MEET sungura’s new kid on the block

By Fidelis Manyange

EPWORTH, on the eastern outskirts of Harare, is home to a host of artistes, notably Freddy Manjalima (better known as Kapfupi), Benny Hadassah Muzanamombe, Oziman Marera (aka Uncle Epatan) and Luke Kanjeta (aka Bhibho Wa Moto), among others.

The newest kid on the block is sungura newcomer Artwell Chirowamhangu, whose music has started to resonate with the genre’s fans countrywide.

Chirowamhangu has joined the likes of Romeo Gasa, Sulumani and Tryson Chimbetu as well as Mark and Tindo Ngwazi, among others, in popularising the genre. The budding sungura star was ushered into music by his brother, who used to make and play guitars during their schooldays.

His two tracks — ‘Kudza Vakakubereka’ and ‘Hapana Chandinotya’ — are already making waves on the local scene.

Born in Mayo under Chief Chikore, Chirowamhangu later moved to Rusape under Chief Makoni, hence he christened his group Makoni Fusion Sounds.

His love for music came to the fore in his first year of secondary school at Nyahondo in Mayo, thanks to inspiration from the likes of Nicholas Zakaria’s Khiama Boys, Somandla Ndebele and Njerama Boys.

“In my younger days I used to dance at school parties and at the local township much to the amusement of fellow schoolmates and villagers. The Njerama Boys’ hit song, ‘Goneso’, was my favourite thanks to its thought-provoking lyrics and excellent guitar work,” recalls Chirowamhangu.

Unlike veteran sungura artistes, like Alick Macheso, who met resistance from their parents for daring to venture into music at the expense of their education, Chirowamhangu had the blessings of his parents and siblings. It was only when he tied the knot that the new Mrs Chirowamhangu put her foot down over his proposed career move. For some time, it certainly looked as if Chirowamhangu’s career as a budding sungura musician was hanging by a thread.

But no sooner had he hung up his guitar did he realise that making music was his calling. Thus, he started writing his own songs in 2019, among them ‘Kudza Vakakubereka’ and ‘Hapana Chandinotya’, which form part of his latest album ‘Mwari Ndiye Muridzi Wazvo’.

Says Chirowamhangu: “‘Kudza Vakakubereka’ was inspired by Nicholas Zakaria, who has composed several tracks encouraging children to respect their parents if they are to succeed in life.

“Kana Bhaibheri chairo rinotokurudzira kukudza vabereki kuti mazuva edu awande panyika.

“When I was looking for a solid footing in the music industry, a local instrumentalist, Lust Kazonde, helped me with the instrument arrangement and recording.”

The Epworth-based artiste is fast gaining popularity both on the airwaves and live shows where he has been compared with Somandla ‘Mafia’ Ndebele, especially on the track ‘Kuwirirana’.

To cut a long story short, ‘Kuwirirana’ extols families to find common ground when tackling family disputes.

In keeping with the sungura genre, Chirowamhangu does not disappoint when it comes to stage choreography.

“Like Alick Macheso and Mark Ngwazi, among others, I prefer to work with male dancers, as opposed to females who can end up disrupting band harmony,” says the ‘Kuwirirana’ hitmaker.

When he is not entertaining his fans in Epworth and surrounding areas, Chirowamhangu is a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Support Unit. But he insists his full-time job does not get in the way of his musical career.

The policeman’s brilliant compositions, lyrical ability and dancing skills will surely see his stock rise in the sungura fraternity.