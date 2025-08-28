How Byo’s Smallz became a sound engineering giant

By Fidelis Manyange

FOLLOWING in the footsteps of former football legend and music producer Tymon Mabaleka is Bulawayo-based music producer Godwin Ndlovu, aka Godwin Smallz.

Ndlovu, who grew up on the dusty streets of Nkulumane, has so far worked with quite a number of Bulawayo’s prominent musicians, the likes of Majahawodwa Ndlovu, the globetrotting Black Umfolosi, Sandra Ndebele, imbube outfit Indosakusa, movie stars Nkwali, Hwabaraty and Madlela Skhobokhobo, Umkhati Theatre, Vuyo Brown and Mahlaba, among others.

The young musician, who started as a disc jockey playing recorded music to Bulawayo audiences in various entertainment joints, is now one of the most sought-after sound engineers and music producers in the City of Kings and Queens.

Smallz is the brains behind Elephant Herd Records, a located a stone’s throw from Sekusile Shops in Nkulumane 1. The studio is now a hive of activity with various upcoming artistes and established ones all making a beeline for the studio.

When the DJ, music producer, audio and sound engineer realised that most were reluctant to impart their knowledge to youngsters he decided to make a difference by training them in the basics of sound engineering and music production.

“Many youths are keen to take up music production and sound engineering as a career but they have no clue on how to go about it. So I decided to use my studio as an academy for the purposes of training them,” says Ndlovu, who graduated in 2012 at Ingwe Studio with qualifications in disc Jockeying and sound engineering.

“A sound engineer or audio engineer is responsible for the technical aspects of sound in various settings, including live performances, recording studios, as well as film and television. The work involves capturing, manipulating and reproducing sound to achieve optimal audio quality. This includes setting up and testing equipment, recording and mixing audio, adding effects, and ensuring the end product adheres to production standards. It’s a challenging occupation which requires patience.

“I have committed myself to nurturing talent and uplifting communities in the arts having previously worked for a number of organisations, notably Media and Arts Zimbabwe; on a culture fund-supported project called Next Door Generation in Music, an initiative that empowers female artistes on the technical aspects of music production. And that included training about 20 of them in recording and production.’’

The third born in his family, Ndlovu was born to a soldier mother who served in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and a father who worked as a manager in a department store. He did his secondary education at Cyrene Boys’ High School where his interest in music blossomed. There he was appointed the vice-school choirmaster in his third year and choirmaster a year later, positions which were strictly reserved for Lower and Upper Sixth students — a first in the school’s history.

It was on completing his A-Levels at Masiyephambili College that he met a friend who was to change his life for good.

Recalls Smallz: “One day, my radio just went silent and I decided to take it to a friend, Skiez Sbhakabhaka, who was good at fixing electrical gadgets. When I walked into his worksop, I was impressed by the wide range of DJ decks, records and CDs which took up most of the space in the room. I immediately felt the urge to become a DJ.’’

Sbhakabhaka taught Ndlovu elementary disc jockeying but his parents were dead against it. However, after much persuasion, they begrudgingly agreed to enrol him for a sound engineering and disc jockeying course at Ingwe Studios. Later, a cousin — Blaq Appollo —introduced him to music production by installing a popular digital audio workstation (DAW) dubbed FL Studio on his laptop.

DAW is software used for recording, editing, mixing and producing audio. It’s essentially a virtual studio that allows users to manipulate audio files on a computer or mobile device.

Continues Ndlovu: “I took my intial work to the late legendary music producer, Joe Maseko, for his assessment. Pleased with my work, he encouraged me to open my own studio and that was the birth of Elaphant Herd Records, now a household name in Bulawayo,” said Ndlovu.

To gain more experience, he offered free recording sessions to aspiring artistes and those who could not afford the steep recording fees charged by the long-established studios. His first big project was with Jeys Marabini and Hwabaraty.

Marabini, noticing the talent in the youngster, took him in as his recording, mixing and mastering engineer as well as assisting him to set up his home studio, Jeys Marabini Studios, in Nkulumane.

The young producer has been nominated three times for the Outstanding Music Producer at the Bulawayo Arts Awards in 2019, 2020 and 2023. He scooped the award in 2020.

Not only that. He was part of the popular Hudson Trip, a project that took one of Zimbabwe’s legendary guitarists and jazz maestro, Hudson Simbarashe, to more than 10 different locations across Matabeleland North and South provinces.

“We recorded a 22-track album of untapped talent thereby bringing them into the limelight, with the youngest being 10 years and the oldest 75. It was an amazing experience,” recalls Ndlovu of his journey to stardom and a little fame.

Ndlovu’s journey serves as an inspiration to budding DJs who want to emulate him. Here’s a young man who has proved beyond any reasonable doubt that when you pursue your dreams and help others on the way money, success will follow you.

The sky is obviously not the limit for Ndlovu who is already being counted among the league of veteran music producers such as the legendary Bothwell Nyamhondera, Peter the Cool Dude M’parutsa, Jabulani Ndlovu, Prince Tapfuma (aka Oskid), Tamuka Makuluni (aka DJ Tamuka), Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe (aka Levels Chillspot) and Tapiwa Jera (aka Maselo), among others.