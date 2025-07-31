Jeys Marabini unstoppable …as he releases 10th album

By Fidelis Manyange

BULAWAYO-BASED music legend, Majahawodwa Ndlovu, popularly known as Jeys Marabini, has once again proven his enduring musical prowess with the release of his much-anticipated 10th album, ‘Umjolo’.

Now available on Spotify and other digital platforms, the well-packaged collection is a celebration of his decades-long career and showcases an artiste who continues to evolve while staying true to his cultural roots.

“This is a gift to my fans, and I gave it my all, more than I did with my previous nine albums,” said Marabini, who earned his nickname from the marabi genre.

“On this project, I experimented with various new elements, especially a strong presence of brass instruments like trumpets, saxophones and trombones.”

The 10-track album is a vibrant mix of emotions, personal reflections and social commentary, taking listeners through Marabini’s music journey.

The songs include: ‘Thul’Ulalele’, ‘Nomakanjani’, ezamaLobolo’, ‘Inkemenkeme’, ‘Mazwane’ ‘Ulal’Ephenduka’, ‘We Mnano Muntu’, ‘Themba Lami Likuwe’, ‘Yini Lo Mona’, and the title track ‘Umjolo’.

‘Umjolo’ cements Marabini’s status as one of Bulawayo’s finest musical exports, standing shoulder to shoulder with greats such as Lovemore Majaivana, Solomon Skuza, Nduna ‘Malax’ Malaba, Dorothy ‘Aunt Dot’ Masuka and Christopher Shoko. His 10th offering is a powerful testament to his musical maturity and creative depth. The album was recorded across four studios — Loud Records, Just Percy Studios, Elephant Head Studios and P3 Studios. Each track is an intricate weaving of sound and emotion, reflecting life’s highs and lows through themes such as love, unity, disappointment, peace, loyalty, faith and cultural pride.

“This album is a celebration,” said the Nkulumane-based artiste.

“It’s an elaborate blend of life experiences, moments of love, unity, peace and respect for culture that shape us. I want each track to take listeners on a journey.”

Among the standout pieces is ’Thul’Ulalele’, a track Marabini personally describes as his favourite. It delivers a message aimed at ‘Ama2K’, a term used to describe those born after the year 2000, encouraging them to listen, reflect and embrace wisdom. The song is both thought-provoking and rhythmically captivating.

‘Ngezama Lobolo’, another compelling number, carries a message urging married couples to respect each other and uphold the sanctity of marriage. It speaks to the cultural importance of lobola (bride price) and traditional marriage practices, reminding listeners of the value of honour and love in African households.

The title track ’Umjolo’, a word loosely translated as ‘dating’ in street lingo, is a danceable, witty and lighthearted take on modern relationships. It’s humorous and catchy without resorting to vulgarity, making it appealing across generations. The song was unanimously chosen by band members as the album’s title track due to its resonance and relatability.

This latest project sees Marabini collaborating with a fresh ensemble of youthful and vibrant musicians, breathing new energy into his signature sound. Young artistes featured include Gazi Elimnyama, Khulekani, Bonginkosi, Nathaniel ‘Oktopas’ Chipunza, Rhodwell Roda, Mthabisi Moyo, Just Percy, Obey Mudiwa, Smallz, Mzoe 7, Erustus Nleya, Master H, Nash, Brian Awa and Simba.

Marabini’s inclusion of young talent reflects his long-standing commitment to mentoring the next generation.

“These young musicians brought fresh energy, creativity and modern musical influences into the album while preserving the traditional rhythms,” he said.

The visual accompaniment for each track is directed by renowned filmmaker Matesu Dube, who brings cinematic storytelling to the songs. Beginning this week, Marabini plans to release one music video per week to further engage his global audience.

