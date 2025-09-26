How Cde Mzee used arts, culture to engage with the masses

By Fidelis Manyange

THE epic poem Nehanda Nyakasikana (reproduced on this page) by Solomon Mutswairo from his novel Feso which which was popularised by the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda who died on September 20 2003 at the age of 81. The veteran nationalist would have turned 103 this year. Nehanda Nyakasikana revolves around the subjugation of this country by the British. In 1962, Dr Muzenda was banned from entering the so-called ‘African Tribal Trust Lands’ after he had recited the African ‘prayer’. Nyamhita Nehanda Nyakasikana, who was Mutota’s daughter of Nzou-Samanyanga Moyo Chirandu totem was Dr Mzee’s aunt.

People tend to confuse Nyamhita Nehanda Nyakasikana and Mbuya Nehanda Charwe of Shava Museyamwa Mhofu totem whose statue is on Harare’s Samora Machel Avenue. During my primary school days, I was keen to gain some insight into Mutswairo’s novel, but I found the ‘deep’ Shona used by Mutswairo difficult to understand.

Later during my college days, I came across Feso and did not hesitate to buy and read it. I found the book fascinating as I was now able to grasp the Shona I had earlier found diffi cult to comprehend. Mutswairo’s writing skills no doubt captivated not only the masses, but some of the founding fathers of African nationalism, among them the late Vice-President Muzenda, also known as Dr Mzee or Soul of the Nation. A one-time teacher and carpenter who used to make beautiful furniture and farm implements, Dr Mzee loved traditional music.

People from all over the country, including from his home area of Gutu, enjoyed his dancing to muchongoyo music. The way he wielded his traditional axe or gano during public village traditional gatherings had many in absolute awe. When it comes to the arts and culture, Dr Mzee would throw away his Presidential jacket and became one with his fellow people who were, and still are, proud of him.

The revered nationalist, who was married to Maud, sired eight children, among them Tsitsi, Vitalis Vengai, Ignatius Dewa, Tendai, Chikwereti Martin, Ngcobo Tongai Matthew, Virginia and Otillia Mazviitireni. However, one died tragically during the Chimoio massacre of 1977. “My father, who was a preacher at the height of the liberation war was popular with the congregants as he was quite creative when it came to delivering his Sunday sermons at the local church,” revalled Chikwereti during an interview on ZBC’s Radio Zimbabwe. “He would use some selected stories from the Bible to convey his message to the people about colonisation of our land so that the people from the Rhodesian Special Branch, who were planted among the congregants, would fi nd no grounds to arrest him.

Nehanda Nyakasikana!

Kunozove riniko, Isu vaNyai tichitambudzika; Mweya unoera! Ko, inga taneta wani nokunwa misodzi;

Ko, toshirira kudzamara kuve riniko? Ko, inga panguva yechando miti inozvizorodza, Inokuhumuka mashizha yombowana rudekaro, Kwozoti nokuchena kwokunze yodombera;

Mashizha yovawo nenhenhere inoyevedza; Shiri nemhuka nenyuchi dzokwezvwa nehwema, Ko, isu rugare ruchatisvikira riniko? Vana vacheche vatinobereka, Vawakatipa Iwe Samasimba, Vanova ndivo vadyi venhaka dzedu, Nhasi vokura vakasunzumara munyika yavo, Voshaya nzvimbo dzokurarama nokuzvidekadza?

Apa nepapo pazere rufuse, Kunozove riniko, Isu vaNyai tichidzvinyirirwa? Makumbo avo ane matuzu nokupfuviswa neriri pfumojena. Ko, vosvikepiko? Mudzimba dzose nomumisha yose vari kutandwa pamwe nokurohwa; Munzvimbo dzose nomumatare mose avanotongerwa, vari kungourayiwa senhunzi, Pasina chikonzero, pasina mhosva Pfuma yenyika nhasi yakatorwa vakagovana paukama hwavo vepfumojena.

Nhasi vari kudya mafuta ayo nyika Isu tichidya nhoko dzezvironda Hamungaburukirewo kwatiri here? Harahwa dzedu dzobatwa sepwere Munyika yawavapa, Musiki Mugoni! Havasisina rukudzo panyika. Havasisina chavanacho Dambudziko guru ndiro ravawira Baba Mutsvene! Gomo rine ngoni! Hamungotinzwawo kuchema kwedu here?

