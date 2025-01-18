Local artistes brace for fruitful 2025

By Fidelis Manyange

WHILE some performing and other artistes are using this time of the year to take a break from the stage, others are composing, rehearsing and perfecting their act. A good example is author Elias Machemedze, who wrote ‘Herbert W. Chitepo: The Life and Legacy of Zimbabwe’s First Black Advocate and Patriotic Freedom Fighter’, who is currently writing a novel, ‘Murandazvitonge’, which is set to be launched later this year.

Meanwhile, Machemedze has revamped his Chitepo biography into an O-Level English textbook which has already received the greenlight from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. Oliver Mtukudzi’s hit song, ‘Sarawoga’, dedicated to his departed son, Sam, was actually adopted from Machemedze’s novel of the same name.

Fellow writer-cum-musician Gaban Chebani Chedondo is expecting to launch his first book in the first quarter of the year as well as putting the final touches to his movie ‘Conditions of My Love’ based on the same book. A law enforcement agent, Chedondo has several novels under his belt which will be published in due course. Like fellow artistes Kireni Zulu and Chirikure Chirikure, music cannot be separated from literature.

UK-based award winning gospel artiste and comedian Lewis Ngara, who is best known for his Afro-fusion music, says: “In 2024, we didn’t do much in terms of the arts due to pressure of work. Fortunately, we managed to do some songs sponsored by the British Arts Council. We had a great show where I played ‘Nyasha Dzake’ and ‘Iriko Mweya Yemadzinza’ before an enthusiatic British audience. “We have plans to make videos for the two songs this year as well as record two albums while holding as many shows as possible. “We would like to collaborate with artistes from other countries.

Besides previously collaborating with fellow Zimbabwean artistes, such as Mathias Mhere, Dorcas Moyo, Garakara, Obert Chari, Pastor Blessing Shumba, Forget Kuweyo, Trymore Bande, Shantel Sithole and others, we are planning to do so with musicians from other countries in order to fuse different genres and voices,” says Ngara.

Murehwa mbende-jerusarema artiste Rishoni Murandu of ‘Soko Murehwa’ fame is upbeat about his plans for this year. “I am going to produce as many songs as I can, including collaborations with both upcoming and veteran artistes,” he says. “I am going to start producing new videos as my fans need a break from the old videos which made me into a household name countrywide and beyond.” Murandu is planning to hold shows around the country, including Matabeleland, where his music has gained traction among the Ndebele, Kalanga and Nambya people. Reggae artiste Magoman Dazza is this year planning to release a six-track album by the end of January titled ‘Dazza Time’ with four videos already trending on YouTube.

Dazza is one of the local reggae artistes who has managed to maintain an undiluted original reggae beat. His latest offering bears testimony to that. Upcoming Afro-fusion and mbira artiste Tatu Malaba, real name Victor Katsande, is dreaming big this year. “My moniker is the rhino and my band is called the Rhinos. In the Zimbabwean context, the rhino is among the Big Five of the animal kingdom. That is why my goal is to end the year among the country’s top five artistes,” says Katsande oozing confidence. A seasoned banker and a prolific mbira player, Katsande says he has no problems juggling his busy schedule and music.

With a playlist of more than 60 songs and 10 unrecorded albums under his belt, Katsande is currently working on his forthcoming album ‘Kumutsa Zvirere’ (Opening Old Wounds). The Mutoko-born and bred mbira player, who hails from Katonha Village, is also currently working on two sound tracks — ‘Hope Dzandakarota Kunaka’ and ‘Kurairwa Nedenga’ — to be released later this year. Known as Tatu Maluba in music circles, Katsande says this moniker is derived from the Lingala language, spoken in the the eastern part of the DRC.

‘Tatu’ means father while ‘maluba’ means words. In other words, Katsande is the ‘Father of Words’ with the ability to make words come alive through his music. Youthful upcoming Afro dancehall sensation Tanyaradzwa Manyange is expected to launch his debut six-track EP album titled ‘Matare’. “Currently, we are already working on two videos from the album which is also going to be out in the second half of this year,” Manyange Jnr, whose stage name is Clifflight, told The Patriot. “2025 is the year I am going to have a taste of live shows as I am currently negotiating with established dancehall artistes to take me on board as a curtain-raiser before I become my own man.” The young musician’s rich and mature lyrics were infl uenced by his rural background. Those who have managed to get a feel of the Murehwa-born youngster’s rich lyrical content conclude that they see a future Jah Prayzah or Andy Muridzo in the making.

Not resting on their laurels are two legislators who also happen to be deputy ministers — Dingimuzi Phuti and Joshua Sacco who are planning to come up a duet before the end of the year. The Bulilima Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology as well as former radio and television presenter Dingumuzi Phuti (aka DJ Phuti) and Sacco, MP for Chimanimani East and Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, are planning to release a song about proudly being Zimbabwean.

Sacco, who sings in the Ndau dialect, rose to fame with his hit song, ‘Chenjera’, which was later adopted as the land reform theme song by the national broadcaster. Away from politics, Sacco was the lead singer and guitarist of the Radiation Band. Phuti strives to produce a fresh album every year. He has seven albums to date, include: ‘Bhasikili Uya Undithole’, ‘Gamulangu’, ‘Masengawuku’, ‘Masulahelele’, ‘Mpfula WeBhundu’, ‘Dokojena’ and ‘Nhaka Yedu’ which he released in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Heritage Trust.

Currently, he is in the studio working on the album, ‘Mapato Emiha’, due for release later this year. Judging by their New Year resolutions, it certainly looks like 2025 is going to be a busy year for Zimbabwe’s performing arts sector.

