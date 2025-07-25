Embracing the power of collaboration …it might just transform your music — and career

By Fidelis Manyange

MUSIC collaboration is when two or more performing artistes come together to create a musical project. This union of creative minds off ers countless benefi ts, including enhanced creativity, expanded reach, skill development, and increased visibility. Whether it’s seasoned legends working with emerging talents or peers from different genres fusing their sounds, collaborations often bring about artistic growth and innovation. Several artistes such as Sulumani Chimbetu, Tryson Chimbetu, Gerry Tight, Tatenda Mahachi, Winky D, Tocky Vibes, and XQ, among others, gained valuable experience and exposure by collaborating with the late Oliver Mtukudzi, aff ectionately known as Tuku. These collaborations were mutually benefi cial. Tuku himself appreciated working with these younger talents from diff erent musical backgrounds. Similarly, Alick Macheso found value in collaborating with Beatar Mangete and Freeman.

By merging diff erent perspectives and talents, musicians unlock new creative possibilities, learn from one another, and connect with wider audiences. Even seasoned musicians can gain fresh insights from working with upcoming artists. In music, no one knows everything everyone brings something unique to the table.

Through collaboration, artists simultaneously teach and learn, grow artistically, and often discover new creative directions. Beyond just the music, collaborations foster networking opportunities, shared resources, and mutual support. Those who worked with Mtukudzi had the advantage of recording in his wellequipped Pakare Paye Arts studio, a valuable resource for many artistes. Joining forces on musical projects helps in developing musical knowledge, expanding fan bases, and opening new opportunities. Working with others allows artistes to recognise their own strengths and weaknesses. Their strengths will continue to drive their music, while weaknesses, once identifi ed, become areas for improvement.

This process helps push an artist’s creative boundaries. Both Oliver Mtukudzi and Jah Prayzah found new artistic directions through collaborations with artistes from neighboring countries and genres. Tuku worked with several African musicians on the Mahube project and collaborated with renowned names like Ringo Madlingozi, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Hugh Masekela. One of his standout collaborations, with Shabalala Rhythms and DJ Tira, earned a nomination at the South African Music Awards (SAMA) over a decade ago. What made that song powerful was the blending of stars from various musical genres.

Jah Prayzah, who grew up in rural Mashambanhaka in Uzumba, rose to international fame largely due to his collaborative spirit. His willingness to work with the likes of Davido, Yemi Alade, Diamond Platnumz, Morgan Heritage, Luciano, and Jah Cure expanded his reach signifi cantly. Thanks to some of these collaborations, Jah Prayzah went on to produce a solid reggae track, Holy Man, showcasing his ability to seamlessly embrace into other genres.

One of the major advantages of collaboration is exposure to new audiences. Working with fellow artistes allows one to tap into the fan base of the other. If the other hald of the collaboration is well-established, the reach becomes even more signifi cant. Jah Prayzah, for instance, leveraged the popularity of the international artistes he partnered with to grow his own fan base and open doors to global opportunities. Another successful example is the collaboration between Tongai Moyo and Somandla Ndebele on the track Musiki Wangu. The song received massive airplay on both radio and television, resulting in full-house shows and a surge in their popularity. Such collaborations create buzz, often attracting attention that solo projects might not. International and local collaborations alike lead to more shows and greater opportunities to have music featured on major blogs and streaming platforms.

When an artiste partners with a prominent musician, their social media visibility especially on platforms like YouTube can increase dramatically, reaching larger audiences and increasing the chance of discovery by international stables or promoters. Modern technology has revolutionised the way musicians collaborate. Artistes no longer need to be in the same studio or even the same country to create music together. Through online fi le sharing, musicians can now collaborate from long distances, enabling global partnerships that were unthinkable in the past. These digital collaborations still allow artistes to share their knowledge, talent, and experience ,breaking the boundaries of individual creativity.

