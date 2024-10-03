Bira Rembira lives up to its billing

By Fidelis Manyange

IT was rude awakening for the prophets of doom who had written off last weekend’s ‘Bira Rembira’ at Gwanzura Stadium, Highfield, as a ‘non-event’.

Held under the theme “Our Identity, Our Pride; Bringing out the Humanity in our Culture and Heritage,” the event truly lived up to its billing.`



When The Patriot crew arrived at Gwanzura they witnessed long winding queues of mbira fans consisting of mainly of young women and teenagers eager to be part of the day’s proceedings. In days gone by the traditional instrument only attracted elderly men and women.

But, as Bob Dylan once put it, ‘the times, they’re changing’.

Indeed, they are. And to prove it, mbira players of school-going age from Epworth’s Domboramwari Primary School, Herman Gmeiner Secondary School and Prince Edward High School, among others, graced the occasion and gave a good account of themselves.

Previously unheralded groups and solo artistes such as Madzinza eMbira, Mbira Dzemutupo, Kurai Makore, Lucky Chimhanda and Gushungo left the crowd begging for more, thanks to their exquisite mbira-playing skills. Divas Diana ‘MaNgwenya’ Samkange and Sasha Amadhuve proved that the girl child is in no way inferior when it comes to the ‘thumb piano’.

While the majority of their counterparts are into dancehall, gospel and hip-hop, the two ladies have taken the mbira seriously. The crowd’s foot stomping and ululations were testimony that the duo have created themselves a huge fan base.

Sasha Amadhuve proved to the doubting Thomases that she was indeed a progeny of her aunt, the late Edna Chizema aka Mbuya Madhuve, who hailed from Guruve. It was, however, ‘MaNgwenya’ who stole the limelight when she appeared to be in a trance as she climbed on stage for what turned out to be a virtuoso performance.

Andrew Ndlovu aka Andy Muridzo and fellow homeboy Mukudzeyi Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah put the icing on the cake as the former belted out popular tunes like ‘Mutambo Wemanjuzu’, ‘Nhekwe’ and ‘Zvipande’, among others. The capacity crowd could be forgiven for concluding ‘asvikirwa’ when he performed the popular track ‘Goto’.

Murehwa-based Jerusarema or mbende artiste, Rishon Murandu, of the ‘Murehwa mbende’ fame captivated the crowd with his excellent drum-beating and dancing skills.

The memorable event not only delivered good music but fans were treated to traditionally brewed ‘seven days’. Mbira fans, including the so-called ‘masalad’ could be seen sharing the traditional snuff or bute,

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa heaped praise on the mbira artistes for preserving Zimbabwe’s heritage through the traditional instrument which is ornamented on the UNESCO Representative list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2020.

It puts the instrument among more than 700 Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding in the world which consist of Ngoma YaMapiko in Mozambique, Congolese Rhumba, Xeedhonin Djibouti, Falak in Tajikistan, Durga Puja in Kolkata in India, among others.

In her speech, read on her behalf by Minister of Information Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera, Dr Mnangagwa said: “September has been set aside as the Mbira Month following UNESCO’s 2020 endorsement of the instrument that defines our culture in Zimbabwe as well as Malawi.

“This development is critical in the sense that it encourages young people to appreciate their cultural identity and upholding ubuntu,” said Dr Mnangagwa.

The Master of Ceremonies was Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation television and National FM senior presenter Kanyemba Bonzo was also a darling of the fans. As a promoter, Partson Chimboza of Chipaz Promotions proved he is in a class of his own.

