Re-igniting Zim’s reading culture …inside Epworth’s living archive

By Fidelis Manyange

IN Epworth’s Ward 3, popularly known as Cell 7, stands an unassuming bookshop that has quietly become a sanctuary of knowledge and memory. Behind its doors, rows of shelves groan with the weight of history, fi ction, and forgotten periodicals. To many, it is just a bookshop. But to the people of Epworth, it is a living archive, a meeting place for generations, and the lifework of its passionate founder, William Shizhika.

A gentle but passionate educator, Shizhika has dedicated his life to rekindling a love for books in his community and deepening appreciation for the motherland and the liberation struggles as well as broader African history. His bookshop, though modest in appearance, houses treasures both rare and timeless: vintage magazines, old newspapers, and novels from the giants of African literature.

Here, literature is not just sold or borrowed, it is lived, debated, and passed on from one reader to another. Stepping into Shizhika’s shop feels like entering a time capsule. The air is thick with the scent of well-thumbed pages. Piles of magazines like Moto, Parade, Rhodesians and even the once extremely popular Parade Magazine still grace his collection. For many, it is a trip down memory lane. Parade, with its lively columns like Aunt Rhoda and its photo-rich pages, was once a household name in Zimbabwe, and Shizhika has ensured it is not lost to memory.

His collection ranges widely, from periodicals and history books to fi ction and biographies. African literary giants such as Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Ayi Kwei Armah, Mariama Bâ, Nuruddin Farah, Aminatta Forna, and Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o jostle for shelf space with local voices like Patrick Chakaipa, Alexander Kanengoni, Shimmer Chinodya, Solomon Mutswairo, Joyce Jenje-Makwenda, and Giles Kuimba. Fiction rubs shoulders with autobiography, while history rests alongside contemporary journalism. Yet, what makes the bookshop truly special is not just its stock, but its accessibility. Locals can buy, borrow, or simply sit in the shop to read for free.

Over time, Cell 7 has quietly transformed into a hub of literacy, where young and old alike reconnect with the written word. More than just a repository of books, Shizhika’s shop has become a vibrant rendezvous point for debate and refl ection. Politicians, war veterans, students, and ordinary citizens gather here, leafi ng through newspapers or discussing the issues of the day. “It is so interesting when war veterans and youngsters meet here and argue on issues they have read from the material stocked in this shop,” Shizhika explains, a smile tugging at his face.

“I have discovered that one of the ways to empower locals is to find them material to read.” Among the favourites is The Patriot, a weekly newspaper that celebrates national identity and revisits the liberation struggle through evocative columns like Eyewitness Account. For veterans of Zimbabwe’s liberation war, these stories are not just history— they are lived experiences revisited on the printed page. Some even find long-lost comrades through these accounts. Others are drawn to articles on cultural heritage, such as Simon Ngena’s writings on mitupo (totems) and traditional foods.

The space has become more than a shop—it is a communal salon of ideas where people reconnect with history, culture, and identity. While Shizhika is passionate about the heritage preserved in his collection, he is equally committed to promoting the neurological and emotional benefi ts of reading. He often quotes literacy scholar Maryanne Wolf, who argues that deep reading nurtures attention, empathy, and insight. “When your brain is deeply engaged in reading, you don’t just process language — you live the experiences of the characters,” Shizhika explains. “You see the world from their perspective, which builds empathy. That is one of the greatest gifts of books.” Modern neuroscience backs him up.

Studies show that reading fiction activates the same brain regions involved in experiencing real events, allowing readers to simulate consciousness diff erent from their own. For Shizhika, this is not abstract science but a lived reality: he has seen how books can broaden perspectives, bridge generations, and even heal old wounds. Shizhika’s journey with books began in childhood.

Born in 1969 at Zvamaonde Clinic in Shurugwi, he grew up in Makororo, Madziva Village in Zvishavane. His early schooling at Matenda Primary under the guidance of headmaster Mangwana laid the foundation for his love of reading. “My hobbies were reading poetry, fiction literature, and periodicals,” he recalls. “I loved Day by Day, with characters like Betty and Mr Gwebu.

My favourite novels were The River Between by Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, The Beautiful Ones Are Not Yet Born by Ayi Kwei Armah, Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe, and Waiting for the Rain by Charles Mungoshi. In Shona, I enjoyed works like Akanga Nyimo Avangarara and Wakandicheka Nerakagomara by Aaron Chiundura-Moyo. These books ushered me into the world of literature, and they became my lifelong companions.” He devoured periodicals such as Reader’s Digest, Moto and Parade Magazine, alongside newspapers like The Chronicle and The Weekly.

At Korogwe Secondary School, his literary hunger found further nourishment thanks to post-independence education reforms spearheaded by ministers Dzingai Mutumbuka and Fay Chung. With access to abundant reading materials, literature soon became his best subject. Shizhika later trained in clerical work, worked as a forklift driver, and wrote prolifically in his spare time.

Though much of his work remains unpublished, his passion for literature found its ultimate expression in establishing the bookshop that now serves as Epworth’s intellectual lifeline The beginnings of Shizhika’s bookshop were humble. He sourced his first stock from institutions such as SPCA and Cancer Zimbabwe, who donated books in bulk.

Over time, he curated an eclectic and powerful collection that appeals to readers of all ages and backgrounds. When The Patriot visited the shop, readers of all kinds were absorbed in material ranging from old issues of the newspaper to magazines like EDevolution, Third Eye, and Brick by Brick. One group was fascinated by a detailed feature on Highfield, complete with rare photographs of nationalist leaders’ homes — images many had never seen before.

For the war veterans, the shop is both a memorial and a meeting point. Guerrillas such as Cdes Makaya, Hungwe, Bonenzi, Mupasi, Ngandi, Mbuya Sija, Anna, Mbuya Jambanja, Guriranai, and Maroso are regulars. They come not just to read, but to reconnect with their past and with each other. Despite his achievements, Shizhika’s vision for the bookshop extends far beyond its current walls. He dreams of transforming the space into a fully-fl edged resource centre, officially recognised and supported by relevant authorities. His hope is to acquire permission to screen historical documentaries such as ZANLA Comes to Town and The Battle of Mavhonde, films that capture crucial chapters of Zimbabwe’s liberation history.

“In the future, I want this place to be more than a bookshop,” he says with conviction. “I want it to be a centre where knowledge is shared, where history is preserved, and where young people can learn not only from books but from multimedia and from the stories of their elders.” In an age when digital distractions dominate and reading for pleasure is declining worldwide, Shizhika’s mission feels both urgent and revolutionary. He understands that restoring a reading culture is not just about reviving a pastime; it is about empowering a community with knowledge, empathy, and identity.

Epworth may be known for its informal settlements and its struggles with poverty, but in Cell 7, a quiet revolution is underway. Each borrowed book, each lively debate, each young mind awakened by literature adds another layer to the community’s resilience and pride.

For Shizhika, the work is deeply personal. His life has been shaped by books, and he knows fi rst-hand the power they hold to transform lives. “Books were my companions,” he says simply. “Now, I want them to be companions for others, too.” In his shop, amid the faded covers of old magazines and the spines of well-loved novels, one can sense a quiet determination, that as long as there are people willing to read, the culture of knowledge in Epworth will never fade.