One of the standout contributors to ’Umjolo’ is the album’s youthful producer and mixing engineer, Smallz, of Elephant Head Studios in Nkulumane. Widely respected in Zimbabwe’s music industry, Smallz has worked with over 100 artistes and earned multiple awards. His touch on ‘Umjolo’ is evident in the album’s polished production and flawless sound.

“Recording a live, clean album is a tough task. But Smallz proved his brilliance,” said Marabini.

“He’s a true asset to Bulawayo artistes.”

Smallz’s ability to mix live instrumentation while maintaining an organic and raw sound is what sets him apart. His understanding of Afro-jazz and township rhythms enabled him to elevate Marabini’s music to international standards without diluting its authenticity.

Lead guitarist Rhodwell Roda, known as Ro Skimbo, lends his seasoned skills to the album. Having toured globally and performed with legends like Oliver Mtukudzi, Roda infuses ’Umjolo’ with exquisite string arrangements that enrich the sonic landscape.

“Roda doesn’t just play music, he breathes it,” Marabini said.

“Every chord he strums tells a story. His guitar sings with a soul.”

Equally instrumental to the album is Master H, a gifted bassist who plays on every track. His presence is foundational, adding punch and groove to each composition. Having worked both locally and internationally, Master H brings a refined depth and humility that complement the album’s diverse sound.

Gazi Elimnyama, a young maskandi prodigy who joined Marabini’s band at age 17, continues to be a vital creative force. A member of Indosakusa: The Morning Star, Elimnyama infuses tracks with the raw emotion and storytelling style that characterises maskandi — a Zulu folk genre born in South Africa and carried into Matabeleland’s townships.

“Gazi has grown in front of my eyes,” said Marabini.

“He has added a rich cultural layer to my music, and I’m proud to have him by my side.”

Marabini’s musical roots run deep. Born in 1971 in Filabusi, he attended Dekezi Primary and Secondary Schools. His love for music blossomed during his secondary school years, but in 1991, at the age of 20, he decided to pursue music professionally. He formed a group called Comforting Brothers, which later rebranded as Imbizo. It was during this period that he adopted the name ‘Jeys Marabini’, inspired by his love for marabi music.Over the last three decades, Marabini has remained a cornerstone of Zimbabwean Afro-jazz and cultural music. His band, now named Kozekulunge, has seen numerous transformations, but his musical vision has stayed consistent— fusing traditional township sounds with modern instrumentation and global influences.

His discography includes:

Emarabini (2002)

‘Thuthukani Ngothando’ (2005)

‘Sounds of Today and Tomorrow’ (2005)

‘Jeys Marabini One Time’ (2008)

‘Izenzo’ (2010)

‘Jeys@40’ (2012)

‘Isilo’ (2013)

‘Thula Sana’ (2016)

‘Ntunja Mbila’ (2018) and

Umjolo (2025)

Each album reflects his growth not only as a musician but as a storyteller, cultural ambassador, and community mentor. Beyond the stage and studio, Marabini is a passionate philanthropist. He has consistently supported young and emerging musicians by offering free mentorship, studio access and performance platforms. His grassroots efforts have helped shape careers and keep cultural music alive among Zimbabwe’s youth.

With performances across Europe, Asia, and Africa, Marabini has carried the Zimbabwean flag high. His sound, an authentic blend of Afro-jazz, maskandi, marabi, and township grooves has captivated audiences from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Despite being over 34 years in the music industry, Marabini remains a dynamic force.

“As long as my health permits, I will keep creating,” he affirmed.

“Music is my life. It is what connects me to people, to my culture and to my purpose.”

Jeys Marabini’s ‘Umjolo’ is more than just an album, it is a cultural milestone. It bridges generations, blends old and new, and reminds us why Marabini remains one of the most respected voices in Zimbabwean music.

With its rich instrumentation, layered storytelling and youthful energy, ‘Umjolo’ delivers on every front. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering Marabini for the first time, this album promises an unforgettable musical journey rooted in tradition, but reaching boldly towards the future.