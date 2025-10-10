Lewis Ngara wows Diaspora audiences

By Fidelis Manyange

UK-BASED gospel artiste Lewis Ngara, who rose to fame a few years ago with the single Ndisiye Ndisiye, which topped local and UK charts, has never looked back as he continues to produce music and skits as well as holding shows in the Diaspora. Ngara, who has been collaborating with several local artistes, has also featured local actors in some of his musical videos which are available on YouTube.

In Mwari Ndipe Simba, he featured Naiza Boom comedians, Kathy Chipanga (Dhafu), Myron Kudakwashe Muskwe (Ozemwa), Tilda Chingombe, Shyline Chalimba (Paida), Nozihlobo Moyo (Senzeni), Wyne Mugoti (Dhimba) and Jatiwero Matemai. He has also collaborated with the likes of Mathias Mhere in Kwatakabva Kure; Trymore Bande in Kuipa Kwasukiwa; Munyaradzi Munodawafa in Rwendo Rweupenyu; Dr Tawanda in Tapinda Joy and Obert Chari in Hwai Dzako Dzatsauswa.

By working with various artistes from Zimbabwe, including the Naiza Boom comedians, The Soul Rejuvenators Crew frontman has shown faith in local talent. And thanks to his multiple collaborations, Ngara’s music exhibits a variety of f lavours that include jiti, soul, reggae and amapiano which suit the diversity of his fans. Ngara and his wife Tau are obviously taking a leaf from gospel power couples, notably Baba naMai Charamba, Baba naMai Patai and Baba naMai Dhuterere, among others, who record duets in addition to holding joint shows.

In 2021, Ngara won an honorary award in the Outstanding Diaspora Male Gospel Singer category at the inaugural Zim Community News (ZCN) Awards. The awards were meant to honour businesspeople, gospel musicians, community builders and social entrepreneurs for the outstanding work they did to empower the Zimbabwean community both locally and in the Diaspora.

Born in Mhondoro, Chegutu District, Ngara trained as a primary school teacher at Nyadire Teachers’ College, Mutoko. His music career started at Sunday school from whih he eventually graduated to singing in the school and church choirs. But it was at Nyadire that he honed his music by embracing the classics. Songs such as Hama Dzangu, Keep Me Strong Lord, Handichatamba NaSatani and Waendepi Jesu, produced in 2013, are among those which helped him shape his musical career. The former teacher is very innovative as he does not put all his eggs in one basket.

He also produces skits, sometimes roping in his wife and some of his friends in the Diaspora. Among the skits Cecil the Zimbabwean Lion’ (in which he speaks in pidgin English); Usanyeye Muvheti; Kugeza Chembere paLondon, Kwakazofundwa Nezvimwe and Vanyakuchiwa Zvevamwe, among others.

Now boasting a considerable fan base in the UK, Ngara says he will soon release a song accompanied by a video emphasising the dangers of drug and substance abuse to all ages as they have become a menace to the Zimbabwean nation. The gospel musician-cum-comedian has also taken up a new role as a knight in shining armour in the ongoing war against drugs. Says Ngara:

“There is more to life than kuzviparadza nemutoriro/guka/ dombo. Life will not always be a bed of roses. There will be ups and downs, but whatever the situation is, our lives matter most,” adding: “There is no need to destroy oneself. Drugs and substance abuse have serious consequences to our health, occupations, families and country.”