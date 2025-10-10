Meet Epworth’s Da Vinci

By Fidelis Manyange

ZIMBABWE is blessed with many talented painters, many of whom have raised the national flag high overseas through their works. Portia Zvavahera, Chikonzero Chazunguza, Moffat Takadiwa, John Hlatwayo, Admire Kamudzengere and Misheck Masamvu are among the country’s leading artistic ambassadors. Each painter is fascinated with a certain area; for example Larry Norton is known for his depictions of African animals, Zvavahera translates prayers into paintings while Takadiwa, a post-independence artist, addresses consumerism and post-colonial themes.

Some Zimbabwean painters have permanently relocated to foreign countries while some are domiciled in the high-density suburbs operating in backyard shacks and others are in rural areas where potential customers have no access to their works. For Epworth-based painter Fokoloni Nkonde, the sprawling high-density suburb’s home industry is his ideal place to do his painting in addition marketing his works. Nkonde, who specialises in environmental issues, has carved a niche for himself for his vibrant paintings of trees, flowers and landscapes. He also enjoys creating works depicting African villages and perspectives on village life and culture. Born in Harare in 1970 at Dangwesi Farm, Manyame, near the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, he attended Manyame Airforce Primary School. Nkonde’s interest in art first came to the fore when he enrolled at Zimphos. Msasa, for his Grade Seven. It was there that he began his career as an artist doing free hand which involved just a pencil and a piece of paper — no . It is that type of art where one creates drawings — no rulers, compasses or guides.

“I loved drawing African villages, people doing household chores, like women using the pestle and mortar, grinding, sweeping the yard, ploughing, weeding or children playing, among other activities. “My Grade Seven teacher, Elton Sinyosi, from Botswana, played a major role in my career by encouraging me to take art seriously. He used to show my work to other classes. This was highly motivating,” said Nkonde, who temporarily put his fledgling career on the back burner while he searched for a well-paying formal job because he was no aware that his talent could be a money-spinner. It was only after he settled down to married life that he decided to pursue art vigorously. “On realising that painting paid more than free hand, I sought the services of my brother Clever Nyamunda who taught me how to go about it. I have not looked back since then,” said Nkonde. ‘’Ndaifamba ndichitengesa kuti ndiwane mari yekutenga zvekushandisa pabasa rangu,” said Nkonde, adding: “I used to go as far as Mutare, Masvingo, Bulawayo, Karoi and Mutoko, among other places.

‘’I started painting on cardboard to create a good background and now I am doing oil on canvas which refers to a painting made with oil-based paints applied to a canvas surface to produce life-like images,” said Nkonde. He uses brushes, calico fabric, paints — such as priming coat, undercoat and other oil paints — in his work. “I take pictures with my phone and then draw them, unlike other artists who go onsite in order to accurately reproduce the desired environmental features,” Nkonde told The Patriot. But Nkonde is not resting on his laurels. “To improve my work, I need what they call ‘Da Vinci oils’ which are high-quality, professional oil paints produced by the Da Vinci Paints Company.

These are formulated with a high concentration of permanent pigments and milled with refined linseed oil for a rich, smooth consistency suitable for fine art. If I can get a loan, I will import lots of them as they are quite expensive and are only available overseas,” he says. In his spare time, Nkonde teaches art to young children in his neighbourhood. His .long-term ambition is to establish a school of art in his Epworth to help school-leavers shun the scourges of crime, drugs and substances abuse. Nkonde’s job hunting days are now over for good, he says. After all, he has managed to send his children to school in addition to building a modest mansion in Epworth’s Makomo Extension. All of this thanks to his paintings.