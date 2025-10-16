Churches abusing gospel artistes . . . sanctuary turned viper’s nest

By Fidelis Manyange

WHEN Baba Harare, born Braveman Chizvino, recently abandoned gospel music to resurrect his jiti career, he torched a storm.

The jiti genre had catapulted him into the limelight, but his comeback remarks opened a can of worms concerning the abuse of gospel artistes by some churches.

He blamed some church leaders for underpaying artistes. Following Baba Harare’s remarks, several gospel artistes have come out of their shells to voice their discontent.

This is the same Baba Harare who had assumed the name King David after leaving secular music which he described as ‘nonsense’.

A decade ago, artistes like Clive ‘Mono’ Mukundu, a top music producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist who has featured on more than 1 000 albums and over 200 singles, highlighted the exploitation of artistes by churches. Mukundu’s book, Following the Melody’lays bare this exploitation.

‘Mono’, who played for more than 20 church bands under prominent pastors, reverends and apostles, highlights how he and fellow artistes were ill-treated. Most times they were poorly remunerated, or got nothing all. They were poorly accommodated or asked to look for their own accommodation after shows. Sometimes they would even be manhandled by men of the cloth.

This expose by Baba Harare lends credence to Mukundu’s book. Baba Harare said he had no such payment disputes in secular music. He even shared a personal experience of performing for free for one Prophet Advocate Joshua who later mocked him for

asking for just US$200 to cover his expenses.

He was so angry that he posted the following message on Facebook: “Ndimi munoshatisa chitendero imimi, type dzenyu dzinotsvaga clout instead of kutsvaka Mwari.”

The Heti Dzemurara hitmaker urged churches and their leaders to treat gospel music as both ministry and business, pay artistes fairly and honour agreements to foster growth in the gospel music industry. Having got a taste of the gospel genre for a year, Baba Harare said he was surprised by lack of professionalism in the gospel genre.

“From a business perspective, I wouldn’t advise any upcoming artiste to rely exclusively on gospel shows,” wrote Baba Harare on his social posts.

He said while he was always compensated on time for his performances in circular gigs, this was not always the case in gospel music shows.

Fast rising Domboshava-based gospel artiste and former praise and worship singer, Roe Makawa of the Check Your Balance fame concurred with Baba Harare’s sentiments during an interview with ZBC’s National FM. Makawa accused some churches of underpaying artistes and later discarding them after they have spruced up their images. They forget artistes have families to feed and other needs to be taken care of, including transport.

Mukundu is often quoted as saying: “Music at church is for us humans, not for God who already has angels singing melodies. That is why in biblical times, artistes and musicians were on the payroll even when playing in the temple.

Nehemiah 11:23 (KJV): “For it was the King’s commandment concerning them that a certain portion should be for the singers . . .”

To the get to the bottom of the matter, The Patriot solicited the views of some men of the cloth, most of whom were reluctant to share their views.

One of them, Anthony Jinga, a Zimbabwean who leads the Burning Bush International Ministries in Polokwane, South Africa, had this to say: “When you are a gospel artiste playing for a church, people often hide under the idea that because you’re ministering for the Kingdom payment shouldn’t matter. But let’s be honest, those artistes are not only Christians but also human beings and artistes who need basic things in life. It is their work, their livelihood and they need to survive beyond the stage.”

A former gospel artiste, now an elder with a UK-based Pentecostal church, also shared his views as follows:

“I retired as a Pentecostal/Baptist/Methodist Church musician after 48 years . . . I lost a huge portion of my adult life supporting the ministry and lost opportunities to grow musically, in various areas. I felt like I wasted my time as I was paid peanuts in the name of worshipping the Lord. The church praised me and encouraged me, saying my performance was exhibiting spiritual growth with each performance. I realised playing for the church does nothing to help grow the artiste.”

Father Murambiwa of Roman Catholic, now based in Rome, said: “Churches should be making the life of their musicians easier, not harder. A lot of churches expect musicians to come in and play for free, taking the position that they are doing it for God. In fact, churches should pay musicians more, not less than they get paid in secular musical shows because the churches don’t pay taxes like formal businesses do. Let’s face it, most churches are businesses primarily set up to make money because the minute that they are not profitable they close down.

“When a church hires a plumber, for example, does it expect him/her to do it for free because he/she is doing it for God?

“Musicians are also performing a job. To ask them to do it for free is tantamount to stealing from them.”

Some talented musicians have been lured by cash-rich churches in the name of pastorhood when, in fact, the church is eyeing the artiste’s large fan base. But woe and betide such artistes as they only realise too late that they have been sold a red herring.

The late Biggie Tembo, who rose to fame with the Bhundu Boys, was persuaded by the leader of a local prominent church to join his flock when he fell on hard times. Tembo was quickly ordained as a pastor which he thought would be the answer to his financial hardships. But, alas, it was not going to be. He dutifully played music for the church, but it was all in vain.

The only Kasongo Band surviving member, Knowledge Kunenyati, joined the ZAOGA Forward in Faith Church as a deacon in the early 2000s. The Baba Handishayi hitmaker subsequently found the going tough, eventually retracing his footsteps to his secular roots. But he faces a mountain to climb without instruments. The former Kasongo Band frontman was recently on television appealing to well-wishers for money to help him buy instruments.

Which begs the question: Why did the church not channel some of the offerings towards the purchase of musical instruments?

But Kunenyati is not alone

The late Zexie Manatsa, of Tea Hobvu fame joined ZAOGA with a view to boosting his faltering music career. The move proved ill-advised. Not surprisingly, after spending a few lean years as a ZAOGA pastor, he decided to go back to his secular roots.

Sometimes it pays to stick to your roots, even if ministering is your calling. Leonard Zhakata is a good example. Despite becoming a fully ordained pastor, he didn’t abandon his zora music, which allowed him to entertain both church and nightclub audiences.

Does this mean artistes should shun gospel music for fear of exploitation at the so-called ‘men of the cloth’? The answer is obviously ‘No’. However, they can cushion themselves by setting up an association to effectively tackle some of issues highlighted by the likes of Baba Harare, Roe Makawa, Anthony Jinga, Mukundu and others kuti nziyo dzechitendero dzienderere mberi zvakanaka nekuti hadzifaniri kushayikwa munyika.