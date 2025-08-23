Talent galore in rural areas . . . but who’s enjoying the fruits? 

By Fidelis Manyange

CAN you imagine a song you remember well as having been composed by your grandparents at one of the traditional gatherings, like a humwe/jakwara/ hoka or bira, becoming a current hit after someone has reproduced it with various instruments! How would you feel hearing a song you composed while imbibing with friends being played on radio under someone’s name without your approval?

This has been happening and the practice is now rife. Stories abound of songs composed at funerals, church gatherings or weddings in rural areas which are recorded, with rights to them claimed by others. Latter-day artistes are very much aware of the ignorance of the rural folk as far as intellectual property rights are concerned and they know there is an abundance of raw talent in composing, singing, dancing and playing traditional instruments out there.

Currently, we have some trending jiti and mbira songs on social media, including YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp, among others. Manhanga Matete, the most trending folk song currently played at gatherings, including overseas, and has almost a hundred TikTok performances, was originally composed by an unknown person from Mutoko as a mbira song. However, Pardon Chiwashira, who also hails from Makaha picked up the song and changed it to jiti/pfonda. which is popular withpeople from all walks of life.

Upcoming Chimurenga music artiste Kurai Wafawanaka Makore started playing the song on his live shows last year and included it on his recently launched album Dzimwe Nguva. If the composer of the song had stamped documented authority over the creation of the now popular song, he/she would be enjoying fame and fortune. Manhanga Matete, currently topping the charts in many entertainment joints around the country and beyond the borders, is a clear proof that our rural areas are awash with geniuses in lyrical content. Chiwashira has gone a step further in introducing Shona and Ndebele lyrics on his recent production Kulele Njani, thereby popularising jiti music in Matabeleland. In this song, Chiwashira changed Taka Mupfunya’s lyrics: “Vakomana vemaCargo Carrier vauya . . .” to “Vakomana vemaAqua vekwaWicknell vauya . . .”. Mupfunya composed the lyrics on the spur of the moment after bumping into a man wearing a Cargo Carriers worksuit on the dance floor in Murehwa. Such was the late Mupfunya’s genius. Some of Mupfunya’s compositions were also picked up by Cephas Mashakada. The prominent drummer, singer and composer, who was nicknamed ‘Takson Mambwerere’ courtesy of his thunderous claps to those who dared disturb the flow of his jiti/pfonda music, is the original composer of Mashakada’s songs Kurara Hope and Bhopipi.

Mupfunya composed the songs impromptly at a kurova guva ceremony in Matenha Village, Murehwa around 2000. Some of his several songs were also recorded by Baba Harare and Kapfupi, among others. Since he was usually hired to perform around the country it was easy for his fans to capture him on their smartphones and make his music viral.

Mupfunya was happy to hear his compositions played on radio and in the public domain oblivious to the fact that he was entitled to royalties. He would unwittingly brag about mari yaaikandirwa achiridza ngoma nekuimba. Mupfunya was a jiti genius whose drum beating skills crossed Muhume River to Uzumba’s Ndiya, Marembera, Mutemaringa and Marugara areas. He was the darling of Mashonaland East politicians, notably Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, among others, who always invited him to perform at their functions. If anybody dared cross him, Mupfunya would always say: “Shamwari ukuona mbama iyi inorowa ngoma six to six, what more ndikakurowa! Saka suduruka zvako.” That was how he intimidated his opponents, even when he knew he was no match for them. In his home area, there are also other unsung heroes and heroines of jiti songs like Matinetsa Matinetsa, Florence Matenha, Esthere Matenha, Fari Mupezeni, Henry Ketero, Mai Tracy Chikari and Emiot Chikari whose compositions went on to become charttoppers after being appropriated by some prominent artistes.

These originators never received any credit for their works. Pardon Chiwashira’s recent productions are based on previous l From Page 16 compositions from the known composers but he proved that he is also an artiste equal to the task as his drum beating skills, voice and arrangements is out of this world. He has instead taken the genre to a higher level in its original state.

