Pakare Paye cements Tuku’s enduring legacy

By Kundai Marunya

IN the sleepy town of Norton, about 50 km from Harare along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, a powerful and melodic heartbeat strums a persistent rhythm that refuses to fade. This is the pulse of Pakare Paye Arts Centre, the iconic brainchild of the late, great Dr Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi. More than just a physical space, Pakare Paye has matured into a living, breathing sanctuary where the soul of Zimbabwean music is not only preserved but vigorously nurtured.

The overwhelming success of the Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts (OMIFA) served as a resounding declaration that the maestro’s legacy is not a relic of the past, but a vibrant, growing force, meticulously stewarded by his family and passionately carried forward by a new generation of artistes.

The air during the OMIFA festival was thick with a potent mix of nostalgia and exhilarating new energy. Hundreds gathered, drawn not by grief, but by a celebration of a life that continues to inspire. The stage, a familiar platform where Tuku himself once held countless audiences spellbound, played host to a stellar line-up of the magnetic Mokoomba, the ever-popular Jah Prayzah, the soulful Feli Nandi, and the dynamic Saint Floew, alongside South Africa’s legendary Bongo Maffin.

All these artistes delivered powerful sets that had fans singing and dancing in a collective, joyous trance. They were the headliners who did justice to the stage, yet the most profound narrative of the weekend was written not by these giants, but by the rising stars stepping out of the long, nurturing shadow of their mentor. It was in these performances that the true depth of Tuku’s investment in the future became undeniably clear. Gary Tight, a young artiste who once shared the stage with both Tuku and his late son, Sam, returned for a poignant reunion with The Black Spirits, Tuku’s legendary band.

The performance was nothing short of phenomenal. A tangible, deep-seated connection was evident in the way the band and the young musician interacted — a shared musical language that spoke of years of mentorship.

Gary didn’t just play songs; he conversed in melody, his polished act was a heartfelt tribute that bridged generations. In an interview on the sidelines of the honoured to play with The Black Spirits in honour of Tuku, a father figure and mentor. I really enjoyed being on this stage. It reminds me of the many times we shared with my dearly departed father and my beloved brother Sam. There is no better honour for me than to share good music.”

Another artiste who powerfully embodied this theme of artistic evolution was Watson Chidzomba Jnr, affectionately known as Jay Watta. For years, he was the steady, reliable drummer for other Tuku protégés like Munya Matarutse and Mbeu, his talent providing the foundation for others’ success. But at OMIFA, he emerged fully formed, casting aside the drum kit to become a captivating front man for his own outfi t, the Moyondizvo Band. He commanded the stage with a confidence that proved his artistry was more profound than his previously defi ned role.

He was no longer just a keeper of the rhythm; he was now a creator of his own sound, a testament to the centre’s mission of fostering complete artistes. The evidence of Tuku’s mentorship extended across the line-up to artistes like Munya Nyamarebvu, Norman Masamba and Terrence Mbofana, who all delivered polished performances. They may not share his bloodline, but they unequivocally embody his spirit. They are the torchbearers, taking the essence of the Tuku legacy to stages across the globe. The most remarkable thing about this new wave is their roots are fi rmly planted in the rich soil of Tuku’s teachings, each has developed a unique sound, a distinct signature that ensures the evolution, not just the repetition, of Zimbabwean music.

At the heart of this artistic renaissance stands Pakare Paye itself, a professionally run institution under the steadfast guidance of Tuku’s widow, Daisy Mtukudzi, and his children. What began as a visionary’s dream has blossomed into the largest arts centre founded by a musician in Zimbabwe, a beacon not only for the Norton community but for the nation as a whole. The centre is not resting on its laurels; it is dynamically expanding, with developments like the expanded accommodation area ensuring it can host more ability to be inspired without merely imitating.

What began as a visionary’s dream has blossomed into the largest arts centre founded by a musician in Zimbabwe, a beacon not only for the Norton community but for the nation as a whole. The centre is not resting on its laurels; it is dynamically expanding, with developments like the expanded accommodation area ensuring it can host more artistes and visitors, solidifying its role as a national and regional cultural hub.

Pakare Paye remains a home and a refuge for creativity. Its available structures offer crucial mentorship and development opportunities, making Norton a magnet for the myriad artistes who f l ocked to the centre under Tuku’s wing and continue to do so. It has cultivated a unique ecosystem where artistry can fl ourish, a self-sustaining community built on the principle of giving back and lifting others up.

The festival, perfectly held on this hallowed ground, creates its own gravitational pull. While some noted it could attract even larger crowds in Harare, its location in Norton is intentional, decentralising culture and pouring vital energy and economic activity into the community Tuku called home. With continued support, Pakare Paye will remain an unassailable force for good in the arts, a fi rm foundation honouring Tuku not just as a performer, but as a teacher and a springboard for artistry. As the OMIFA festival grows in stature, so too will the centre and the entire festival ecosystem in Norton and the surrounding areas.

The story of Oliver Mtukudzi is no longer confi ned to his vast discography; it is written in the confi dent stage presence of Gary Tight, the commanding voice of Jay Watta, and the unique sounds of every artiste who fi nds their voice within the welcoming walls of Pakare Paye. The music has not ended; it has simply found new voices, and the legacy is, without a doubt, in the safest of hands.