Culture Month helps remind us of our roots

ZIMBABWE is currently in the midst of its month-long celebration of cultural richness, which began on May 1 and continues through a diverse array of artistic and heritage activities. This follows the official approval of the 2025 edition of National Culture Month. The annual commemoration has grown into one of the country’s most vibrant cultural showcases, promoting indigenous knowledge systems and national pride. This year’s edition promises an exciting calendar of activities under the theme “Celebrating Indigenous Voices”.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to officiate at the national launch event, which will take place at the homestead of Chief Tshovani in Masvingo Province on a date yet to be confirmed.

Throughout the month, the focus is on honouring Zimbabwe’s cultural diversity and strengthening national unity through a variety of events hosted across provinces. The programming is structured into themed weeks to help communities reconnect with different aspects of their heritage.

The first week spotlighted traditional food and ancestral cooking practices. Communities across the country revisited historical recipes and techniques, reconnecting with the rich culinary heritage passed down through generations. These activities revived interest in indigenous ingredients and preparation methods that once formed the backbone of communal gatherings.

The second week brought colour and vibrancy through the celebration of traditional attire. Indigenous fashion from Zimbabwe’s diverse ethnic communities was displayed through exhibitions and cultural parades, promoting identity and craftsmanship. These events encouraged both older generations and youth to take pride in cultural wear and rediscover traditional methods of textile production and design.

And the third week will host the central launch of National Culture Month, featuring performances from leading cultural groups, speeches from dignitaries, and showcases of Zimbabwean heritage. This event marks the peak of the cultural calendar and will be a celebration of unity and creative expression.

The final week will focus on promoting indigenous languages through performances, poetry recitals, local-language film screenings, and workshops. These activities aim to safeguard Zimbabwe’s linguistic heritage, foster dialogue across cultures and inspire younger generations to embrace their mother tongues.

To ensure inclusivity and national participation, each of Zimbabwe’s provinces is hosting its own Provincial Launch, with Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution acting as Guests of Honour. These decentralised celebrations have been instrumental in encouraging grassroots participation and local ownership of cultural heritage.

Bulawayo, long regarded as Zimbabwe’s cultural capital, has taken an active role in this year’s Culture Month. The city has hosted a range of vibrant events, including Ubuntu Culture Night, imbube performances, isitshikitsha dances, and the Vintage Parade. These events have created platforms for local artistes and groups to showcase their talents, fostering a thriving arts scene that resonates with both local audiences and international visitors.

Institutions such as Amakhosi Township Square Cultural Centre in Makokoba, Mzilikazi Arts Centre, and Stanley Square are buzzing with activity. They are offering exhibitions in visual arts, traditional music and dance, culinary experiences and cultural regalia displays, reinforcing Bulawayo’s role in keeping Zimbabwean culture alive and dynamic.

In Plumtree, the Luswingo Kalanga Cultural Festival will coincide with Culture Month celebrations. This eagerly awaited event will be hosted at the Luswingo Heritage Site in Tokwana, Bulilima. The festival is a powerful celebration of the BaKalanga people, featuring historical storytelling, traditional artefacts, indigenous food, dance, song and various cultural competitions.

Luswingo, also known as Tandabagwana, along with Mataletale, are historical sites of great significance in Plumtree. These monuments, similar in construction to Great Zimbabwe, Mapungubwe and Khami Ruins, have long been overlooked as tourist destinations. However, events like the Luswingo Kalanga Cultural Festival are helping restore their status as heritage landmarks, drawing attention to their cultural and tourism value.

These sites provide a living link between different ethnic groups, notably the Karanga and Kalanga. Luswingo, situated near the Tekwane River in Tokwana Village, has suffered years of neglect. Yet through Culture Month, its potential as a centre for heritage education and domestic tourism is being revived.

In Murehwa and Goromonzi, youth-led initiatives are driving the Culture Month celebrations. An organisation called Afro Tourism and Cultural Advancement (ATACA), formed by youths from Chumachangu Village, has been holding an inspiring series of programmes. These include cultural exhibitions, workshops, and arts displays that blend tradition with contemporary youth expression.

The final week of activities in this region will coincide with Africa Day and will include showcases of African attire and traditional musical instruments crafted locally. Activities will be hosted in accessible venues such as community grounds, school fields, and council spaces to allow villagers and visitors to participate freely.

The area’s natural landmarks, including Domborembudzi, Nyaungwe, and Mavanze Mountains which strikingly resemble the world map when viewed from above will be featured in heritage tours. These mountains lie between the Shavanhohwe and Nyagui rivers and are home to a number of culturally rich villages such as Chikupo, Chumachangu, Mhembere, Murenge, Nyamutumbu, and Mukombami.

This region is also the birthplace of the late legendary composer, singer and dancer Tineyi Chikupo, and remains a hotbed of traditional talent and visual artistry.

Tinashe Kaseke, a youth from Mhembere Village and founder of ATACA, has mobilised more than 600 local artistes, blending youthful creativity with the wisdom of elders and traditional leaders. Together, they form a powerful cultural structure aimed at community upliftment through the arts.

“As we continue our work in arts and tourism, we are collaborating with the tourism and hospitality sectors as well as our traditional leaders,” Kaseke said. “Our goal is to drive cultural, socio-economic, and educational regeneration while promoting long-term development and conservation of our natural heritage.”

He emphasised that their initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 of achieving an upper-middle-income economy. “We are using our culture and heritage sites as vehicles for development. Many young people believe that only farming or small-scale trading can bring sustainability, but arts and cultural tourism are equally viable paths to economic growth.”

Kaseke credits his inspiration to the Tengenenge Arts Village in Guruve and the longstanding Murehwa Culture Centre. These institutions have demonstrated the power of the arts to generate employment and promote tourism.

Murehwa Culture Centre continues to be a focal point for Mashonaland East’s cultural life. It is especially well known for hosting the annual Mbende Jerusarema and Mbira Festivals, which draw participants and audiences from around the country.

“Arts, combined with our heritage sites, are significant economic projects if taken seriously,” says Kaseke. “We hope people from across the district and beyond will join us for the upcoming cultural events as we close this year’s Culture Month with pride and purpose.”

Through vibrant displays of music, language, fashion, cuisine, and traditional governance, National Culture Month continues to deepen the country’s collective understanding of its roots. More importantly, it inspires both young and old to safeguard, celebrate and innovate within their cultural spaces. As the final week of activities aligns with Africa Day, Zimbabweans are reminded that preserving culture is not a nostalgic act it is a path to the future.

