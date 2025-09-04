From the Jackson 5 to Marxist Brothers . . . when music runs in the family blood

By Fidelis Manyange

SOME families have proved that music runs in their families as the entire members get involved in music.

The Jackson 5, which comprised brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael easily come to mind. They were managed by their father Joe Jackson.

In the UK, Mark Knopfler and his younger brother David formed the Dire Straits and became British legends.

The two complemented each other, with Mark on the lead guitar and vocals while David wrote the songs and played the rhythm guitar as well as providing the backing vocals.

In Zimbabwe we had our own version of the Jackson 5 in the form of the RUNN Family comprising brothers Peter, Victor, Blessing, Jerry, Golden, Tendai and the late Fortune M’parutsa.

The group was so talented they shared the stage with acclaimed international artistes, like Misty’n’ Roots, Jimmy Cliff, Harry Belafonte, Manu Dibango, Miriam Makeba and Maxi Priest, when they performed in Zimbabwe. The group gelled beautifully with each member playing a different instrument.

Later, Fortune left to pursue a flourishing career as a solo artiste, while Tendai joined Assegai Crew with Peter (aka ‘The Cool Dude’) opting work behind the scenes as a producer.

The equally talented Rusike Brothers, comprising of brothers Philip, Abby as well as twins Collin and Kelly, were born of musical parents; the father was a member of the Boogie Woogie Songstars, a township outfit that played in the early 1960s. The mother was a member of Methodist Church choir. The boys started singing at school and while living in Zambia, they formed a group which was of comprised Philip, Abby, Collin and Kelly.

They are well known for their hit Cecilia and the popular television commercials in which they took part, especially for the Ngwerewere mealie-meal brand. Apart from touring several European countries and working with top record labels, such as Red Bus Studios, the Rusike Brothers also wrote the lyrics for Rozalla Miller’s hit tracks, notably Party Nights and Forever.

Then there the Mahendere Brothers, whose music careers spans no less than three decades. Although they are inclined to pursue solo projects now, they always come together to record as Mahendere Brothers.

Like the Rusike Brothers, they were born to musical parents and started singing in the AFM Church. Ackim, Amos, Misheck and Michael recorded their first single Pasi Riya Rapinduka, which was a hit on the ZBC-TV musical programme Mvengemvenge as well as on radio.

Now a fully-fledged pastor, Ackim participated in the song and video when he was only seven years old. Amos and his brothers also share the stage with the likes of gospel giants Jordan Chataika, Machanic Manyeruke, Shuvai Wutawunashe and Brian Sibalo.

Like wine, the

Mahendere Brothers seem to be getting better with age. Michael, who has become a hit for his dynamic live performances and inspirational compositions, is currently enjoying a purple patch with the hit single Messiah, which subsequently earned him an overseas booking dubbed ‘The Messiah Tour’.

Apart from the Rusike and Mahendere brothers, twins Roy and Royce Gomo made waves at the peak of the urban grooves genre.

On the other hand, Chimurenga music maestro Thomas ‘Mukanya’ Mapfumo has, for the greater part of his career, been working with siblings Lancelot and William doubles as the Blacks Unlimited band manager. The brothers have been complementing Mapfumo on mbira, acoustic guitar, congas and vocals. William is the band manager.

During his formative years, global superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, while playing his solo banjo, enlisted his sister Bybit as a backing vocalist. Jordan Chataika was similarly backed by sisters Edna and Molly.

Later he roped in his younger brother, Robert Mtukudzi — and excellent keyboardist — when he formed The Black Spirits.

On the other hand, Nicholas Zakaria teamed up with his brother Zakaria Zakaria in Khiama Boys. Not only are te brothers excellent guitarists but Nicholas is a great composer and vocalist par excellence.

Zexie Manatsa of the Chipo Chiroorwa and Tea Hobvu fame also joined hands with brothers Stanley and Sebastian Manatsa to come up with the Green Arrows. All the brothers were consummate guitarists but it was Stanley’s ‘crying’ guitar which complemented Zexie’s bass guitar to give their music a unique mbaqanga and simanjemanje flavour.

The band gained popularity throughout the country as well as neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Malawi with the Green Arrows frontman also recording Chewa songs to suit the Malawian market.

Unfortunately, the fortunes of the band took a nose dive after the band was involved in a horrific accident in the 1990s on their way to a show.

All the band’s instruments were destroyed in the accident that also claimed Stanley’s life and marked the end of his ‘crying guitar’.

Not long afterwards, three rural brothers who came all the way from Nyamaropa to work as gardeners in Harare’s Belvedere suburb became the darlings of sungura lovers throughout the country and as far as Mozambique with their first recording.

The siblings were Tedious, Jabulani and Michael Matsito, better known as the Ngwenya Brothers. Together they churned out hits like Nyaradzo, Gede Mwana Gede and Manyemwe Emhuru. They were joined later by their younger siblings Albert and Edward. All were excellent instrumentalists, ranging from drums to bass guitar, with Tedious’ melodious voice the icing on the cake.

While the band was negatively affected by the death of Jabulani and Michael, the mortal blow was the ailment which left Tedious incapacitated to continue making music until his untimely demise.

Then there the Marxist Brothers, comprised of Simon and Naison Chimbetu.

Simon and Naison came together to form the Marxist Brothers after ZMC producer Chris Matema spotted them performing at Dzivaresekwa Tavern as guest artistes.

Their debut single Nherera, which also featured the track Kossamu on the flipside, catapulted them to fame.

Having picked up some useful lessons from his elder brother and became a great composer as evidenced by the hit song Doctor Nero, which earned him the nickname, ‘Dr Nero’, which stuck to him for life.

In later years, two other Chimbetu siblings, Briam and Allan, joined the Orchestra Dendera Kings. Naison would, however, go on to form his own band — the Great 7 Commandos.

Despite the split, Simon did not abandon to the extent of donating his old set of instruments as well as a car and house in Glen View.

And when Simon was incarcerated for four years after his brush with the law, his younger brother Brian took over the band and subsequently recording an album aptly titled the First Cut. When Chopper was released from jail, he found the band intact and continued to perform with his younger siblings, Briam and Allan. Allan, who is also a rhythm guitar wizard, took over the Orchestra Dendera Kings when Simon died roping in his offspring Sulumani.

Chakanetsa, Vary and Spencer Khumulani are other siblings who took the local music scene by storm. Together they formed the Gakamoto Jumbo Stars in Mazowe in 1992. The group recorded mega hits such as Chiramwiwa, Chirangano and Mukuwasha Dondo.

The late Chakanetsa, who passed on in 2011, was the rhythm guitarist as well as vocalist while Vary played the lead, with Spencer on bass. In fact, it was Gakamoto which groomed Spencer into becoming one of the country’s best bassists.

He played with Tongai Moyo, Somandla Ndebele, Energy Mutodi and is now back at Utakataka Express with Peter Moyo.

Chazezesa Challengers was made up of brothers, System, Peter and Isaac Tazvida. Peter took over the band when System died with Isaac eventually taking over when Peter also passed on.

The Somanje brothers of Daiton and Josephat formed Pengaudzoke and rose to fame popular with their debut hit Kwatakabva Kure Nenhamo.

All the above-mentioned siblings lit the local music scene and we wait to see more youngsters emulating these great artistes who took family ties into both the studio and stage.