Tine chitadzo chakakura sei Chokubva matiramwa zvakadai? Nehanda Nyakasikana! Kunozova riniko? Isu vaNyai tichidzvinyirirwa Nhasi vari kudya, vakora sehochi Isu toondoroka sembwa ine gwembe Nhasi vagere murusununguko lsu todzipwa huro nemajoto Rusununguko, Nehanda, ndorupi? Neriri pfumojena rasvika munyika.

“I still remember one of his favourite verses was 1 Kings 21:1-16 which he repeatedly delivered. This passage describes how King Ahab of Israel covets Naboth’s ancestral vineyard and attempts to buy it, but Naboth refuses. When the deal falls through, Ahab’s wife, Jezebel, devises a scheme to have Naboth falsely accused of treason and stoned to death so Ahab could take possession of the land.

“My father would conclude by emphasising to the congregants that the passage teaches us never to give away fields in our possession no matter what because they are our valuable immovable assets. He deliberately avoided to replace ‘field’ with ‘land’ and that would have given him away to the Special Branch as his message was centred on not surrendering our land to the colonisers.

‘Fight for it,’ was his message.” The late nationalist, who was one of late President Robert Mugabe’s closest advisers, loved to crack jokes during his speeches and spare time. He was so friendly and sociable that he became the butt of many jokes wherever he went, but this did not bother him one bit. Some of the best Muzenda jokes are reproduced below:

• VaMuzenda was issued with a cellphone. When he answered the fi rst call while on his way to a Government function he was overheard to exclaim: “Ahhh, mazviziva sei kuti ndiri kuno?

• When some disgruntled elements in the ruling party felt the President Mugabe had overstayed his welcome, Cde Muzenda was heard to quip: Mukabvisa VaMugabe ndinozoita Vice-President waani?  “Vakomana vekudzidza munopenga chaizvo, munongoti dhora radonha, munodii kurinonga?” (You learned boys keep mourning the fall of the dollar. Why don’t you just pick it up?)

• During the offi cial opening of a prison in Masvingo Dr Mzee reportedly remarked: “Jere iri ravakirwa imi vanhu vekuMasvingo. Zvamuri imi mugotangirwa kushandisa jeri renyu nezvikomana zveHarare! (This prison was built especially for you, the people of Masvingo. It is my hope that you will be able to utilise it before it is completely taken over by prisoners from Harare!)

• Dr Mzee goes to Timothy Stamps’ home, for an appointment the then Health Minister. He meets into Dr Stamps’ 12-year-old son at the gate: Mzee: “Where is your father?” Stamps’ son: “He’s gone out.” Mzee: “What about your mother?” Stamps’ son: “They went out together.” Mzee: “What is your name then?” Stamps’ son: “Ian.” Mzee: “Eheka iyewe! Saka nguva yese iyi wanga uchitaura neni nechirungu, iwe uchigona Shona?”

• Dr Mzee visits his sister in the rural areas and starts calling out her at the top of his voice in the mistaken belief that she was aware of his presence. One of his bodyguards, aware that the VP’s eyesight was failing, hands him a pair of binoculars. Looking through the binoculars and seeing his sister clearly as if she were only a couple of metres away, the old man, in half a whisper, says: “Ah!, Serenia, can’t you hear me calling?”

• During their days in detention, Robert Mugabe, Eddison Zvobgo and Muzenda were asked to utter words that started with the letters ‘irr . . .’ Mugabe went fi rst : “Irresponsible.” Zvobgo was next with: “Irrelevant.” When it was Mzee’s turn, he blurted out: “Irrekeni”(rekeni is Shona for catapult).

• During a visit to a project site in the rural areas, the conversation goes something like this: Mugabe: “This bridge is very narrow.” Unidentifi ed Minister: “This road is very narrow.” Muzenda: “Varume naro naro basa.” His humorous side apart, Dr Mzee will always be remembered as Zimbabwe’s career vice-president (he was never a Cabinet minister), family man and nationalist who loved the country, its culture and its people.

May he continue to rest in eternal peace!