It’s only recently that some marginalised artistes are now safeguarding, suing and claiming for the use of their works because of workshops being carried out around the country. These workshops are being organised by organisations such as Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) and the Zimbabwe Council of Copyrights (ZICCO) to educate would-be musicians and those already in the industry on intellectual property and music rights. The effort is slowly bearing fruit in remote places like Dande, Jambezi, Binga and Makulela, among others. Songs like Nhemamusasa, Nyamaropa, Chemutengure, VarimuDande, Tondobayana, Bhukatiende, ‘Dzinomwa Munasave and ‘Yakarira Mucherechere, which were popular at majakwara or humwe, among others, were created by music geniuses who have remained anonymous to date because nobody documented them. The Kalanga acapella, Ku Bukalanga ndiko kanyi kwedu . . ., which celebrates the culture of Bakalanga people, was remixed by Dingumuzi Phuti and Jeys Marabini, among others, and is now in the public domain while the composer is long forgotten. Some lucky groups, like the Dzumbunu Choir, Nyamuzihwa Mbira Group and Mhuri YekwaMakonese, were lucky to be recognised and recorded by the Rhodesia Broadcasting Corporation. “Dzakawanda shasha dzaiuya nemimhanzi inonakidza pamakonzati dzikangoenda pasina arekodha zvikatorowa,” lamented Herbert Simemeza (90), the only surviving member of Epworth Theatrical Strutters. “Artistes who composed and sang the song which celebrated rural life, like Handeyi Kumombe Vakomana, have been forgotten, yet their compositions were used on one of the programmes on Radio 2’s (now Radio Zimbabwe) ‘Zvisikwa Zvesango’ by Grey Gambiza Moyo,” recalls Simemeza.

The late Tineyi Chikupo was popular for playing jiti drums, singing and dancing at traditional functions in Chikupo, Chumachangu, Mukombami, Mhembere and Nyamutumbu villages long before being recognised by recording companies.

The duo of Fungai Zata and Zemba used to play mbira at biras around Murehwa Centre until a recording company recognised their talent. Rural schools are not spared either as their songs which are recorded by established artistes without their knowledge. When schools meet for football, netball volleyball matches or athletics, they sing motivational songs as they cheer on their teams.

The songs are composed by students who later move on. The songs make their way to the cities and towns after rural and urban schools meet for matches. Songs like Tambai Bhora Vakomana and Ndiwawo Vakomana Vekwedu originated from the rural schools whose composers are now conveniently forgotten.

The Tambai Bhora lyrics were recreated as the chant Go Warriors Go while Ndiwawo Vakomana Vekwedu, which became popular in the days of Reinhard Fabisch-led Warriors, was modified by Tanga Wekwa Sando. The two songs rewarded the two artistes with hefty royalties as they were frequently played on local radio and television stations whenever the Warriors were playing. When unrecorded artistes perform at public functions, they must make use of capturing gadgets and social media so that they will have dates to prove their ownership in case someone takes their work as theirs.

Artistes must be acquainted with terms such as interpolation, intellectual law and the Copyright Act. Clive Mono Mukundu, one of Zimbabwe’s best instrumentalists, music producers, composers and authors, in one of his recent discussions on music rights, mentioned interpolation in music terms as using a melody or parts of it from a preexisting song in a new composition but instead of directly sampling the original recording, the melody is re-recorded and recreated.

He mentioned that music which is already in the public domain and whose composers are neither known nor documented is open to everyone’s reproduction or adaptation to any form without seeking permission. The same applies to music whose copyright protection has expired. “In Zimbabwe, music gets into the public domain after 50 years,” noted Mukundu.

The organisations which are involved in music rights and copyrights must embark on extensive outreach programmes to educate the rural folk on intellectual property laws so that they benefit from their creations. Rural areas are full of untapped talent. Take time to attend their cultural functions and other public functions like Independence Day celebrations, among other national events, to gain insight.

The relevant ministries and organisations should ensure that every district has its own cultural centre, equipped with recording facilities affordable to ordinary villagers. We hope the community radio stations will further the agenda.