Little-known musicians, too, can benefi t immensely by working together. Take the case of Murehwa-based mbira players Fungai Zata and Zemba. Initially playing at local biras and kurova guva functions, their collaboration marked a turning point. Recognising each other’s talent, they formed the Zata Zemba Mbira Group. Their live performance at ZBC Radio 2 (now Radio Zimbabwe) impressed Gramma Records, then the country’s top recording and marketing label. Their collaboration resulted in unique and captivating mbira melodies. Soon, they were performing across Zimbabwe and even internationally.

The group became the pride of Murehwa, all thanks to the power of collaboration. Collaborations are also eff ective in spreading important national and international agendas. In the early 1990s, around 10 prominent Zimbabwean musicians, including Simon and Naison Chimbetu, Oliver Mtukudzi, Fanyana Dube, Solomon Skuza, Busi Ncube, Christopher Shoko, and Somandla Ndebele, came together to record a song promoting the advantages of family planning. Several other top local artistes later collaborated on songs addressing the damaging eff ects of music piracy.

These musical messages had far-reaching eff ects, thanks to the combined infl uence of the participating artistes. Globally, one of the most iconic collaborative projects was the 1985 hit We Are the World, recorded by the supergroup USA for Africa. Featuring musical legends like Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, James Ingram, Tina Turner, Billy Joel, Kenny Rogers, and Lionel Richie, the song raised funds for famine relief in Africa. It became a worldwide phenomenon and achieved its intended humanitarian goal, largely due to the diversity and fame of the contributors. Beyond studio recordings, live performance collaborations also have a massive impact.

Zimbabwe’s sungura King Alick Macheso excels in this arena. He often joins fellow artistes on stage, taking up the bass guitar or adding vocals, much to the delight of fans. These spontaneous performances add excitement, humour, and depth to live shows. One of the most iconic moments was when Macheso ended his longstanding feud with Tongai Moyo by unexpectedly joining him on stage. At a Moyo concert, Macheso grabbed the bass guitar from Spencer Khumulani and played along with the ong Chiuya wakabata mwenje mukati merima. The surprise move shocked both Moyo and the fans and marked the beginning of a renewed friendship.

The two later shared more performances together, proving how collaborations can mend relationships and build camaraderie. Open mic events off er another a platform for spontaneous collaborations. These informal sessions encourage artistes to experiment, improvise, and engage creatively with others in a relaxed environment. Creative synergy is one of the most powerful outcomes of collaboration. Artistes involved in joint projects build on each other’s ideas, often enhancing the f i nal product. While individual creativity is valuable, collaborative input can elevate it to greater heights. Collaborations also create an environment of shared learning.

Artistes gain new insights, refine their skills, and discover new techniques or sounds. The interaction becomes a knowledge exchange, where each participant benefi ts artistically. Exposure increases signifi cantly once a collaborative song is released. The track is promoted across the profi les of all participating artists, maximising reach. When artistes’ names appear together, each gains visibility and is introduced to new fan bases. Beyond the business and artistic advantages, collaboration adds a layer of fun to the creative process.

Music doesn’t always have to be a serious, solitary pursuit. Creating with others can be more engaging, enjoyable, and motivating. Artistic partnerships often spark innovation. When different minds and styles blend, the result is often refreshing and new. Audiences benefi t as they receive music that fuses genres, voices, and cultural infl uences — off ering fresh, exciting sounds. Therefore, musicians should avoid being overly individualistic or selfi sh in their careers. Working with others enhances not only their own careers but also enriches the musical landscape for fans.

It brings variety, unity, and cultural depth — fostering a more vibrant and diverse music industry. Music collaborations are more than just business strategies, they are artistic, social, and cultural experiences. Whether through live performances, studio recordings, digital partnerships, or open mics, working with others nurtures creativity, broadens perspectives, and unites artists and fans alike. From local grassroots projects to international blockbusters, the benefi ts of collaboration are clear: artistes grow, fans enjoy richer music, and the industry thrives. Whether you’re an established name or an up-and-coming talent, joining forces with others could be the next big step in your musical journey. So embrace the power of collaboration; it might just transform your music and your career.