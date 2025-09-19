Mbira Month is here! . . . long live our cultural heritage

By Simon Ngena

AN air of cultural pride, nay patriotism, filled the atmosphere as Virimai Nhedega enchanted his fans with the rhythmic melodies of the mbira, a traditional musical instrument celebrated in Zimbabwe for its unique timbre.

The 38-year-old musician, popularly known as Vee Mhofu, is a renowned mbira player, who is following in the footsteps of his illustrious predecessors, such as Ephat Mujuru, Stella Chiweshe, Cosmas Magaya, Mbuya Dyoko, Mbira DzeNharira, Dumisani and Chiwoniso Maraire, Mazai Mbira Group and Mhuri Yekwa Zhakata, not forgeting fringe mbira players such as Jah Prayzah, Thomas Mapfumo and Andy Muridzo.

The instrument, preserved for more than a thousand years by the Shona-speaking people, holds deep cultural and spiritual significance.

Vee Mhofu and his Dziva reMbira traditional music ensemble recently captivated hundreds of fans at one of Harare’s upmarket entertainment joints with a mesmerising performance.

“To me, the mbira is an important spiritual instrument that we inherited from our ancestors. It is something we must safeguard and promote,” says Vee Mhofu, whose journey with the mbira began at the tender age of 12, when he retrieved the instrument under water while swimming in a river.

Fascinated, he took it home and taught himself to play, eventually becoming a skilled musician. The discovery inspired the name of his band, Dziva reMbira, which means ‘Pool of Mbira’ in his mother tongue.

In Zimbabwe, the mbira is more than just an instrument of entertainment. It is considered a vital link to the past, often described as a ‘telephone to the ancestors’ .

Traditionally, it has been played during celebrations such as weddings and the installation of traditional leaders. In modern times, it features at concerts, corporate events and Government functions.

Having played a pivotal role in popularising mbira music, Vee Mhofu’s next ambition is to teach the instrument to younger generations, ensuring that its cultural legacy endures.

“We are like fish in water when it comes to culture. We should not abandon it. Within our culture is mbira music — our heritage, which we should cherish and embrace,” he said.

Welcome to September, a month dedicated to promoting and appreciating the mbira‘s rich musical, cultural and spiritual significance.



The mbira was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2020. This makes the mbira a sacred instrument whose cultural significance should be preserved at all costs.

Highlighting its cultural significance, Mawungira Enharira leader, Wilfred ‘Nyamasvisva’ MaAfrika, is on record as urging researchers to document the history of mbira.

“As a mbira player, teacher and manufacturer, it is quite an honour that September is now dubbed Mbira Month on the arts calendar,” MaAfrika is quoted as telling journalists on the sidelines of a well-attended show.

“The month-long celebration means a lot to those who understand the significance of this instrument, which is deeply grounded in our Shona tradition.

“We should preserve it at all costs and take ownership of the instrument.”

Added Nyamasvisva, who has toured the world and taught mbira overseas: “My main worry at the moment is that we are not doing enough to promote and teach youngsters to master the instrument.

“After years of travelling and touring the world, I have noted that mbira lessons are being taught from pre-school to university level.

“I have also noted that it is being used as a therapy in some health facilities where mbira players are invited to play the instrument for patients.

“This shows that we do not value it because foreigners are modifying and adopting it as theirs. If we are not careful, foreigners will be touring Zimbabwe to play mbira for us.”

Nyamasvisva, who has been in the game for over three decades, urged educationists to include mbira in the new school curriculum.

“As part of our heritage, we should not only wait for September to start appreciating the instrument. Mbira should be celebrated every day since the ancient instrument has been in existence for ages,” he suggested.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Sasha Amadhuve (real name Mirriam Lushomwa), a cultural activist and mbira player in her own right.

Sasha, who is the niece to the late Edna ‘Mbuya Madhuve’ Chizema, told The Patriot: “There is a wrong perception among people who associate mbira with evil spirits.

“Some church leaders have demonised the instrument yet it is as good as a guitar, saxophone or keyboard played in pubs.”

The talented performer, who mastered the mbira instrument under Mbuya Madhuve’s great tutelage, urged cultural advocates to step up their campaigns.

“The UNESCO endorsement is enough proof that we are a blessed nation that has an instrument which is celebrated globally. This is an honour for us to cherish some of the things we inherited.

“If we do not cherish all this, strangers will enjoy our cultural heritage and monetise it.”

Another female mbira player, Diana ‘MaNgwenya’ Samkange, whose stock continues to rise with each day, described the 30-day global celebration of the mbira as a triumph.

“We should not take the Mbira Month lightly because it means a lot to us. No matter how we try to run away from our tradition, mbira will remain one of the most sacred instruments.

“The cultural significance of the mbira should never be underestimated at all,” she says.

“The instrument should not be associated with evil spirits as has been the norm over the years. We should promote it at the grassroots level and not only wait for the Mbira Month to market it.”

The late Mbuya Stella Chiweshe, Dumisani Maraire, Ephat Mujuru and Sekuru David Gweshe are among Zimbabwe’s pioneer mbira ambassadors and, Gunyana — the month of September — is the ideal time to remember them.

Raphael Chikukwa, executive director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, emphasised the importance of celebrating Mbira Month.

“The mbira is not just a musical instrument. It is deeply spiritual and an art form. As a key intangible cultural heritage of Zimbabwe and the region, it deserves recognition both locally and globally,” Chikukwa was quoted as saying in the media this time last year.

A senior Government official concurs: “It is essential to promote our cultural instruments internationally, so they are recognised at both regional and global levels. This not only places our country on the map but also ensures that our cultural heritage is celebrated worldwide.”

Despite its historical significance, years of colonial rule undermined the cultural value of the mbira. However, through Government initiatives and the efforts of contemporary artistes championing tradition, the mbira has seen a resurgence.

The genre now enjoys a growing following among both older and younger audiences, including those who once disregarded traditional music.

Today, artistes such as Vee Mhofu, Diana Samkange, Sasha Amadhuve and Hope Masike have become synonymous with the resurgence of mbira music, especially among the younger generation.

Long live the mbira!