Shot in arm for Zim artistes . . . as PANELZ unveils empowerment roadmap

THE Performance Arts Network for Empowerment and Leadership in Zimbabwe (PANELZ) is coming up with a raft of measures to develop the arts sector and stakeholder engagement for better living and working standards for local artistes.

The organisation, which was recently selected for a US$14 000 grant under the PACE project by Culture Fund Zimbabwe, with funding from the EU’s Creative Action 2, is currently focused on the production of action-oriented policy briefs.

This comes at a crucial time performing artistes are trying to create a solid foundation to withstand international disasters that may slow or hamper their work, as was the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The genesis of PANELZ was not on a grand stage, but in the silent, anxious spaces between cancelled gigs and darkened theatres.

Formed in the midst of the COVID-19 era, it began as a desperate whisper among performers — actors, dancers, musicians and poets — whose livelihoods had evaporated overnight.

They realised that their art, while soul-nourishing, left them perpetually vulnerable. From that collective struggle, PANELZ was born — a national alliance with a simple, yet audacious mission to better the lives of artistes.

What started as a digital support group rapidly evolved into a structured force. With a footprint in each of the country’s 10 provinces, woven together by member organisations and passionate individuals, PANELZ became the unified voice for the once-fragmented performance arts community.

Their first major move was internal but profound. They initiated a nationwide series of virtual forums that gave them a mandate on what to work towards, while a selected board was tasked to improve the lives of artistes in different spaces.

PANELZ executive chairperson Tafadzwa Muzondo said: “The question was always the same: What do you need to not just survive, but to thrive?

‘‘The answers were consistent: Financial security, housing and recognition from the powers that be.”

Armed with this grassroots mandate, PANELZ has embarked on its ambitious engagement drive; a journey that has now culminated in national and international recognition.

A delegation sat down with the CABS, not with hats in hands, but with a compelling business case. They presented artistes as unique professionals with project-based income streams.

“The result is that PANELZ is now in advanced talks with CABS to create a groundbreaking, artiste-friendly mortgage facility, a concept that was once a distant dream,” said Muzondo.

A series of high-level meetings were held with the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture. PANELZ presented a dossier detailing systemic challenges, arguing for the ‘creative economy’ as a vital sector.

This engagement has been promising, with the ministry now actively considering a series of favourable policy changes.

The climax of this intense engagement drive was a landmark high-level dialogue, the “Accessing Strategic Keys (ASK) Policy Dialogue”, held in Harare at the UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa on September 9.

This event, convened by the organisation in partnership with DNM Attorneys with support from Chipaz Promotions, symbolised a profound shift — the local struggle had found a global platform.

The meeting was attended by the who’s who of the cultural sector, bringing together 50 delegates from across Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces.

Attendees included captains of creative and cultural industries (CCIs), Government agencies (like the Parliament of Zimbabwe and the National Arts Council) as well as international bodies like UNESCO and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Muzondo framed the dialogue as a plat form “to find each other instead of blaming each other”, focusing on three key objectives — taking stock of the National Cultural and Creative Industries Strategy (NCCIS), addressing past challenges and proffering solutions for the next five years.

The high-level support was unmistakable. The Secretary for Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Nicholas Moyo, commended PANELZ as “a critical player in leading the professionalisation of the performing arts sector”.

The UNESCO regional director, Ms Nisha, stated the dialogue was a “timely and much-needed platform to reflect, review and re-energise efforts”, while the ILO country director, Philile Masuku, called the developing ASK Policy Brief a “pivotal moment to consolidate our collective commitment”.

The dialogue moved beyond talk to actionable outcomes. Insightful presentations on Intellectual Property from DNM Attorneys, international case studies from UNESCO, and progress reviews from organisations like Culture Warriors Edutainment Trust informed robust discussions.

“Key themes emerged that will shape the forthcoming ASK Policy Brief,” said Muzondo.

“These include the urgent need for an adaptive policy, specifically to modernise the Copyright Act for the digital age.

“There were also talks on the necessity for a unified apex body to represent the sector, a shift to sustainable funding from short-term grants to long-term investment in infrastructure, and data-driven advocacy through the establishment of a centralised unit to measure the sector’s economic contribution”.

Delegates participated in a group brainstorming session, generating concrete recommendations across all six goals of the national strategy, from improving legal frameworks to safeguarding cultural heritage.

The story of PANELZ is still being written. The mortgage facility is not yet signed, and the new policies are not yet enacted. But as the NACZ’s acting director William Ndinde noted: “PANELZ has emerged as a serious player in the arts development trajectory.”

The artiste, once on the margins of policy discussions, now has a seat at the table. From the silence of the pandemic, a powerful, organised voice has emerged, and it is being heard in the boardrooms of banks, the corridors of ministries, and the international arenas of culture.

PANELZ is no longer just an organisation; it is a movement, diligently weaving a stronger safety net for those who colour the world with their art.