mnangagwa last week, he finally unveiled the EU’s new position on Zimbabwe and how the country is, and has, always been a key global economic player.

“I think the laughing is probably the expression of normalisation of relations and I think during my three years (in Zimbabwe), we reached a stage where the relations between the European Union and Zimbabwe has normalised,” he told the media after his meeting with President Mnangagwa.

“We are focusing as partners on what we can do together. Typical areas are trade and investment and when I look back I must say that was quite successful. So we managed to build bridges.”

Trade between Zimbabwe and the EU has reached an average US$880 million in the past three years.

“We (him and his family) fell in love with Zimbabwe,” he said in his parting shot.

As Zimbabwe enters a new phase in its relations with the West, may the spirit of resilience of our heroes grip every citizen of this country.

Let those with ears listen.